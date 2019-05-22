Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: Powerful and modern

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched two new smartphones globally, dubbed the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro. Both devices come with flagship-grade design and specifications at a price where they are likely to compete with OnePlus in India. For now, Honor has only launched these phones in Europe with price tags of €499, €599 respectively. In India, we are expecting the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro to launch with same set of specifications and variants like the European market, and it is expected that Honor might bring in the ‘Lite’ variant along as well.

Honor has already announced that the Honor 20 series of phones will be made available on Flipkart in India, and the India launch date has been scheduled for June 11. I got a chance to use the latest Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro at company’s global launch event in London, and here are my combined first impressions of both phones.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: First Look at Design, Display

Both the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro feature identical outer shell with gradient glass back design and front punch-hole display. Honor has stuffed in a 32-megapixel in-display camera in the tiny 4.5mm punch-hole in 6.26-inch full-HD+ Full View display. The camera is located at the top-left corner of the display, instead of right top corner like the Galaxy S10. In my little time with the device, I found the display to be fair for all kinds of usage in different lighting conditions. Also, in terms of design, the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro appear quality products that can easily qualify as modern premium flagships. These fit well in hands, and do not feel oversized. Having said that, both aren’t the thinnest in their segment.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: Quad-camera highlight

The camera setup on the Honor 20 Pro is a quad-lens module stacked vertically, which looks similar to Huawei P30 Pro at first. In terms of what’s different between the two is that Honor 20 Pro features a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel tertiary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x optical zoom support, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro sensor that will allow users to take images in 4cms proximity.

On the more affordable Honor 20, the company has ditched telephoto lens for a 2-megapixel depth assist camera. Also, you get EIS instead of OIS. The other three lenses remain same as a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens like the Honor 20 Pro.

During my hands-on time, I couldn’t test the phone’s camera in the low-light, but the Honor 20 Pro definitely looked impressive in the day light conditions. Having said that, I couldn’t test the Honor 20’s camera setup, and we are expecting to get hold of both the devices soon, so do check back for a full review on our website.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: Specifications, Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Battery

The Honor 20 and 20 Pro use the top-end HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC from Huawei. The 7nm processor is backed by a 6GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage in Honor 20, while the 20 Pro sports an 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. Honor didn’t include the in-display fingerprint sensor, and the phone instead features a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button at the side. The Honor 20 is backed by a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support with USB Type-C. On the other hand, the Honor 20 Pro packs a slightly larger 4,000mAh battery instead of 3,750mAh.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: Initial Impressions

After the View20, Honor changed its approach from mid-budget devices to slightly more premium smartphones targeted towards the young generation. With the all-new Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro, the company has taken a step forward in that direction and is now looking to keep the trend going for the 2019. During my little time with the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro, I felt both smartphones have the potential to be the segment leader in India, provided Honor keeps the prices right for the market.

Also, Honor requires a major overhaul in the software department to be able to keep the smartphone experience correct for users. But just to be fair, both smartphones are nicely designed and come with powerful specifications on paper. I liked the overall look and feel of both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. Once these launch in India, and we get to review them, only then we will be able to pass on a judgement on their performance and where they stand against the competition.

Disclaimer: Honor sponsored the correspondent’s flights and hotel accommodation for the Honor 20 series launch event in London.