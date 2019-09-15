comscore Lenovo Carme HW25P smartwatch first impressions, price, features
Lenovo Carme HW25P first impressions: Smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating and more

The Lenovo HW25P smartwatch comes with a price label of Rs 3,499 in India. Lenovo is offering the device in only black and green color options. Customers can purchase the wearable via Flipkart and Croma. Check out our first impressions.

Lenovo carme smartwatch 3

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Highlights

  • The Lenovo Carme smartwatch offers 8 Sports modes.

  • It also comes with IP68 waterproof rating.

  • The new Lenovo watch is priced at Rs 3,499 in India.

Fitness wearables are dime a dozen these days. Every year, brands launch a new set of stylish and feature-packed fitness bands or smartwatches with the promise of helping you lead a more healthy lifestyle. Lenovo is one of the companies that recently launched a fitness band in the form of a rugged digital watch. Now, the company has taken the wraps off a new Carme smartwatch that boasts features like heart-rate monitoring, eight Sports modes, color display, and an IP68 waterproof rating. It is priced at Rs 3,499 in India, and here are our first impressions.

Lenovo Carme smartwatch: Classy design, color display

At first glance, one could mistake the new Lenovo Carme for the Fitbit Versa smartwatch as they both offer a similar design. Even the display and button layout are similar. The Lenovo smartwatch has a sleek design and we found the square display to be attractive. It is classy and will go well with most informal or formal attire.

The smartwatch comes with one touch-based gesture navigation interface. The two buttons placed on the right side have a nice tactile feel. The top one is for entering the secondary menu, whereas the bottom one is for home, back, and screen wake up functions. You will see thick, chunky bezels alongside the screen if you look closely enough. The Lenovo Carme watch comes with a color 2.5D curved display, which measures 1.3-inches. The wearable is also quite comfortable to wear.

Lenovo Carme: Activity tracking, 8 Sports modes, other features

Similar to other fitness wearables, this smartwatch too can monitor the heart-rate or measure the number of steps walked. You can also opt for HR automatic measurement feature, which will continuously monitor your heart-rate and alert you when it goes above from normal level. It can also monitor your sleeping patterns, which means the fitness watch can track how many hours you slept (deep sleep and light sleep).

It can also show two-day weather forecast, as well as alert users when there are new WhatsApp or Facebook messages, emails, or calls. Other features include stopwatch, and Find Phone, which a lot of users will find useful in case they misplace their phone. You can also set up alarm using the company’s Lenovo Life app.

There is a Sedentary reminder feature as well, meaning if there is no activity for a long time, it will buzz you to move. This smartwatch has a 200mAh battery, which the Chinese company claims is capable of lasting for seven days on a single charge. It is powered by an NRF52832 chipset, and offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. You also get three watch styles with this Lenovo Carme watch.

Interestingly, the fitness wearable offers eight Sports modes, which includes Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Swimming, Walking, Running and Cycling. For detailed logging and to keeping track of all types of activity, users need to download the Lenovo Life app. We will share more details about these Sport modes in our detailed review. One of the main features of this fitness smartwatch is the IP68 rating, meaning it is water and dust resistant.

 

Lenovo Carme smartwatch: Initial impressions

The Lenovo HW25P smartwatch comes with a price label of Rs 3,499 in India. It has a classy design with IP68 waterproof rating. Lenovo is offering the device in only black and green color options. This seems to be a decent option for those who are looking for style, waterproof rating, sports and other fitness tracking features in one package. We are yet to test the Lenovo smartwatch rigorously. So stay tuned for our detailed review, where we will talk about the real-world performance of the watch, its battery backup and more.

