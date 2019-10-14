Highlights iPhone 11 prices in India start from Rs 64,900

Unlike the Pro models, it comes with a LCD display, and dual cameras

Positives include impressive cameras, smooth performance and long battery life

After recent price cuts, Apple has seen an uptick in iPhone XR sales in India. It is after all among the best devices under Rs 50,000. With the iPhone 11 being the spiritual successor to the iPhone XR, there was curiosity around whether Apple would repeat its pricing trick. Fortunately, it did. A starting price of less than Rs 65,000 hits the right spot with Indian buyers. So, does this price tag make it ‘the’ iPhone to buy this year? Check out our detailed Apple iPhone 11 review.

Apple iPhone 11 design

There aren’t many design differences when compared with the iPhone XR. From the front at least, it is impossible to differentiate between the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. There are however quite a few changes at the back.

It is hard to miss the large camera bump at the top-left corner. This houses two lenses, the True Tone flash, and the mic. It gets a texture matte finish, which stands out from the glossy back panel. This is opposite of what we see on the Pro models – glossy camera bump, matte back panel. This camera bump design divides opinions but is also the single most distinguishing factor of the 2019 iPhone lineup.

This brings us to the last design aspect – colors. The new iPhone 11 gets six colors, which are fortunately not as garish as the iPhone XR. You can choose from purple, yellow, green, black, white, and red. All of them (besides red) are quite understated and look classy. The glossy panel though is prone to fingerprints and putting on a case is an ideal solution. It is as if Apple knows this as well, and hence launched clear cases for the first time ever. These cases protect the device, while not hiding the design.

Display

As far as the iPhone 11’s size is concerned, it isn’t perfect. That crown goes to the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch). But the iPhone 11, with its 6.1-inch display, is not as unwieldy as the iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5-inch) either. Someone with medium-to-large palm size will feel quite comfortable holding the device in one hand.

There are however a couple of compromises that one will have to live with. Unlike the Pro models, the iPhone 11 features an LCD panel with HD resolution. There’s no denying just how good the LCD display is when it comes to color accuracy, brightness levels, and viewing angles. But on closer look, you will see a relative lack of sharpness and dynamic range when viewing HDR content. Having said that, these differences are mostly on paper. In day-to-day usage, most users won’t find much to complain about. In fact, when kept side-by-side, the iPhone 11 display often looked brighter than the iPhone 11 Pro.

Then there’s the case of the wide notch and rather generous bezels on the sides. In the days of truly bezel-less smartphones, the iPhone 11 design does come across as a tad dated. But as I mentioned in my iPhone 11 Pro review, these are things one stops noticing after a couple of days of using the device.

Performance

Under the hood is Apple’s new A13 Bionic chipset. As we have covered in our iPhone 11 Pro review, the chipset aced all manner of performance tests. The new iPhones are silky smooth to operate – whether using apps or playing graphic-intensive games.

The battery life on the iPhone 11 is another huge positive. The battery on the device was easily able to last an entire day and more on a single charge. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t provide the Pro’s 18W fast charger with the iPhone 11. This is a bummer since the bundled 5W charger takes ages to top up the battery. It takes more than two hours to charge the battery when using the standard charger. In comparison, the 18W charger was able to get from zero to 80 percent in just over an hour. Apple could (and should) have been fair to buyers by bundling the fast charger with the iPhone 11 as well.

Apple’s Face ID feature too sees an improvement. While it was always accurate, now it is faster, and also recognizes your face from wider angles. The new iPhone is also IP68 rated (up from IP67). This means it can be submerged at a depth of up to two meters for up to 30 minutes instead of just one meter.

Cameras

When compared to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 gets an extra camera lens. The dual-camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Unlike the Pro models though, it misses out on a telephoto lens. This is however not a huge compromise, since you anyway get a fairly decent 5x digital zoom.

Like the Pro models though, the iPhone 11 cameras are among the best you will find on the market today. It is fun to shoot ultra-wide photos, especially when your subjects are beautiful landscapes or architecture. But what’s truly impressive is the camera’s abilities when lighting is less than ideal. There is now a new Night Mode, which triggers automatically in low light. Apple has trumped rivals like Huawei, Samsung, and Google in this regard. Low light photos on the iPhone 11 are not only detailed, but they also look natural. Apple has done a tremendous job is making these photos look real, and not something shot under artificial spotlights.

On the iPhone XR, Apple managed to offer Portrait photos using a single lens. But with two cameras on board, the iPhone 11 shoots some great portraits. There is also a new High-Key mono portrait lighting mode that looks unique. Selfies clicked using the iPhone 11 look good as well, and some that can be immediately put on social media without the need for edits.

Apple iPhone 11 Review: Should you buy?

The iPhone 11 may not be a ‘Pro’, but it is by no means a compromise either. You miss out on very few things by not opting for an iPhone 11 Pro – and save close to Rs 30,000. It may not be perfect, but the pros far outweigh the cons. You do have to live with a low-res LCD display with large bezels, and 64GB storage if opting for the base model. But the truly impressive cameras, buttery-smooth performance, and long battery life are among the big pluses.

The icing on the cake, however, is the Rs 64,900 price tag. In fact, with the ongoing offers, you can get the new iPhone for less than Rs 60,000. This is the sweet spot when shopping for a flagship smartphone these days. Yes, you can get an iPhone XR today for less than Rs 50,000, but for about Rs 10,000 more, the iPhone 11 makes a whole lot more sense.

