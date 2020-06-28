Jabra Elite Active 75t is undoubtedly the best true wireless earbuds for athletes. This is the only thing you need to know before you think about buying these true wireless earbuds from the Danish company. It is identical to Jabra Elite 75t in terms of design but comes in different colors and finish. The performance is also identical but that additional protection against water and dust is a clear winner for those with an active lifestyle. Also Read - Sony launches WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless headphones in India: Price, features and more

When we reviewed the Elite 75t way back in March, which now seems like an eternity, the true wireless earbuds segment was in its infancy in India. However, since May, when lockdown was partially lifted for sales, the segment has come alive. Xiaomi, Redmi and Realme have announced new affordable true wireless earbuds. Sennheiser has launched its second premium truly wireless earbuds while Sony and Creative have also entered the Indian market.

While the competition is getting intense, there is also a de facto leader in the form of Apple. Jabra launched the Elite Active 75t just before the lockdown was announced at Rs 16,999 but can be purchased for Rs 15,999. At that price, Jabra is clearly competing in the premium end of the market. Its competition is primarily Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Huawei Freebuds 3 but they don't offer IP57 water and dust resistance. The Jabra Elite Active 75t offers the same compact design, secure fit, long battery life of its non active sibling. So, is that extra durability worth the extra price?

Design and Comfort

When Jabra launched the Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t, they instantly became our favorite true wireless earbuds. However, they had one big caveat: chunky design. The timing of the product was followed by a number of compact and excellent true wireless earbuds. Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t are answers to those models with their compact design. The Elite Active 75t is significantly smaller than its predecessor and it is also considerably lighter.

Both the earbuds and the charging case together weigh around 46 grams. In comparison, the charging case alone of Jabra Elite Active 65t weighed 67 grams. Jabra miniaturized the earbuds and the charging case in a big way without compromising the battery life or comfortable fit. The existing Jabra users had asked the company to deliver the same performance in a compact package. It has done that really well with the Elite Active 75t.

Both the earbuds are not only compact but at 5.5 grams each, they hardly feel like being there. When you workout or engage in any kind of physical activity, they seem present but also don’t exert any kind of pressure or give you the feeling that they might drop out. I cannot say the same about all the true wireless earbuds I have reviewed at BGR India. This is mainly because of the soft touch grip coating on each of these earbuds. The earbuds on the Elite 75t feel rigid in comparison.

The case also has a soft touch finish and feels really nice to hold in your hand. It comes in navy blue or copper black color, with the latter available only on Amazon India. While it is small enough to fit in your pocket, it was a bit difficult to slide the case inside the coin pocket of my Levi’s 511. The important thing to know is that Elite Active 75t does not stride too far from Elite 75t in terms of design. This minimal look, however, comes with additional benefits including IP57 rating.

It is important to note that IP57 rating means that Elite Active 75t earbuds can be fully submerged for up to 30 minutes. You cannot risk the same adventure with the IP55 rated Elite 75t. Jabra is so sure about this rating that it offers two years of warranty against dust and sweat. When you go back to the gym once lockdown is lifted, this should be on top of your list. A true wireless earbuds should be compact, easy to use and support dust and water resistance and Jabra nails those basics with the Elite Active 75t.

Sound Quality and Sound+ App

Jabra Elite Active 75t is excellent when it comes to comfortable fit, compact design and durability. However, it sounds equally good for a true wireless earbud aimed at athletes. The soundstage is definitely tuned towards bass but the high is excellent too. The sound signature is something you would appreciate at the gym or while working out. It delivers powerful audio with thunderous bass. The soundstage is colorful and keeps the music rooted to your listening experience.

However, there is a perceived loss of detail and the audio might sound amplified at times. The problem is not apparent while playing Carly Rae Jepsen’s Run Away with Me, where the opening Sax is clear and distinct. The same is true with Joji’s Run where the bass line built on guitar is clear and definite. However, while playing certain tunes with vocal sync, I did notice a loss of detail. The default profile by Jabra is ideal for workout but not for standard listening. This is where the Sound+ app comes in and delivers the much needed audio fix, if you face any issue.

With the release of firmware 1.31.0, Jabra has added two new features called MySound and MyControls. With MySound profile, Jabra tunes the audio according to your own listening with a simple algorithm. All you need to do is find a quiet place and start the test. It involves playing sound at different frequencies first on right earbuds and then on the left. Every time, you hear the sound, you are supposed to tap on the screen. With this profile, I found the audio to be more nimble and the timbre came across more naturally.

Whether you listen to rock, pop, Bollywood or electronic, the audio signature is tuned better with the MySound profile. I strongly recommend that you use the Jabra Sound+ app, which helps update the earbuds and manage sound profile as well as battery life. You can further tune the audio using some of the default profiles offered in the app to improve the mid-range. There is also MyControls option, which lets you set precise controls for the buttons on the buds.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t does not support active noise cancellation but the passive isolation is really good. Called HearThrough, the feature can be enabled by a single press of the left earbud. There is a ventilation system that allows you to filter the ambient noise. It is definitely not as impressive as the AirPods Pro but is better than having no isolation. There are also optical sensors for automatic ear detection. The audio pauses as soon as you remove one earbud and playback resumes when you put them back in.

Connectivity and Battery Life

In my review of Elite 75t, I wrote that the connection was far from perfect. I observed occasional drops and disconnect between my phone and the earbuds. However, I did not face any such issue during my time testing the Elite Active 75t. It supports the same Bluetooth 5.0 firmware with a range of 10 meters. During the time moving around my home, there was no disruption or drop in connection. Even when I went out and the phone was in my pocket, the earbuds stayed connected and played the podcast.

I’m not sure if this has to do with the firmware 1.31, which enables MySound and MyControls features. However, I am glad that Jabra has fixed the connectivity issue observed by a small set of users. Like the Elite 75t, the battery life is rated at 7.5 hours from the earbuds and a total of 28 hours between charges. I averaged seven hours and seven hours, 10 minutes from the earbuds. In ideal conditions, you should be able to get the 7.5 hours of battery life promised by the company.

The charging case is capable of adding around three full charges to the earbuds. However, that’s not the main selling point of this charging case. You can get one hour of playback from the earbuds after placing them in the charging case for 15 minutes. This came really handy when I had to bike to a nearby grocery shop and I realized that the buds didn’t have sufficient battery. The charging case takes little over two hours to reach full charge. The only downside being that it lacks wireless charging but Jabra is launching a new variant where the case will support wireless charging. So, I would recommend getting that model whenever it becomes available.

Verdict

If you are an athlete or someone looking for true wireless earbuds that can take some beating or sweating at the gym, then Jabra Elite Active 75t should be on top of your list. While IPX7 rating can be seen with few earbuds, the IP57 rating and two years warranty are uncommon in this product segment. In addition to its durability, the Elite Active 75t also delivers on respectable battery life and fast charging that adds one hour of playback time in just 15 minutes.

It is compact and well designed and offers the best fit among TWS earbuds available in the market. The soundstage can be tuned for bass heavy response but you can also tune the overall output using the Sound+ app. At Rs 15,999, Jabra Elite Active 75t is certainly expensive but not as expensive as AirPods Pro or Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. If you don’t want the extra water or dust resistance, then you can save two grand by getting the Elite 75t instead.