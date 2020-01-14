comscore Honor 9X first impressions, price in India, sale date, design and more
  • Home
  • Review
  • Honor 9X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie snapper and full screen display on budget
Review

Honor 9X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie snapper and full screen display on budget

Review

The Honor 9X will go on sale in India starting January 19. Do note that the Rs 12,999 is a special launch price and its original price is Rs 13,999.

Honor 9X hands on 1

Amid US-China trade war tension, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has managed to launch its latest 9X smartphone with usual Google apps and services. The latest Honor 9X is a successor to the Honor 8X phone that offered good value for money. The brand revealed that it has sold over 15 million units of the 8X.

A lot of brands are replicating Xiaomi’s model to achieve deeper market penetration. Honor is also following a similar-type of aggressive strategy. With the Honor 9X, the company is offering a bezel-less screen – thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. This is the cheapest phone in the market to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup. Similar to the Honor 8X, the new one is also aimed at the competitive Rs 15,000 price segment. It is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company has announced that you can buy the Honor 9X at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 during the first sale, which sounds like a tempting deal.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

With Honor 9X, the company is quite confident of achieving its aim of dislodging top brands in the Indian smartphone market. With a pop-up camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup powered by the AI prowess and a beefy 4,000mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands offering. Read our Honor 9X first impressions to know more about it.

Honor 9X

Design, display

The first thing you will notice about the Honor 9X is that it features a big display, which is good for media consumption. Also, there is no notch, and you get the full canvas to play videos at a very low price. The Honor 9X has a massive 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display, which renders rich colors. The company is shipping the device with a pre-applied protector. You also get a pop-up selfie camera, allowing for a higher screen-to-body ratio. Honor says that it supports Intelligent fall detection and downward pressure protection. The pop-up selfie camera also comes with water and dust protection.

One of the eye-catching aspects of the phone is its curved rear panel as it features a glimmering “Pearl X” effect. The device will be available in Saphire Blue and Black color options. While the Honor 8X features glossy dual-textured glass rear, the new one offers a plastic body with a high-gloss finish, which is a fingerprint magnet. In case you are wondering, no there is no in-display fingerprint sensor, and you will find the scanner on the backside. Similar to the latest Xiaomi Redmi phones, here too you get a modern USB Type-C port, which is good.

Specifications, software

Honor’s latest mid-range phone is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710F SoC. This chipset is a slight upgrade over the Kirin 710 chipset, which is currently powering a few Honor phones, including the Honor 8X. The Honor 9X is offered in two RAM and one variant – 4GB/6GB RAM + 128GB storage. All of this sounds sufficient to offer a fast enough performance to an average user. We will talk more about the phone’s performance in our in-depth review. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is unknown whether the handset will get the Android 10 update.

Honor Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones launched in India: Price, Features

Also Read

Honor Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones launched in India: Price, Features

Camera

Unlike the 8X, the Honor 9X comes with triple rear cameras. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It offers support for AIS Super Night mode. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with an f/2.2 lens. We will pass the final verdict after properly testing the phone’s camera under different lighting conditions.

Battery

The latest handset from Honor features a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Its predecessor offers a 3,750mAh battery. We expect it to last a day on a single charge. We will thoroughly test it and put through the paces before giving our verdict.

Honor 9X Initial impressions

On paper, the Honor 9X seems like a good upgrade over the 8X. You are getting a bezel-less full-screen experience at a very low price. The Realme X also comes with a pop-up selfie camera, but is priced at Rs 16,999 (4GB RAM+ 128GB variant). And while the Realme X lacks an ultra-wide angle lens, the Honor 9X is equipped with one. Sure, the 9X looks promising, but is it a good smartphone over the competition? We will soon be reviewing the smartphone and post our in-depth review, so stay tuned for that.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 6:11 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X
Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
Kirin 810 octa-core chipset
Dual - 48MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
News
Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
PUBG Mobile x Street Dancer 3D details out, new special mini game celebrates Makar Sankranti

Gaming

PUBG Mobile x Street Dancer 3D details out, new special mini game celebrates Makar Sankranti

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

News

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

News

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9X First Impressions

Review

Honor 9X First Impressions
Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones launched

News

Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones launched
Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date, offers

News

Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date, offers
Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2 launched in India

Wearables

Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2 launched in India
Top Xiaomi, Realme, Honor fitness bands to launch in 2020

Wearables

Top Xiaomi, Realme, Honor fitness bands to launch in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Honor 9X स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Reliance Jio के इस प्लान में मिलेगा 24GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

शाओमी का भारत में धमाल, एक दिन में बेच दिए 10 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइस

Reliance Jio Best Recharge Plans : ये हैं रिलायंस जियो के 1.5GB डेली डाटा लिमिट वाले बेस्ट प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान

Amazon पर Headsets fest sale का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 हजार रुपये से कम में खरीदें ये 3 हेडसेट्स

News

Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
News
Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

News

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report
Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

News

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo
Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display
Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day

News

Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day