comscore HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better
Review

HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

Reviews

Here we will be taking a look at how the new HP Pavilion 13 powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor performed during our review.

HP Pavilion 13 6

Many people these days are purchasing beefy gaming laptops to fulfil both their work and gaming requirements. However, there is still a certain charm about a slim, lightweight, long-lasting laptop that doesn’t break your bank account. This is where the HP Pavilion 13 comes in with its lightweight, slim design and a not so expensive price tag. But is it actually worth the money or would you be better off purchasing an alternative? You will find out the answer to this question along with many others in our full review of the HP Pavilion 13 below. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

HP Pavilion 13 Price in India: Rs 71,999 Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale last day: Best affordable student laptops available under Rs 30,000

HP Pavilion 13 Specifications: 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD display | 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor | Intel Xris Xe GPU | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD Also Read - HP Victus gaming laptop series launches in India, starts at Rs 64,999

Design & Build

HP Pavilion 13 doesn’t really stand out in terms of design. The silver metal body along with black bezels bordering the display, make the laptop feel nothing out of the ordinary. However, that bland look does help you blend in when you are sitting at a cafe working on your laptop.

The chassis feels solid in hand, but there is a minor flex in the keyboard area and on the top lid. While the keyboard flex is manageable, the flexing led does concern me a bit. The edges of the laptop are blunt, which do help while typing for long hours. Also, the USB ports, which contract are pretty ingenious to saving space.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

HP needs to work on the weight distribution for this laptop, as it is not that great. The laptop could not be opened by a single hand, which according to me is a missed opportunity.

The hinge feels solid while using the device. However, at the end of the hinge lean there feels to be a little pressure, which makes me feel like the hinge will break off.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

The laptop comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor, which is a great feature for most. However, I was disappointed with its performance, due to it lagging and there being some inaccuracies.

Overall, the build quality for the price seems decent, and the laptop feels that it can easily last users for a few years. However, I would suggest that you do show the laptop some care and not treat it like a rugged one.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

Keyboard & trackpad

For people like me, a laptop’s keyboard is one of the most important aspects to look for. Our workload requires a lot of typing and a comfortable keyboard makes the job much less tiring.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

HP Pavilion 13’s keyboard was quite satisfying and the key travel was good. Typing on the keyboard for long hours was pretty comfortable and the key travel was just right. Due to the 13.3-inch display, the keyboard was a bit cramped, and there is no dedicated keypad. However, after getting used to the spacing, typing is pretty easy.

The keyboard does have a few dedicated buttons, which are pretty handy. I would have appreciated it if those buttons were customisable.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

The trackpad glass seems quite sturdy and the clicks are satisfying. The trackpad during my testing was pretty fast, reliable and accurate. The DPI of the trackpad is not as high as I would have liked, but you can always increase the sensitivity.

Display

HP Pavilion 13 sports a 13.3-inch IPS LCD display, which is decent. The display works like any other IPS LCD in a sub-50,000 laptop would work. I expected the laptop to feature at least an LED display for a laptop costing over Rs 70,000.

The IPS LCD was bright enough and details were sharp. I do not have the right equipment to measure the colour accuracy of the display, however, I feel that the colours were pretty accurate.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

While gaming, I did miss the high refresh rate of my gaming laptop. However, if you are only looking for the laptop to get you through your work, then the 60Hz display won’t cause an issue for you.

Legibility under direct sunlight is a bit dodgy, which made working on my home balcony a bit difficult on pleasant days.

Overall, the display panel is one that will get you past the workday. At this price, I would have expected an LED display.

Performance

HP Pavilion 13 is powered by one of the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and an integrated Intel Xris Xe GPU. While that might be jargon for a lot of you, for a tech nerd it is music to the ears. The only addition I can ask for here would be a better graphics card and that’s it. Take note, that the RAM is soldered onto the board and cannot be removed or expanded.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

The laptop managed to easily complete all of the basic tasks I threw at it. I found no stutters even while having triple digits of chrome tabs open inside of a single window. So if your workload consists only of basic tasks, this would be a perfect laptop for you.

Now onto the more demanding tasks, gaming on the laptop is a big if, due to it not having a dedicated graphics card. Basic games like CS:GO work perfectly fine, but many of the newer more demanding titles were not playable, many simply did not even open. Editing basic videos on Adobe Premiere Pro was pretty fun and easy, a5 minutes full HD video taking around 14 minutes to render. However, while editing heavy load renders the machine struggled a lot.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

Android Studio also worked well, with the laptop able to easily handle app development and testing.

The laptop works quite well with workloads that are not GPU heavy. There is a bit of thermal throttling under extended workloads but that was expected, due to the thin and light profile.

Battery

Coming to the battery, the device features a 43Whr battery, which is decent enough. During daily usage with the workload including typing, browsing the internet and watching a few YouTube videos, the device managed to provide me with a battery life of around 7 to 8 hours. Heavy workloads made the laptop last for around six hours.

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

The laptop comes with a 65W charging brick, which fills up the whole battery in about 3 hours.

Verdict

HP Pavilion 13 Review, HP, HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 13 rating, HP Pavilion 13 price, HP Pavilion 13 specs, HP Pavilion 13 specifications, HP Pavilion 13 features

HP Pavilion 13 is priced at Rs 71,990, and for that price, the laptop does manage to impress. It manages to punch above its weight and take a few wins. The only few elements that are holding me back are the bland design and the IPS LCD display. Other than these drawbacks, the laptop is pretty good for the price, with good performance, battery, speakers and more. It will manage to easily last you a few years without any major hiccups.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2021 8:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch review: Best 32-inch Android TV under Rs 20,000?
Reviews
Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch review: Best 32-inch Android TV under Rs 20,000?
Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

News

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

Reviews

HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

How to download Instagram videos on Android, iOS, PC

How To

How to download Instagram videos on Android, iOS, PC

RedmiBook 15 with 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor to launch on August 3: Everything you need to know

Laptops

RedmiBook 15 with 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor to launch on August 3: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Related Topics

Related Stories

HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

Reviews

HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better
Amazon Prime Day sale last day: Best affordable student laptops available under Rs 30,000

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale last day: Best affordable student laptops available under Rs 30,000
HP Victus gaming laptop series launches in India, starts at Rs 64,999

Laptops

HP Victus gaming laptop series launches in India, starts at Rs 64,999
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more
Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10

Laptops

Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इन 5 चीजों से बचें, नहीं तो रैंकिंग में होगा बड़ा नुकसान

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया 20,000mAh का धांसू Mi HyperSonic Power Bank, जानें खास बातें

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, TENAA लिस्टिंग में कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 के लॉन्च से पहले हुआ कुछ स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, डबल फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट है सबसे खास

Free Fire Hot-Drop Zones: लास्ट तक जिंदा रहने और जीतने के लिए फॉलो करें ये 5 टिप्स

Latest Videos

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account
Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Features

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)
How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status
OnePlus Nord 2 first look

Hands On

OnePlus Nord 2 first look

News

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content
News
Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content
OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

Gaming

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000
Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Best Sellers