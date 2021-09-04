comscore Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Going handsfree now sounds fun
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Going handsfree now "sounds" fun
Review

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Going handsfree now "sounds" fun

Reviews

The Pixel Buds A-Series at Rs 9,999 bring Google Assistant’s smartness to your ears without compromising much on audio. Should you choose it over the Oppo Enco X?

Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Google Pixel Buds A-Series 4.0 5
BGR Rating :
4.0/5

If you have got Rs 10,000 to spend on a pair of wireless earbuds, I usually recommend the Oppo Enco X blindly. It sounds great and with a basic serving of ANC, you have got enough to make your ears as well as the logic-loving part of you happy. But tech does not stay stagnant and after OnePlus having a go at these with the Buds Pro, Google brings in its Pixel Buds A-Series to try nabbing some share in this space. Also Read - JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

The Pixel Buds A-Series costs Rs 9,999, thereby making it the most affordable Pixel branded product you can buy in India. Staying true to the Pixel lineup’s design philosophy, the Buds A-Series looks cute as a button, and it banks highly on the Google Assistant to make a case for itself. But does this combo of minimal yet smart work in an environment of feature-laden earbuds from the Eastern world? Also Read - Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

There is only one way to find out. Also Read - Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date yet

Design

Google’s product team has a knack for creating some of the most unique looking hardware; be it the Pixel phones or the Nest speakers, they know how to make something look fun. The same idea is carried for the Pixel Buds A-Series. Right from its egg-shaped charging case to the button-shaped earbuds, it stands out.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (4)

The matte-white case exterior is more resistant to micro scratches that dominate the face of my Enco X’s glossy surface. The case feels sturdy, and I am sure the hinge will live through the years to see more of my life’s journey. A USB-C port is present for charging and while Google skips any kind of wireless charging here, it does provide a meter-long USB-C to USB-A cable in the box. Naaaaice!

The earbuds don’t have protruding stems but they have got silicone hooks to lodge themselves securely in the ears. I can vouch for a stable in-ear fit even during my outdoor walk sessions. However, the ear hooks proved uncomfortable for my ears for the long sessions and I wish Google made them adjustable. After all, not one size fits all. Your ears may receive them differently.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The all-white aesthetics look fancy but in sweaty Indian conditions, you have got to keep wiping these for maintaining the look. As is the norm, you get three additional eartips in the package.

Performance

Google promises rich audio quality with the custom 12mm drivers in the Pixel Buds A-Series. Is that just a marketing gimmick, or there’s an ounce of truth? My answer tilts towards the latter but it’s still no Oppo Enco X in terms of fine balance.

Similar to the standard AirPods, the Pixel Buds A-Series is tuned to go for a flat audio signature; one that’s more neutral towards all audio frequencies. There is no noticeable distortion in high frequencies while the mids are strong. The lack of bass is noticeable but I witnessed nice low-end frequency reproduction. If you care for those intricate instrument work in the background, these earbuds will satisfy highly.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

That said, compared to the Oppo Enco X, I found the Pixel Buds A-Series having more emphasis on the low-end frequencies. Moreover, turning on the “Bass Boost” from the Pixel Buds app blows more energy into the audio, wherein that thumping bass is amplified without distorting the balance. If you are in the mood for some Rock music or EDM, I recommend turning it ON.

There’s no active noise cancellation but the passive system is decent, especially for the quieter home/office ambience. With these passive systems, you have to rely on volume adjustment to drown ambient noise, which is where the “Adaptive Sound” feature kicks in. Turning it on automatically adjusts the volume based on the ambience – it dials up when there’s a barking dog nearby and turns it down in a silent room. Don’t worry, you can still adjust it manually according to your convenience.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Of course, you may use your pricey Pixel Buds A-Series to take calls and it does not disappoint there. None of my callers ever complained about a reduction in voice quality or disturbance with volume levels. This is impressive given that the mics aren’t extended nearer to the mouth via a stem. It seems Google’s dual beamforming mics are working in the background as advertised.

But you need to keep an eye on the distance between your phone and the earbuds. Within my 1000 sq.ft apartment, the Pixel Buds A-Series often struggled to grab the connection when the phone stays in one room and myself being in the balcony.

Miscellaneous

The Google Assistant is one of the key selling points of the Pixel Buds A-Series, and none of those advertised features is gimmicks. While paired with an Android phone, these earbuds extend the advantage of the Assistant to your ears. A simple “Ok Google” command will allow you to check for alarms, or set reminders, or even check notifications. Yes, the Google Assistant reads out notifications from your phone.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

You can (and have to) ask Google Assistant to adjust the volume levels, skip to the next track, and even search for some audio track. If you have a couple of smart lights and connected appliances, you can even command them from the earbuds. There’s a live translation feature that lets the earbuds hear the speaker and translate it in real-time. Sadly, it does not support Indian languages yet.

