Transsion Holdings brand Itel has been associated with affordable smartphones for a long time. This was the case with the brand’s feature phones, and the tradition continues across the brand’s smartphone lineup as well. This includes the brand’s latest device, the Itel Vision 1. Priced at just Rs 5,499, the phone aims at hitting the absolute value-for-money mark.

On paper, the Itel Vision 1 seems to include some decent specifications. At its price, it is also one of the cheapest smartphones in India to feature elements like a waterdrop notch and a 4,000mAh battery. We recently got our hands on the Itel Vision 1, and here are our first thoughts on the phone.

Design, Build

The Itel Vision 1 features a simple design. There’s a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS display, a waterdrop notch on the top and average sized bezels on all sides. The screen can get fairly bright outdoors at up to 500 nits. On the back is a dual-camera setup with an LED flash unit that closely resembles the design of the iPhone 11 series.

Below the camera unit is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is fast enough for the price and also accurate. There is a removable plastic back that reveals two nano SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. The power button and volume rockers go on the right edge, and the left edge is clean. On the bottom lies a micro-USB slot along with the speaker grille and a microphone. The top only features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Software

The Itel Vision 1 runs Android Pie with its own Itel OS skin. The skin comes with little bloatware and is lighter than we expected. There aren’t ads or suggestions thrown at you at every step. This results in a snappy device, that knows how to handle its resources well. This is something not all budget phones get right. Hence, the Vision 1 runs just fine on the low-end specifications it has.

There are software features to help optimize battery life, RAM usage, and other elements. Further additions like the freezer app help conserve the phone’s resources. We, however, noted that the phone downloads a lot of bloatware apps when you first connect it to the web. Fortunately, though, most of them are removable.

Performance

Talking specifications, the Itel Vision 1 features a Unisoc SC9863A processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The low-end processor seems fine when you’re running a few apps at a time. Opening more apps will start shutting down the last apps in the recents tray. However, the phone does seem to hold its own in these situations. The worst we faced was a couple of stutters here and there at times.

Camera

There is an 8-megapixel camera on the back that takes clear pictures in well-lit environments. However, color reproduction is often a hit or miss. We saw rich colors at times being faded out to give off lighter shades. A second 0.08-megapixel depth sensor helps a little with the good portrait mode shots. On the front is a basic 5-megapixel sensor that offers similar performance. Good shots, however, should not be expected under artificial or low-light conditions. Click on the above image to explore more camera samples from the phone.

Battery life, accessories

A major selling point of the Itel Vision 1 is its 4,000mAh battery that offers a lot of juice. Couple that with the HD+ screen and software optimizations and you have a device that easily lasts through the day on moderate usage. Buyers will also get a mono Bluetooth headset along with the phone. We’ve seen other brands by Transsion Holdings like Tecno offer perks like this before.

Itel Vision 1 initial impressions

The Itel Vision 1 includes additions that will appeal to the people seeking a good overall experience at this price. This includes the addition of features like dedicated expandable memory card slot, a headphone jack, and a big battery. The Itel Vison 1 ticks most of the boxes for a good budget phone. Its even got a few extras that we didn’t expect like OTG support. The phone is available at a fraction of the cost of any decent mid-ranger today and gets the basics right, leaving little to no compromises.