The gaming industry has evolved into one where all aspects of it is customized to suit the gamers. The keyboards are a more traditional part of it, and the HyperX Alloy Origins is a new part of that old tradition. This mechanical keyboard that retails at around Rs 8,550 in India right now is a new addition by HyperX into its lineup. I have used the keyboard for a while now, and here’s my review of the HyperX Alloy Origins gaming keyboard.

Design

The HyperX Alloy Origins is one of the more sleek looking mechanical keyboards out there. Right out of the box the first thing you notice is that the keyboard is quite heavy. This is an indication that it comes with a metal plate base which some might prefer since it means that the keyboard won’t slip and slide on hard surfaces.

The keyboard has a minimalist look with hardly any real estate around the edges of the keys. This was an appealing factor for me since I’ve always liked keyboards that do not waste space by adding extra real estate. The keyboard comes with a detachable braided cable which is another positive for it. The detachable braided cable connects to the keyboard using a Type-C port while the other end connects to the PC with a large Type-A port.

The keys are rather bright and the area under the cap leak out a lot of light which seems intentional. The default brightness setting of the keyboard is rather bright which seems to almost light up my whole room in total darkness. It can easily be toned down without having to reach into the software settings with regular keys doubling with other functions.

The right arrow key for the unit I received seemed to be a little defective and came out rather easily. But I am assuming that it was just an issue with just the unit I received. On the other hand the HyperX Alloy Origins comes with a triple level height adjustment feet on the back which is rather intuitive.

Performance

Speaking about how the keyboard performed, there were zero complaints. The keystrokes registered with little to no latency and the strokes were clear without any accidental repetition. Though I’m not sure I’m a fan of the low actuation and travel distance of the HyperX mechanical keys compared to Cherry MX ones.

Another difference is in the feel of pressing the switches, where the Cherry MX ones usually have a two-step feel. The HyperX Red Switches found on the HyperX Alloy Origins have a feel similar to the membrane keyboards. But this does not impede upon the performance at all.

The typing experience is well suited for someone used to membrane keyboards while being accurate enough for mechanical keyboard users as well. I am typing this on the HyperX Alloy Origins and am doing a job as well as on my other keyboards.

In terms of gaming, I tested the keyboard while playing Dota 2, Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege among other games and it passes with flying colors. The keys react quick and promptly without any hitch at all and don’t repeat strokes which is essential.

Should you buy the HyperX Alloy Origins?

The gaming market right now has a lot of options for gamers right now. And while once there was a dearth of budget mechanical keyboards, there isn’t one now. But it suffices to say that those budget keyboards leave something wanting that the pricier ones bring in. And the HyperX Alloy Origins is ideally one that works well for its price and features.

The HyperX Alloy Origins has excellent build quality and efficient. It looks top notch and there are multiple methods to control the RGB light besides the software. This would be a good buy.