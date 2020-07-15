comscore Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review, Price | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Nails the audio experience
Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Nails the audio experience

Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are priced at Rs 2,299 and aim to compete against Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Q. Does this Indian product deliver a blow to its Chinese rivals? Read our review to find out.

Hammer Solo Review 1

Photo: Dharmik

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

We all have a wishlist and for me, the top on that list is to step out and see my friends and relatives. Another one on that list is to get the best of true wireless earbuds across price points. This is the segment that is growing in multiple folds every quarter. The growth is astounding to say the least. While Apple, Sennheiser, Jabra and Samsung are introducing new technology in the premium price segment, there is a lot happening in the affordable price segment as well. Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo have introduced new models but Indian brands are not far behind. Hammer is one such brand and we have been using the Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for a few days now. Also Read - OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

The important thing to note about the true wireless earbuds market is that it is not a winner takes all market. There is a lot of opportunity for each and every player to gain market share. Indian audio brands, mostly independent, are trying to compete vigorously with established smartphone brands. We have already seen brands like boAt, Noise and others not only challenge Chinese smartphone brands but lead them in key segments. Hammer wants to be among these players and as a startup, it has a decent product portfolio. However, the prominent product in this lineup is the Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Here is our review. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo launch teased, expected to debut alongside X50 Series on July 16

Design

We have seen an array of designs in the true wireless earbuds market. However, two designs that have stood out are in-ear and half in-ear design. Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds come with in-ear design as well. The earbuds snugly fit in your ears and stay there for a really long time. However, I did notice a little discomfort after a few hours wearing them. This is mainly because these earbuds feel a lot more heavier than the Redmi Earbuds S. It felt like these earbuds were pushing my earlobes to react to force after some time. Your experience might be a lot easier than mine. Also Read - Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,799

Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Also Read

Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

I replaced the included eartips with another one and they offered better comfort. Despite that, I had to remove these earbuds after a point to give my ears some rest. Another thing to note is that these earbuds create a really tight seal and it definitely limits ambient sound without noise cancellation. This is not a flawed design but it is definitely not the most comfortable design out there. Again, I want to highlight that we all have ears shaped differently and your experience might be much better. While comfort was not excellent, the ability to stay in my ear was perfect.

They stayed in my ear whether I was cycling, running or just doing “walk and talk” thing at home. They come with a case which has an open design. JLabs is another brand that has tried this design and I’m not a fan of it. Firstly, you miss out on satisfaction that comes from the “thud” sound of closing the lid of the case. Secondly, the open case design means that there were instances when the earbuds stayed connected to my phone even after I had placed them in the case. I missed an important call because the earbuds stayed connected and I could not hear the ring. For this reason, I would recommend you look at the Solo 2.0 with lid instead.

Hammer Solo

Photo: Dharmik

Sound Quality and Battery Life

While the design is not the biggest advantage of Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, it makes up for it with sound. Hammer is not confirming the drivers used here but they do offer a vibrant sound profile. The mid-range from these earbuds is really strong, which makes it ideal for listening to Bollywood or any genre where vocals take the center stage. I recommend listening to Fool’s Errand by Fleet Foxes and you will notice that Robin Pecknold’s voice comes out soaring on these TWS earbuds. It sounded so good that I realized that this is the kind of remedy we need during this pandemic.

Xiaomi has tuned the Redmi Earbuds S for bass experience but Hammer is going for overall balance. The clarity in bass is good but these are not designed to make your earlobes wobble at the low-end of frequency. When it comes to frequency range at the high end, the sound can get coarse. At treble, the Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds maintain instrument separation but I found saxophone to be coarse in some sample audio. While looking for a new pair of audio devices we generally see balance, mid-range, bass and treble response. However, it is also important to see how they produce details that trace back to its creator.

Hammer Solo

Photo: Dharmik

The easiest way to test details is to play any music with lots of orchestral pieces. In the case of Hammer Solo, the details were there and reaffirms that detail is not an issue for audio devices anymore. These true wireless earbuds also impressed me with subtlety and there was a drive that usually ends up missing in the budget price segment. This means that regardless of the genre, these earbuds will deliver good sound output. Whether you listen to Beyonce’s Black Parade or Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love, which has become a TikTok sensation.

Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

Also Read

Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

I also used these true wireless earbuds for listening to podcasts and since they are good with vocals, most of them sounded excellent. You could experience the depth in voice and isolate the speakers easily. I also binged on Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video and those suspense and curiosity were prominently delivered by these earbuds. Another area where Hammer Solo TWS earbuds worked really well is with voice calls. I tried using them for voice calls across phone, tablet and laptop and there wasn’t any issue. Those on the other end of the call heard me clear and I was able to hear them clearly as well.

I even joined a few Zoom and MS Teams calls with multiple participants and none of them noticed that I was talking through true wireless earbuds. I got between three to four hours from the earbuds and the charging case is capable of adding another four recharge. This is inline with other products in this price segment. While the battery life is good, the overall process is somewhat cumbersome. For instance, twice it happened that I placed the earbuds in the charging case, it showed white on the earbuds after sometime to indicate that they were charged. In reality, the battery life was just around 20 percent. These false positives left a sour taste on the overall experience with these earbuds.

Hammer Solo

Photo: Dharmik

Should you buy

There is no such thing as a perfect true wireless earbud in the market right now. We all need to find something that provides the best balance between cost, comfort and performance. In my opinion, Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds also tried to achieve a balance. However, that balance is not something everyone could enjoy. I, for one, could not use these earbuds comfortably but my colleague found them easy to use for a really long time. Even when I look at cost, the Solo is more expensive than Redmi Earbuds S, Realme Buds Q, Noise Shots X1 Air and boAt Airdopes 201. For the additional price, these earbuds don’t really bring anything extra to the table.

However, it really has an edge when it comes to the audio output. The sound stage is perfectly tuned for Indian consumers and there is vibrancy when you listen to music. They also deliver good responses while making phone calls and that for me, is an important feature while looking for these earbuds. These earbuds also have buttons to control the music playback and I think they are on the stiff side. When you press them, it feels like you are pressing the ear canal. If you are against buying products from companies with Chinese origin then you should definitely look at Hammer. There is a small tax associated with these local brands but I do think it is fine in the long run.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2020 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review
Review
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review
Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

News

Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

News

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network

News

Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network

Google Pixel 4a to finally offer a trendy punch-hole display design

News

Google Pixel 4a to finally offer a trendy punch-hole display design

Most Popular

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today
OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; pre-order goes live today

News

OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; pre-order goes live today
PLAYGO T44: The new dawn of affordable True Wireless Earbuds by PLAY

Brand Solution

PLAYGO T44: The new dawn of affordable True Wireless Earbuds by PLAY
OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera

हिंदी समाचार

Spotify ने भारत समेत 26 बाजार में जारी किए नए पोडकास्ट चार्ट्स

Jio-Google की डील: सस्ते 4G, 5G स्मार्टफोन बनाएंगे, भारत को करेंगे 2G मुक्त

Moto G9 Plus लॉन्च से पहले ही ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आई कीमत

शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Android 11 आधारित MIUI 12 बीटा अपडेट

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया इलेक्ट्रिक कंप्रेसर, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

News

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online
News
A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online
Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

News

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year
Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

News

Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor
Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

News

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone
Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network

News

Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers