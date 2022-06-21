comscore iRobot Roomba J7+ robotic vacuum cleaner review: Smarter, better
Review

iRobot Roomba J7+ robotic vacuum cleaner review: Smarter, better

Reviews

The Roomba J7+ is a fairly competent robotic vacuum cleaner that is adept at its job. It is a also smarter than a lot of robotic vacuum cleaners available in the market right now.

iRobot Roomba J7+

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

iRobot Roomba J7+ 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

Keeping a house clean all the time isn’t an easy task and one of the many things that the pandemic has taught is just how difficult it can get sometimes. Between crazy work schedules and unruly pets to the unpredictable weather outside, there are a number of factors that can contribute towards making a house dirty or simply dusty. Cleaning a house (or even a part of it) over and over again isn’t possible, not all the time at least. For times like these, a humble device such as a robotic vacuum cleaner comes in handy. Also Read - Top affordable vacuum cleaners under Rs 30,000 you can buy in January 2021

Keeping up with its promise of making cleaning homes easier, iRobot, the company behind the famous Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, recently launched a new robotic vacuum cleaner dubbed as the Roomba J7+ in India. This newly launched robotic vacuum cleaner is a part of the company’s J-series devices and it is available at a launch price of Rs 74,900 in the country. Also Read - iRobot Roomba 671 Vacuum Cleaner Review: Alexa meets robotics, sort of...

As far as far the features are concerned, the Roomba J7+ offers several benefits over the company’s existing i7 series robotic vacuum cleaners and a bunch of other devices available in the market right now. For one, it comes with Precision Vision technology, in addition to other sensors, that makes it easier for the system on the robotic vacuum cleaner to detect various objects in front of it in a bid to navigate around the house and clean it more effectively. What this technology does is give this robotic vacuum cleaner an extra ‘eye’, so to say, which enables it to clean the designated space in a smarter way. Also Read - iRobot Roomba 671 with Alexa integration launched in India: Price and features

For all the features and benefits that the Roomba J4+ offers, the real question is, is this robotic vacuum cleaner effective or not? We’ll try to answer that question in the detailed review below. So, keep reading…

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

iRobot Roomba J7+: Features

First, let’s talk about the features. The iRobot Roomba J7+ comes with a three-stage cleaning system, which includes two rubber brushes for various floor types, an edge-sweeping brush for cleaning corners and a power suction mechanism for vacuuming all the dust. It also has the company patented PrecisionVision Navigation technology, which enables this robotic vacuum cleaner to identify and avoid common obstacles. The company’s i7 series robotic vacuum cleaners don’t have this functionality, which makes the device run into common obstacles around the house instead of navigating around them.

Additionally, the Roomba J7+ comes with an automatic dirt disposal system that empties all the dirt and dust collected by the vacuum cleaner into a bag, which can be disposed off when it is completely full. iRobot says that the Roomba J7+ can capture dust as small as 7 microns and that the disposal bag can hold up to 60 days of dirt in it at a time.

On the software side of things, the Roomba J7+ runs the iRobot OS (yes, robotic vacuum cleaners also run an operating system) that offers a host of features such as quiet drive, child and pet lock, smart maps, and clean while I’m away among other things. And if you have a Braava mop lying around in your house somewhere, it will automatically communicate with it to share maps and cleaning schedules making the entire process, that is, cleaning and mopping almost autonomous.

iRobot Roomba J7+: Design

The iRobot Roomba J7+ features a fairly simple design. The robotic vacuum cleaner has a hockey puck shaped body (only bigger) with two rubber brushes and a sweeping brush at the bottom, which also houses additional sensors for navigation. In the front, there is a tiny camera-like sensor that gives real-time feedback to the system on-board. This sensor also powers the device’s PrecisionVision Navigation technology.

This robotic vacuum cleaner sits on a base, which serves multiple purposes. First, it acts as a charging station. Second, it serves a docking station. Lastly, it also serves as an offloading station for collecting all the dirt in a bag inside the docking station.

While the overall design of the robotic vacuum cleaner has remained mostly unchanged, it is the docking station that has got a major overhaul. It is shorter and more compact compared to the docking station of Roomba i7 series and Roomba i9 series vacuum cleaners. This makes storing the entire setup significantly easier.

iRobot Roomba J7+: Battery

Coming to the battery, iRobot says the battery of the Roomba J7+ can last for around 75 minutes during which time, it can sweep through a carpet area of around 1,000 meter square. This, of course, depends on how densely that area is packed.

During my time with the Roomba J7+, it took the device almost four hours to sweep through all the corners of my house and clean every nook and every cranny of my house, which has a carpet area of around 1,200. During this time, the Roomba vacuum cleaned the house for around an hour before heading back home for charging, which took around two hours. It then started the cleaning job, as it is called, right from the place where it left off, which took another one hour.

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

iRobot Roomba J7+: Performance

Coming to the overall performance, the Roomba J7+ sweeps the floor clean easily. It’s suction is powerful enough to suck in both fine dust particles on various surfaces such as carpets and heavier sand granules from the floor. Additionally, it can also clean surface levels spots of dried food items in the kitchen easily. What I particularly like about this robotic vacuum cleaner is its automatic dirt disposal system, which ensures that you don’t come in contact with the dust ever, and its docking station, which occupies significantly less space compared to the docking station of some of the older Roomba models.

Aside from the cleaning, the Roomba J7+ is easy to manage thanks to the iRobot Home app, which is available for download on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. This app gives you access to all things related to the Roomba J7+. You can start or stop a cleaning mission. You can ask Roomba to clean a particular area of your house or prevent it from reaching out to other areas in your house. You can also schedule your cleaning missions based on the time when you are away from your home and you can ask Roomba to clean your house when you are away. There is also provision for making Roomba less noisier by turning on the quiet mode, which essentially shuts down vacuuming when the robot isn’t actively cleaning the place.

Another highlight of this device is that unlike the older Roomba models, this one is more precise in its movements even when it is mapping your house for the first time. Simply said, it bumps into objects, such as furniture and large appliances, significantly less than the older Roomba models. It is also smarter at navigating around obstacles that it encounters in its way, which is definitely a welcoming change.

iRobot Roomba J7+: Verdict

Now the most important question of this review: Should you buy the iRobot Roomba J7+?

To answer this question in one word: Yes, but only if you have extra cash to spare for it. The Roomba J7+ is a fairly competent robotic vacuum cleaner that is adept at its job. It is a also smarter than a lot of robotic vacuum cleaners (including some of its own) available in the market right now. However, at a price of around 75K, iRobot doesn’t make it easier to purchase this robotic vacuum cleaner. What makes it more costlier is the fact that users need to spend another 28K (at least) to buy a Braava mop, in order to have both cleaning and mopping system in their homes. This, in turn, takes the price to a little over Rs 1 lakh, which is isn’t exactly easy to spare.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 11:49 PM IST