The touch controls are responsive and easy to grasp. I wish Google figured a way to offer volume adjustment with some unique gesture; entry-level TWS earbuds allow you to do that with complex gestures. Relying on the Google Assistant to change the volume while in public areas does attract unwanted attention. I would have also preferred the Bass Boost activation from the earbuds directly.

Google gets its right again with the pairing process, where the Pixel Buds app is involved. The setup process is easy initially as the app registers it your Google account and lets you configure the Assistant to your liking. Out of most companion apps from other manufactures, this is the easiest one to use. All the core settings are easily accessible. You can also use the “Find My Device” service from Google to check the last known location of your earbuds; helpful if you lose your earbuds easily.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

You will also need the app for official software updates from Google. Mind this statement.

Because the biggest weakness for the Pixel Buds A-Series is its compatibility. You get to enjoy all of the smart features and quirks of the Pixel Buds A-Series on a new Android phone (Android 6 and above). Almost 90 percent of those features are shelved as soon as you connect to an iOS device. With no companion app on iOS, the Pixel Buds A-Series are just another pair of dumb wireless earbuds.

This translates to no Bass Boost mode and no Adaptive Sound on the iPhones. You can only invoke Siri but for on-device answers. There’s no option to customize the gestures (that’s an issue even for Android users). And, when Google releases any kind of firmware update for bug fixes or improvements, you cannot get any on your iPhone. You need to have an Android phone to get the most out of these earbuds.

Battery

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Similar to most wireless earbuds at this price range, the Pixel Buds A-Series is strictly a one-week pair of earphones. If you average two hours of music and some calls daily, you will need the charger by the end of the week (provided that you start with a full charge). The earbuds themselves are good enough for up to five hours and they refill quickly once they go back in the case. As for the case, you will have to leave it on the charger for an hour until the power indicator turns from orange to amber (means fully charged).

Conclusion

It is obvious that Google designed the Pixel Buds A-Series for a niche category of users and hence, those seeking the most value are likely to look at the OnePlus Buds Pro and the Oppo Enco X. The Pixel Buds A-Series is representative of an alternate fashion of wireless earbuds; one that focuses on next-gen smartness rather than all about audio finesse.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

That’s not to say it disappoints music lovers. The Pixel Buds A-Series sounds nice and with the Bass Boost turned on, you can expect enjoyable moments with your favourite audio tracks. The in-ear fit is good and with responsive controls, the practicality factor is enhanced.

However, you are likely to check out the Pixel Buds A-Series for its smart features, where the Google Assistant plays a crucial role. As the world slowly opens up, popping these earbuds while commuting on the metro trains, or wearing them on your jogging sessions could pamper you with a lot of conveniences. And where there’s no presence of Google services, the Buds A-Series seems no different than a Nothing Ear(1) or a OnePlus Buds Pro (iPhone users should consider the Apple AirPods).

At Rs 10,000, the Pixel Buds A-Series establishes a smart earbuds category that’s all about enhancing the hands-free experience. Unless you are craving pro levels of balanced audio and ANC, the Pixel Buds A-Series is an interestingly fresh experience that you need to try.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2021 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 leaks started popping up, to be similar to the OnePlus 9
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 leaks started popping up, to be similar to the OnePlus 9
Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499

Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more

Apps

Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more

Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

Photo Gallery

Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

Photo Gallery

Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: The first affordable Flip

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: The first affordable Flip

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499

Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive codec support, up to 30 hours backup launched: Price in India, features

Realme Pad launch date in India revealed, to tag alongside Realme 8s, 8i

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch in India today: How to watch live, other details

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick ? Watch !

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Going handsfree now "sounds" fun

Reviews

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Going handsfree now "sounds" fun
JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Mobiles

JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps

News

Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date

News

Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में मैजिक से मिलेगा मुफ्त बंडल, जानें कैसे..?

iPhone 13 Pro में नहीं मिलेगा 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट, जानिए क्या है वजह

ऐसे मिलेगा Free Fire Advance Server का एक्सेस, ट्राई कर सकेंगे नए फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy M22 का सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव, 5 कैमरे के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Infinix Zero X Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ मिल सकता है शानदार डिस्प्ले और बेहतरीन कैमरा सेटअप

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?

Features

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?
Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Features

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !
Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

Features

Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499
Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more

Apps

Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more
Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive codec support, up to 30 hours backup launched: Price in India, features

News

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive codec support, up to 30 hours backup launched: Price in India, features
Realme Pad launch date in India revealed, to tag alongside Realme 8s, 8i

News

Realme Pad launch date in India revealed, to tag alongside Realme 8s, 8i
Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch in India today: How to watch live, other details

News

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch in India today: How to watch live, other details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers