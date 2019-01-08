comscore
Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

The Honor 10 Lite with its 24-megapixel front camera, is yet another selfie-centric smartphone aimed at millennials.

  • Honor 10 Lite India launch is set for January 15.

  • It will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

  • The smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel front camera.

In 2018, Huawei re-entered the Indian smartphone segment with flagship smartphones, the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, whereas its sub-brand Honor had been focusing on mid-range smartphones. It was also one of the first companies to launch a quad-camera smartphone in India. Now, the company is yet again targeting millennials with a selfie-centric smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite.

Honor has already started teasing the smartphone on Flipkart, and other social media channels. The launch event for the same is set for January 15. Successor to the Honor 9 Lite, one of the highlights of the new Honor 10 Lite is the 24-megapixel selfie camera. Expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, the smartphone will directly compete with the Realme U1 which is also a selfie centric device. It will also compete with the likes of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. I had a chance to play around with the Honor 10 Lite ahead of the launch, and here are my first impressions.

Beautiful design with gradient colors

The Honor 10 Lite comes with a sleek and slim profile, with a 3D curved back. While the frame is made from shiny metal, the back has a laminated polymer material that looks and feels like glass. It does make the phone a little slippery, especially if you have sweaty palms. But then, Honor has also bundled a transparent soft case to protect the smartphone, and offer better grip.

Credit – Rehan Hooda

Huawei was the first smartphone maker to come up with gradient color scheme for its smartphones, and its sub-brand Honor, has been following on the footsteps since then. It will be offered in three color options – Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Sky Blue. One of the interesting things about these gradients is that you can see the shifting color scheme as light reflects from different angles.

Watch: Honor 9 Lite First Look

Notched screen

2018 was a year of notches, and the trend seems to be continuing as we enter 2019. The Honor 10 Lite comes with a waterdrop style notch, which Honor refers to as dewdrop. It’s a 6.21-inch panel with full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen to body ratio of 91 percent. The notch is very minimal, offering larger screen space on sides to display more notifications icons.

Credit – Rehan Hooda

Cameras

Oppo and Vivo have always focused on the selfie-centric audience, and Honor is now doing the same. The 10 Lite comes with a 24-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is AI-powered that can recognize between 200 scenarios among eight categories – including blue sky, greenery, beach, flowers, night, indoor, and more. There is also AI portrait mode to capture selfies with bokeh effects. You also get 3D lighting effects for your portrait mode photos.

Credit – Rehan Hooda

At the back, you get a dual-camera setup, which includes a primary 13-megapixel (f/1.8) sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth sensor. The camera also supports AIS night mode, which Honor says, lets you capture stable long exposure shots without using a tripod.

Huawei Honor 9 Lite Review: Four cameras and stunning looks

Also Read

Huawei Honor 9 Lite Review: Four cameras and stunning looks

Hardware, software and other additions

The Honor 10 Lite is powered by Kirin 710 SoC with an octa-core CPU, which is based on 12nm process. The CPU has four Cortex A73 cores for power and four Cortex A53 cores for efficiency. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The chipset is quite powerful for a mid-range smartphone, and we have already seen its performance on the Honor 8X that was launched towards the end of 2018.

Credit – Rehan Hooda

In the software department, it is good to see Honor 10 Lite run Android Pie OS out-of-the-box, while the  competitors are still on Android Oreo. There is a layer of EMUI 9 running on top, and Honor says it has optimized the OS to offer 30 percent performance boost – in terms of faster app launching times, and better resource management for battery life.

Realme U1 Review: New budget selfie champion?

Also Read

Realme U1 Review: New budget selfie champion?

The Honor 10 Lite packs a 3,400mAh battery, and comes with a standard 10W charger. It comes with dual-SIM connectivity, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and GPS. A hybrid microSD card slot is also present for storage expansion. The smartphone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart, and price will be revealed on January 15. We will be doing a complete review of the smartphone, so stay tuned.

  Published Date: January 8, 2019 2:59 PM IST

