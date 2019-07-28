GoPro Hero 7 White Review: Action packed, super smooth videos

Highlights The GoPro Hero 7 White is available for Rs 16,000.

It comes with a 10MP camera and 1080p (60fps) support.

The Hero 7 White is waterproof at 10m.

Off late, action cameras have become a rage, especially among adventure sports enthusiasts. And while there are several options available out there, GoPro has clearly been the leader. GoPro’s Hero 7-series has been quite popular. It includes the premium GoPro Hero 7 Black, the slightly affordable Hero 7 Silver. Today, we have the GoPro Hero 7 White for review.

It is quite expensive at Rs 16,000. You can buy the GoPro Hero 7 White from Amazon India or Flipkart. Whether you are a cyclist or an extreme adventurer, GoPro offers features and reliability that you won’t get on other affordable action cameras. One of the highlights include Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). But is it worth your money? Read my GoPro Hero 7 White review to find out.

Design

Action cameras are compact, and the same is true with the GoPro Hero 7 White. You get the same design and form factor as the Black and Silver models, but with a few differences. The White misses out on the LCD display on the outside, something that sets apart the premium Black model.

The frame is made from hard plastic and has a rubberized finish for easy grip. So, whether your hands are sweaty or oily, you don’t have to worry about the GoPro slipping out of your hands easily. It is also waterproof 10m (33 feet), so you can take a dunk in the swimming pool or in the ocean too. All this without needing any water sealant pouch.

GoPro has also included a mount in the package, allowing you to mount it on your helmet or a surfboard or your bike. It is pretty solid and made from high-quality material too.

Talking about buttons and ports, you will find the camera shutter button on the top-right, whereas the power/mode switch button is on the right edge.

The USB Type-C charging and data transfer port is on the left, along with a microUSB port. There is a small button that you need to press and slide it to open the port. It can be a little tricky, to begin with, but once you get used to it, there won’t be any further issue.

At the back, you have a 1.95-inch touch screen that lets you navigate through the UI and set different options. The touch response is good and the best part, unlike smartphone displays, this one isn’t very sensitive underwater. So even when you are inside a swimming pool or ocean, you can easily touch the screen to change the menu and other options.

Features

The GoPro Hero 7 White comes with a 10-megapixel camera with support for 1080p (60fps) recording support. As mentioned above, it comes with a touchscreen. It also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity option, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) for smooth videos. There is photo timer and vertical (portrait) orientation recording support too.

Lastly, the Hero 7 White comes with voice command support for hands-free operation. You can say “GoPro, Capture” and “GoPro Stop Capture” to start and stop video recording. For photos, you can say “GoPro, Take a Photo” and for Time Lapse, you can “GoPro, Start Time Lapse” and more. The voice command feature is a hit and miss. It works in quiet environments, but not where there is too much ambient noise.

Performance

Ok, now let’s talk about the most important aspect – performance. Being an action camera, you want it to record smooth videos, and that’s exactly what it does. I mounted it on my helmet and went on a 20km bike ride where I recorded normal and time-lapse videos. The footage came out really well. You can check the video below to see how well the stabilization actually works. There were potholes on the road and speed breakers, and even at a speed of 80km/hr, you don’t see any jerks in the videos.

The GoPro Hero 7 White can also click photos with fisheye effect. I’m not too fond of them, but it is basically for adventure sports enthusiasts, who love those kind of shots. So, nothing to complain there.

My only problem is with the UI which I found to be very sluggish at times, especially when you are moving too fast within the menu. Every once in a while, it hung and rebooted. I think that is one area where GoPro needs to make an improvement.

Battery life is average at best. On a full charge, I was able to record 45-minutes worth videos before the battery drained to 20 percent. I didn’t take it to the limit, but you should get around 1-hour video recording on full charge. The footage that I captured on a 32GB memory card, almost took half the space for 45-minutes video. So, ensure that you put around 64GB card or so. Charging takes a bit of time, close to three hours. Being a built-in battery, there is no support for external ones. That is only available with the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

Verdict: Should you buy the GoPro Hero 7 White?

The GoPro Hero 7 White is an interesting action camera for its price. The rubberized design, smooth video stabilization, and waterproof body are some things that work in its favor. There are other action cameras from Xiaomi and other small brands available for under Rs 7,000. Some of them support 4K video recording too. But even if it is twice as costly, the video stabilization is the core reason why I would recommend getting the GoPro Hero 7 White.