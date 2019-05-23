Infinix S4 First Impressions: A fair competitor of the low-budget smartphone segment

Infinix, which is a subsidiary of the Chinese smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, has launched the cheapest smartphone with a triple-camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera in India. The Infinix S4 was launched in India yesterday as the first device in entry-level price segment to feature a triple-rear camera setup with dedicated ultra-wide angle camera lens. Infinix S4 has been launched to take on budget devices from brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung. I used the smartphone for a short while, and here are my impressions of the Infinix S4.

Infinix S4: Price and availability

The Infinix S4 has been priced at Rs 8,999, and comes in only one storage variant featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, and Space Grey color variants. The smartphone is being made available online via Flipkart. At this price range, the smartphone competes with devices like Samsung Galaxy M10, Realme 3, and the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S.

Infinix S4: Design

The Infinix S4 is the company’s attempt to give some tough competition to rivals by offering some amazing specs. But Infinix has ensured that its new smartphone also looks good. I got a good look at the Nebula Blue variant of the Infinix S4, and was rather impressed by it for this price segment. The 6.21-inch display with HD+ resolution in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio looks rather impressive with thin bezels on the left and the right and a slightly thicker one at the bottom. It comes with a dewdrop notch that houses the front camera. The rear panel of the device is glass with a metal frame, which is reminiscent of costlier smartphones. The earpiece grille is present as a thin slit on top of the dewdrop notch.

The bottom of the smartphone features the speaker grille, mini USB-A charging port, microphone hole and the 3.5mm audio port. The left panel of the device has the SIM slot while the right panel houses the power and the volume rocker buttons. The rear panel of the Infinix S4 has a gradient color with the fingerprint sensor lodged right in the middle of the top half of the phone with the triple-camera setup on the top-left in a vertical format and the LED flash right below it.

Infinix S4: Camera

The Infinix S4 is an entry-level device, and the company has pitched it as a camera-centric smartphone. The Infinix S4 features a total of three cameras on the rear – a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 120-degree field of view. These cameras do a decent enough job for their price, and capture objects clearly enough. The normal camera mode is the AI camera mode where the AI in the smartphone assists in capturing a clear image. There is also a beauty mode, Bokeh, and an AR shot where users can click fun images with some masks that are preloaded in the smartphone. The Bokeh mode does a fine job of blurring out the background, but there are some discrepancies with the object borders.

For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera that uses a 1/2.8-inch sensor and supports AI Beauty and AI Portrait features. The selfies from the camera are crisp and clear to be precise. There is some highlighting here and there and some smoothing out but the higher resolution pays off.

Infinix S4: Specifications

Infinix S4 sports a 6.21-inch display with HD+ resolution and supports taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio which turns out to be a bright enough display to view in daylight and color reproduction seems fine. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is an octa-core processor fabricated using 12nm process. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage and the company is not offering any other storage models. The smartphone does seem to have a few hitches when opening apps in a continuous manner. It even takes a while to perform the tougher tasks like the application and clicking of AR mode photos.

The smartphone runs XOS 5.0 OS based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. The OS of the device is not the stock Android and it does come with an app drawer which is one of the better aspects of the smartphone. The smartphone is surprisingly light despite having a massive battery unit in it.

Initial Assessment

The Infinix S4 is a very valid product from the Chinese company to take on the low-end smartphone market, and it does offer some interesting features. And among the positives of the smartphone are the appealing design, large screen, solid selfie camera, an app drawer, and the lightweight design. The triple-camera setup for the smartphone is definitely one of the bigger selling points and the bokeh mode does seem to do it justice.