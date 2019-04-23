comscore
  • Home
  • Review
  • Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: Triple cameras on a budget
Review

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: Triple cameras on a budget

Review

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is the cheapest smartphone in India to feature a triple camera setup at the back. The device comes with a price label of Rs 6,999.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus w

Recently, Techno launched the Camon i4, which held the crown for the cheapest smartphone in India featuring a triple-camera setup. Now, the crown has been wrestled from its grasp by Infinix which today launched the Smart 3 Plus. With a price tag of Rs 6,999, this is now the cheapest smartphone in India with a triple-camera setup at the back. Infinix’s formula for the Smart 3 Plus seems to be to offer a good photography experience, paired with the latest in design, massive display and large enough battery without hurting your wallet. I got my hands on the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, and here are my first impressions.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Design and display

At first glance, one might think that the Infinix Smart 3 Plus adorns glass-like design, but it is actually made out of plastic. The device offers a waterdrop-style notch design, which means there is plenty of screen real-estate. The bezels on the sides are visible, but not quite thick.

At the back of the phone, you will find a triple-camera setup placed the top-left corner. The handset comes in only Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan color options. It offers a subtle finish, which attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges. Overall, the company seems to have struck a sweet balance between maintaining a contemporary look and decent build quality.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, features

As for the display, the device boasts a 6.21-inch display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. The front is covered by a large piece of 2.5D curved glass for protection. In the short time that I spent with the device, its display seemed decent and reproduced vivid colors.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Specifications, cameras

The entry-level handset employs a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is the same chipset currently powering Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi 6A smartphone. The 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC offers four ARM Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 2GHz. The smartphone comes only in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration, which might not be enough for some. It is kept alive by a 3,500mAh battery.

As mentioned, the USP of the Smart 3 Plus is the triple-camera setup placed at the back. It is quite impressive what Infinix has managed to achieve, especially when you consider the Rs 6,999 price tag. The setup consists of a 2-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a low light sensor. It is also accompanied by a dual-LED flash. There is also an Auto scene detection feature, apart from the AI Bookeh, AI beauty, AR stickers among others. On the front, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus gets an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Initial impressions

In my brief time with the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, the device seemed zippy enough and the rear camera shots looked quite good for the price segment. However, we will reserve our verdict for the final review, after we thoroughly gauge the phone in terms of performance, display quality, camera and battery life and others. The device will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A smartphone, considering the price point. Stay tuned for our detailed review.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 3:57 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Review

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

PUBG earned $920 million in revenue last year: Report

Gaming

PUBG earned $920 million in revenue last year: Report

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

Most Popular

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Review

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions
Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India
Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

News

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 Pro Launched : लॉन्च हुआ 4 कैमरे वाला Lenovo Z6 Pro फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: 7 हजार रुपये में स्मार्टफोन के बैक पर मिल रहे हैं 3 कैमरे

Smartphone Under Rs 15,000 : 15 हजार रुपये की रेंज में ये स्मार्टफोन हैं बेहतर ऑप्शन

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: जानें कौन है दमदार

यूजर्स को मन पसंद चैनल नहीं दिखाने वाले DTH ऑपरेटर्स पर कार्रवाई करेगा TRAI

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked
Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India
Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different