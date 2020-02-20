Smartwatches are a relatively new concept. But even in this short period, we have seen the segment boast a host of wearables. Some smartwatches are made specially for fitness minded people, while others are made with a more casual kind of consumer in mind. The Honor MagicWatch 2 falls in the former category, and is built for a singular kind of consumer in mind. We received the 46mm variant of the Honor MagicWatch 2 for review which recently launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, check out our review.

Honor MagicWatch 2 design

The MagicWatch 2 takes after it predecessor and features a large round dial with a Tachymeter fashioned on the outer rim of the smartwatch. It looks similar to the Huawei Watch GT 2 and is actually hard to distinguish physically. We received the black color variant, which comes with removable black straps. Honor says that the the strap is made up of ‘fluoroelastomer’, which is similar to silicon and high fidelity rubber.

The smartwatch is not really on the heavy side, and only weighs 41 grams, which makes it an ideal companion when working out. The device has two crowns on the sides that are used to interact. The rear has a bump that houses the charging pins and the heart-rate sensor. This portion of the watch may be a bit contoured, but it does not really bother when worn. That said, the underside of the watch does tend to accumulate sweat stains, and needs to be cleaned regularly. The watch is a comfortable fit and does not slip and slide from its position, even when not worn too tight.

Moving to the front, the MagicWatch 2 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED that has a 800 NIT brightness. This is more than enough when looking at the smartwatch under direct sunlight. The colors pop on the display rather well and are distinguishable even in bright light. The display has a 454×454 resolution at 326ppi. The 46mm version has a bigger display than the 42mm variant. It also features higher resolution and a bigger battery as well.

The Honor smartwatch runs Huawei’s own wearables software. At first glance, the software seems clean and well adapted for the smartwatch functions. The smartwatch comes with quite a few watch face options that can be swapped out right in the watch. The phone syncs easily with the Huawei Health app, which helps users track different stats, and even customize visuals.

Performance

The Honor MagicWatch 2 comes with a Kirin A1 smartwatch chip under the hood. The company does not give out how much RAM the smartwatch features, but it seemed able to handle all the tasks in a swift manner. The smartwatch features a hoard of fitness modes which outdo the lifestyle features. It comes with 15 goal-based fitness modes along with 13 different running courses. Essentially if there is a physical activity that a person would like tracked, they would find it on the watch. There are even some hybrid modes that combine different kinds of activities for tracking.

The heart-rate monitor on the MagicWatch 2 seems as accurate as other smartwatches out there. Hence don’t be alarmed if the watch shows that you have an elevated heart rate. The real heart rate would be quite a bit lower than it is. One of the more intuitive features of the MagicWatch 2 46mm variant is the ability to take calls on the watch itself. We did notice that notifications on the MagicWatch 2 seem to have a lag from when it actually appears on the smartphone.

The watch uses Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone and can bring calls forward from the smartphone. The speaker on the MagicWatch 2 seems loud enough for a private conversation in a quiet place. But the device isn’t loud enough for public places or parks. The smartwatch also has a 4GB storage which can be used to store music which can be streamed to a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Battery

One of the best things about the MagicWatch 2 is its battery life. It comes with a 455mAh battery, and it lasts a really long time. This seems like the perfect smartwatch for someone who does not enjoy charging their watch every other day or everyday. Even when using most of the functions of the smartwatch on a regular basis, it easily lasts a week. On a more judicial usage, it should last much longer.

The charging dock of the Honor MagicWatch 2 is a small button with two meta leads that connect to the rear of the device. The company however does not provide a charging adapter with the device. It charges rather quickly and usually charges to full within the hour. But this result was when we were charging it using a adapter and not from a PC.

Should you buy the Honor MagicWatch 2?

The Honor MagicWatch 2 has a lot to like. The top of the list is definitely it’s extremely long lasting battery. Besides that the watch also offers numerous activity modes. It’s health options along with the altimeter and the gyroscope seem to be able to track the health features quite accurately.

The notifications and the calling feature using the loudspeaker and the microphone may not be the best, but is definitely a good thing to have. If we take into consideration the price of the MagicWatch 2, then this is definitely a recommended buy. That is especially for those that exercise a lot and are looking for a smartwatch with a long battery life.