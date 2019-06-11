Honor has taken wraps off its latest Honor 20 series in India today. The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro pack premium specifications and demand superior price tags. But the company has also launched a budget Honor 20i smartphone, which offers enough to tickle your fancy. The latest Honor phone features a waterdrop-style notch, beautiful gradient back design, a triple-camera setup, a powerful enough Kirin 710 SoC, and more. Here are our initial impressions of the new Honor 20i.

Honor 20i design, display

The Honor 20i flaunts a contemporary design. As one can see, the gradient back showing off a vertical row of three cameras in the top left corner. Honor will be selling the phone in Gradient Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, and Magical Midnight Black color options. The blue variant looks stunning, though you will need a case on the back to protect it against scratches and smudges. The Honor 20i offers a curved polycarbonate panel on the back.

Up front, the dewdrop notch and thin chin allow for over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (2312×1080 pixels) display. The panel also has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The front camera lives in the notch up top. Unfortunately, the Honor 20i offers a dated micro-USB port at the bottom.

Honor 20i features, specifications

Similar to other mid-range devices from Honor and Huawei, the Honor 20i is also built around Kirin 710 chipset. The SoC is made on a 12nm process and features an octa-core CPU. It is a tried and tested chipset, and Snapdragon 660, Exynos 9610, and Helio P70 are the closest contenders to Kirin 710. In our brief experience, the phone seemed fluid and we didn’t experience any stutter. But, we will soon be putting it through all tests to give you more clarity on the performance arena.

The device comes in a 4GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. There is also a microSD card slot using which you can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB. The phone runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The handset also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which offers an almost right combination of speed and accuracy. One can even use the face unlock feature to unlock the phone. Under the hood is a 3,400mAh battery with 10W fast charge.

Honor 20i cameras

The Honor 20i comes with the same camera setup that we have seen on the Huawei P30 Lite. There is a triple-camera setup on the rear, though not as advanced as the Honor 20 or 20 Pro. You can capture ultra-wide photos, which is capable of 120-degree shots. There is also a Night scene mode, which should help take better shots in the dark. The camera app also offers support for features such as Portrait, Aperture, Pro, Light painting, Time-Lapse and HDR among others. Similar to the Honor 8X, the Honor 20i also offers a separate AI mode, which should help you take the best shot possible. But, the only difference here is that after capturing an image in AI mode, the phone will not keep the original image.

The Honor 20 features a 24-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. The primary camera is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera with support for features like Pro, Night, portrait mode and more.

Initial impressions

In the little time I have spent with the Honor 20i, I found it to be a snappy device. The device offers trendy features like triple-cameras, a tall display, gradient design and more. It essentially packs enough to make it a worthy rival to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro. It is priced in India at Rs 14,999. We will reserve our verdict for the review, in which we will assess the Honor 20i’s battery life, camera, overall performance, and other parameters.