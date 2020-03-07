Infinix, a premium smartphone brand owned by Transsion Holdings, has launched a new smartphone in India. The highlight of the Infinix S5 Pro is that it is among the most affordable devices in India to offer a pop-up selfie camera. In fact, it is a first for smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. As far as design and features are concerned, we have been quite impressed by what Infinix is offering. I have been using the new smartphone for some days now, and here’s my Infinix S5 Pro review.

Infinix S5 Pro display and design

The Infinix S5 Pro is a good looking device, which comes with plastic body and a glossy back panel. Due to the glossy finish, the back tends to attract fingerprints and smudges quite a bit. As is the trend these days, the back panel on this new smartphone is not removable. The glossy panel and funky colors do attract a few eyeballs. Up front, there is no notch as Infinix has opted for a pop-up selfie camera. In terms of design alone, the S5 Pro is among the best looking devices in this price segment.

The front part of the device is dominated by a 6.53-inch Full View display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The pop-up camera and thin bezels allow the device to boast an impressive 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers good viewing angles with decent color management.

At the bottom of the smartphone, there is a micro-USB port, a microphone, 3.5 mm audio jack, and speaker grill. On the right side you will find the power button as well as the volume rocker. On the left, there is a triple card slot where you can insert two nano SIM cards and one microSD card.

Software and hardware

Under the smartphone’s hood is a 2.35GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC. It is accompanied by 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable internal storage. In day-to-day use, the phone runs smoothly and we didn’t face and problem with multitasking. Not surprisingly, the device starts struggling the moment you try playing graphic-intensive games like PUBG Mobile or Asphalt 9: Legends on high settings.

The smartphone runs Android 10-based HiOS 6.0.1. The UI is relatively smooth, but it does come with a lot of pre-installed stuff. Fortunately, most of them can be uninstalled. There are quite a few helpful software features as well. Some of them include Dark Theme, Gesture Navigation, and Location Controls, Wi-Fi sharing, Social Turbo, Smart panel, Hide Apps, Digital Wellbeing.

For security, you can choose between the physical fingerprint sensor or face unlock feature. Both features work quite well in keeping your smartphone secure.

Cameras

The Infinix S5 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There are various camera modes to choose from, which include video, short video, AI cam, beauty, Bokeh, panorama, and AR shot. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up AI Selfie camera, which comes with f/2.0 aperture.

The overall camera quality doesn’t seem much attractive. But, considering the smartphone price it is decent. In day light, you get good images with sufficient details on both front and rear cameras. But in low light or artificial lighting the details are missing. The pop up camera module has a sound feature, so every time you open the front camera, you hear a special sound in it.

Battery and connectivity

The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, but there’s no support for fast charging. During my usage, it easily lasted for more than a day. It however takes over an hour and half to fully juice up the battery. On the connectivity front, there’s support for dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Infinix S5 Pro review: Should you buy it?

With a price tag of Rs 9,999, the Infinix S5 Pro is placed in a segment where there are plenty of options for buyers to choose from. These include the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5i, and Vivo U10 to name a few. But there’s a lot going for the Infinix S5 Pro, which makes it an attractive proposition. It boasts a premium look despite the price tag, and the pop-up selfie camera is unique. Overall, the new Infinix smartphone offers quite a bit of value for money.