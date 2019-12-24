comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions, Review, Price in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions: Contender for best looking smartwatch of 2019
Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions: Contender for best looking smartwatch of 2019

Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 is the first wearable from the company to feature its own Kirin A1 chip. It aims to bring weeks long battery life and fitness tracking features in an affordable package. Check out our first impressions.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Lead

Huawei has been on a run this year with strong demand for its smartphones despite the ban imposed by the US Department of Commerce. The Chinese smartphone maker not only managed to maintain its second place in global smartphone makers list, but it also shipped more devices than last year. While it’s growth globally has become talk of the town, the company is yet to make a big dent in the Indian market. It is yet to crack India’s smartphone market, but the company is already looking beyond at other product segments. The most notable of this is wearables with devices like the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Related Stories


Huawei Watch, which launched in 2016, was one of the best Android Wear watches of its time. However, Google got sloppy and the updates took time. As smartphone makers deserted the segment altogether, Huawei decided to pivot. By pivot, I am referring to a non-standard operating system. Finding a truly great smartwatch for your Android smartphone remains difficult. But Huawei Watch GT 2 wants to find the middle ground. I have had this wearable for a few hours now, and here are my initial impressions.

Huawei Watch GT 2: Design and Display

Watches are a really personal piece of electronics that we humans own. A poor design can truly restrict the success of this device. Huawei Watch GT 2 makes no mistake there. It has a traditional watch design with circular face and is finished in a really great way. It’s so traditional that there are numbers on the circumference of the dial, marking a similarity to diver watches. It’s no Hamilton or Seiko in terms of design, but it seems like an amalgamation of those two. Huawei made a great wearable with the original Huawei Watch, and with GT 2, it seems to be in contention for the best smartwatch design of this year.

Huawei Watch GT 2 is just 10.6mm at its thickest point and weighs only 46 grams without the strap. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. The 326ppi display is so crisp that everything looks huge and crystal clear. I would like to reserve judgement here since I haven’t had much time interacting with the notifications. But Huawei Watch GT 2 proves that the display is a progress from what we saw earlier with Amazfit and other watches. It is made of a combination of metal, plastic and ceramic. Our review unit came with saddle brown leather silicone strap attached and graphite black strap in the box.

huawei, huawei watch gt 2, huawei watch gt 2 first impressions, huawei watch gt 2 review, huawei watch gt 2 price

Hardware, Software and Fitness

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB internal memory. You might think that it pales in comparison to something like Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR which has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. This has to do with the operating system powering this wearable. The GT 2 does not run Wear OS by Google and relies on a custom wearable operating system. It also comes with Kirin A1, the custom chip for Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth LE 5.1. We will have in depth look into this chip and how it performs compared to Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Apple H1 in our full review.

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

Also Read

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

Huawei Watch GT 2 is meant to be a fitness centric smartwatch. While it’s primary purpose is to show time and display notifications, it is also capable of tracking your running, swimming, cycling, hiking, elliptical, rowing, etc. The Watch GT 2 lacks network connection but it does include GPS, which is a good addition to track your route. It also uses three satellites (GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO) for accurate positioning around the world. The software seems barebones at the face of it, but I want to see if I could install applications and custom watch faces. In the next few days, I will be looking at all these options.

huawei, huawei watch gt 2, huawei watch gt 2 first impressions, huawei watch gt 2 review, huawei watch gt 2 price

Huawei Watch GT 2: Initial Impressions

A smartwatch does not need to look like a consumer electronics device. It should ideally imbibe the design DNA that has been passed on by Swiss watchmakers for decades now. The Huawei Watch GT 2 does that with near perfection. The watch face called Urban makes it almost identical to a mechanical watch. With a sharp display, great suite of activity tracking features and battery life that goes into weeks, this one is a strong contender for best smartwatch design of 2019.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions
Review
Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Apple AirPods Pro latency test reveals significant improvements: Report

News

Apple AirPods Pro latency test reveals significant improvements: Report

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer announced

Telecom

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer announced

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs

News

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Most Popular

Vivo V17 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Apple AirPods Pro latency test reveals significant improvements: Report

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions
Huawei patents a smartphone with flip camera setup

News

Huawei patents a smartphone with flip camera setup
Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020
Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

News

Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

हिंदी समाचार

Honor V30 का 'Dawn Orange' कलर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo ने MWC 2020 में 23 फरवरी को इवेंट का किया आयोजन, फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन होगा लॉन्च!

Realme के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Realme 5i, Realme C3 जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, ऑनलाइन हुए स्पॉट

शाओमी वायरलैस कीबोर्ड और माउस कॉम्बो मार्केट में 1,000 रुपये में अवेलेबल, जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

इन राज्यों के एयरटेल यूजर्स अब Wi-Fi के जरिए कर पाएंगे फ्री कॉलिंग

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
News
BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Apple AirPods Pro latency test reveals significant improvements: Report

News

Apple AirPods Pro latency test reveals significant improvements: Report
Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs

News

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

News

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020
Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features

News

Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features