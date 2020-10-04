comscore Infinix Note 7 Review: Check price, features, camera and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Infinix Note 7 Review: A good package, just shy of being great
Review

Infinix Note 7 Review: A good package, just shy of being great

Review

The Infinix Note 7 brings a good overall package to the Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 segment but fails to stand out amongst the competition.

Infinix Note 7 review BGR India 1
Infinix Note 7 3.0 5
BGR Rating :
3.0/5

The Infinix Note 7 is the brand’s latest in the mid-range Note series. Skipping the 6th entry in the series, the Note 7 succeeds the Infinix Note 5. The new phone brings a much needed mid-range device in Infinix’s arsenal to compete with other phones that have begun offering better specifications at steep prices. These include larger displays, better chips, improved cameras, and more. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

The Infinix Note 7 does hit some of those checkmarks, but not all of them. So let’s breakdown the phone part by part to figure out whether or not you should buy the Infinix Note 7 at a price of Rs 11,499. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70, 5,000mAh battery and more; check details

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Design, Build

Let’s be honest, the design and build quality of mid-range devices is usually the first element to get the ax when a phone needs to invest the money in better specifications. We have seen phones with good specifications built with questionable quality before. Thankfully, the Infinix Note 7 is not one of the worst ones. We have a plastic body with plastic edges. While it doesn’t feel as premium and secure as a glass sandwich design with a metal chassis, this is the choice of materials you get at this price. The back does press inside a little near the center, but otherwise, the build quality here is pretty good. The sides and buttons are especially well made. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review: Budget phone meets marathon battery life

Speaking of which, you have a power button with an embedded fingerprint scanner on the right side, along with the volume keys. On the left is just a SIM-tray. The top of the phone goes clean and on the bottom are the 3.5mm headphone port, the microphone, the micro-USB port, and the speaker grille. The front has a big screen with not-so-thin bezels and a top-left aligned punch-hole cutout. Also, the new flashy gem-cut design is something we really liked. However, it might not be as appealing to fans of minimal design.

Display

The Infinix Note 7 features a large 6.95-inch IPS LCD screen that does justice to the ‘Note’ bit of the name. The HD+ screen offers a PPI of roughly 258 and has no high refresh rate support. Other specifications include 480 nits peak brightness and a claimed 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is a good one. The colors look great and so do the viewing angles, however, this is a large screen, even by modern standards. Despite the size of your palms you will mostly require two hands to comfortably operate this device.

However, the large size of the screen also makes this a great phone for media consumption. There is also a punch-hole cutout that houses the front camera. The cutout is on the top left corner rather than being in the center, which is a much better implementation. This brings down the distraction of the cutout to a minimal. Overall, the phone is great in the display department.

Software                  

The Infinix Note 7, like the other Infinix phones, features the XOS skin atop Android 10. This gives the phone essentially the same pros and cons. The pros include minute customization capabilities and features that can almost feel overwhelming at times. The cons include bloatware, ads, and notifications that feel like spam until you can find a way to disable them. However, being a more powerful device than Infinix’s budget phones, the phone can handle the heavy UI much better.

Infinix Note 7

Performance

The Note 7 runs on the MediaTek Helio G70. This currently is not the fastest processor in the price segment but is not too far behind either. It is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This translates to a performance that is good enough for the light to moderate user. However, the phone may take a hit with heavier apps and games. You can run 6-10 moderate to heavy apps at a time comfortably before the phone starts refreshing apps in the recent page. Compared to other phones in the segment, the Infinix Note 7 isn’t the best but isn’t too far behind either. So we’ll call it an average performer.

Infinix Note 7: Camera

The Infinix Note 7 boasts of a quad-camera setup, but there is a catch. Despite having a total of four lenses on the back, the Infinix Note 7 surprisingly doesn’t feature an ultra-wide-angle lens. Instead what you have is a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and what Infinix calls and ‘AI lens’. There’s a quad-LED flash setup too.

To be clear, not having an ultra-wide lens is not the issue. But to boast of four cameras on the back, and then to not include something that is very well a standard feature in this price range now, is a disappointment. If you’re looking out for a phone with a more capable camera setup in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment, the lack of an ultra-wide sensor here might actually be a deal-breaker for you.

The sensors that are present are pretty decent though. The main camera sensor takes some great pictures. Pictures look crisp and colors look punchy and vivid. Pictures look colorful without being very oversaturated. This gives them a pleasing feel without looking too unnatural. Coming to the macro lens, we see average results. These are on par with what we have seen from other 2-megapixel macro sensors in the segment. With ample lighting, you can get a good shot. Check out our samples below.

Infinix Note 7

On the front, the camera performance is satisfactory and both details and colors are captured well. There are a bunch of beauty mode features too if you’re into that stuff. There is also an AR Shot feature that lets you add a bunch of real-time patriotic filters to your selfies and videos. Performance in low light was also as expected. You get passable pictures but the lower the light, the lesser the details and the more noise you get in pictures.

Infinix Note 7

Battery Life

The Infinix Note 7 comes with a 5,000mAh battery. This is still one of the largest capacities you can get in the segment and given the reasonable processing power the phone requires, a full charge can easily last you two days. However, the phone still lacks a USB Type-C port, which is something that phones in this segment have already started implementing. That being said, the 5,000mAh battery can charge at 18W, again, not the fastest, but better than a painfully slow and outdated 10W charge. Note that it will still take you a considerable amount of time to fully charge such a large battery at 18W. However, we would pick a slower charge speed with a bigger battery any day over a faster charging implementation with a smaller battery.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review: Budget phone meets marathon battery life

Also Read

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review: Budget phone meets marathon battery life

Infinix Note 7: Verdict

The Infinix Note 7 is a good successor in the series from Infinix. However, the phone doesn’t particularly stand out in the price segment in any area. It comes with a decent combination of performance, camera, aesthetics, and battery life, yet it isn’t the best in any one of those in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 bracket. You can get phones just as good at lesser prices, or you can shell out a little more and get devices that feature more power, or faster charging, and so on. All things considered, this is a decent package, but it overshadowed by some competitors.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 4, 2020 9:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
News
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

News

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Most Popular

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Note 7 Review

Review

Infinix Note 7 Review
Infinix Hot 10 to be available with 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Hot 10 to be available with 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

News

Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Poco C3 फोन 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 4GB RAM के साथ होगा 6 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च

आग, पानी, धूल-मिट्टी कहीं भी इस्तेमाल करें यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

iPhone 12 सीरीज की कीमत हुई लीक, Rs 47 हजार से शुरू होगी कीमत!

Gionee F11VE फोन गूगल प्ले कंसोल पर UNISOC SC9863A, HD+ डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Amazon vs Flipkart: फेस्टिव सीजन सेल में OnePlus, Realme, Samsung समेत कई ब्रांड्स पर मिलेंगे खास ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
News
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

News

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon
Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11
Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

News

Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers