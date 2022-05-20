Infinix Note 12 Turbo Display
The Infinix Note 12 Turbo comes with a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 92% screen to body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1000nits peak brightness, Widevine L1 support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. The display overall has pleasing colour output and the viewing angles are conventional.
Infinix Note 12 Turbo Power
Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage In order to take the gaming performance to the next level, both the devices are backed by MediaTekHyperEngine 2.0 Gaming Processor. The DarLink 2.0 technology further enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games. During our test, we did not feel any lag while using the device for the everyday task.