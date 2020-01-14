Amid US-China trade war tension, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has managed to launch its latest 9X smartphone with usual Google apps and services. The latest Honor 9X is a successor to the Honor 8X phone that offered good value for money. The brand revealed that it has sold over 15 million units of the 8X.

A lot of brands are replicating Xiaomi’s model to achieve deeper market penetration. Honor is also following a similar-type of aggressive strategy. With the Honor 9X, the company is offering a bezel-less screen – thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. This is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup. Similar to the Honor 8X, the new one is also aimed at the competitive Rs 15,000 price segment. It is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company has announced that you can buy the Honor 9X at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 during the first sale, which sounds like a tempting deal.

With Honor 9X, the company is quite confident of achieving its aim of dislodging top brands in the Indian smartphone market. With a pop-up camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup powered by the AI prowess and a beefy 4,000mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands offering. Read our Honor 9X first impressions to know more about it.

Design, display

The first thing you will notice about the Honor 9X is that it features a big display, which is good for media consumption. Also, there is no notch, and you get the full canvas to play videos at a very low price. The Honor 9X has a massive 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display, which renders rich colors. The company is shipping the device with a pre-applied protector. You also get a pop-up selfie camera, allowing for a higher screen-to-body ratio. Honor says that it supports Intelligent fall detection and downward pressure protection. The pop-up selfie camera also comes with water and dust protection.

One of the eye-catching aspects of the phone is its curved rear panel as it features a glimmering “Pearl X” effect. The device will be available in Saphire Blue and Black color options. While the Honor 8X features glossy dual-textured glass rear, the new one offers a plastic body with a high-gloss finish, which is a fingerprint magnet. In case you are wondering, no there is no in-display fingerprint sensor, and you will find the scanner on the backside. Similar to the latest Xiaomi Redmi phones, here too you get a modern USB Type-C port, which is good.

Specifications, software

Honor’s latest mid-range phone is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710F SoC. This chipset is a slight upgrade over the Kirin 710 chipset, which is currently powering a few Honor phones, including the Honor 8X. The Honor 9X is offered in two RAM and one variant – 4GB/6GB RAM + 128GB storage. All of this sounds sufficient to offer a fast enough performance to an average user. We will talk more about the phone’s performance in our in-depth review. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is unknown whether the handset will get the Android 10 update.

Camera

Unlike the 8X, the Honor 9X comes with triple rear cameras. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It offers support for AIS Super Night mode. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with an f/2.2 lens. We will pass the final verdict after properly testing the phone’s camera under different lighting conditions.

Battery

The latest handset from Honor features a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Its predecessor offers a 3,750mAh battery. We expect it to last a day on a single charge. We will thoroughly test it and put through the paces before giving our verdict.

Honor 9X Initial impressions

On paper, the Honor 9X seems like a good upgrade over the 8X. You are getting a bezel-less full-screen experience at a very low price. The Realme X also comes with a pop-up selfie camera, but is priced at Rs 16,999 (4GB RAM+ 128GB variant). And while the Realme X lacks an ultra-wide angle lens, the Honor 9X is equipped with one. Sure, the 9X looks promising, but is it a good smartphone over the competition? We will soon be reviewing the smartphone and post our in-depth review, so stay tuned for that.