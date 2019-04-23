Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: Triple cameras on a budget

Recently, Techno launched the Camon i4, which held the crown for the cheapest smartphone in India featuring a triple-camera setup. Now, the crown has been wrestled from its grasp by Infinix which today launched the Smart 3 Plus. With a price tag of Rs 6,999, this is now the cheapest smartphone in India with a triple-camera setup at the back. Infinix’s formula for the Smart 3 Plus seems to be to offer a good photography experience, paired with the latest in design, massive display and large enough battery without hurting your wallet. I got my hands on the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, and here are my first impressions.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Design and display

At first glance, one might think that the Infinix Smart 3 Plus adorns glass-like design, but it is actually made out of plastic. The device offers a waterdrop-style notch design, which means there is plenty of screen real-estate. The bezels on the sides are visible, but not quite thick.

At the back of the phone, you will find a triple-camera setup placed the top-left corner. The handset comes in only Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan color options. It offers a subtle finish, which attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges. Overall, the company seems to have struck a sweet balance between maintaining a contemporary look and decent build quality.

As for the display, the device boasts a 6.21-inch display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. The front is covered by a large piece of 2.5D curved glass for protection. In the short time that I spent with the device, its display seemed decent and reproduced vivid colors.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Specifications, cameras

The entry-level handset employs a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is the same chipset currently powering Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi 6A smartphone. The 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC offers four ARM Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 2GHz. The smartphone comes only in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration, which might not be enough for some. It is kept alive by a 3,500mAh battery.

As mentioned, the USP of the Smart 3 Plus is the triple-camera setup placed at the back. It is quite impressive what Infinix has managed to achieve, especially when you consider the Rs 6,999 price tag. The setup consists of a 2-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a low light sensor. It is also accompanied by a dual-LED flash. There is also an Auto scene detection feature, apart from the AI Bookeh, AI beauty, AR stickers among others. On the front, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus gets an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Initial impressions

In my brief time with the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, the device seemed zippy enough and the rear camera shots looked quite good for the price segment. However, we will reserve our verdict for the final review, after we thoroughly gauge the phone in terms of performance, display quality, camera and battery life and others. The device will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A smartphone, considering the price point. Stay tuned for our detailed review.