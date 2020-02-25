Watch: Itel Vision 1 First Look + Giveaway

Design, Build

The Lenovo HT10 Pro features a stemless design that looks premium. The angled buds have a large button on either end for audio control. What we really liked was instead of a regular LED blinker somewhere on the outer face, the buds feature perimeter-lighting around the buttons. This gives it a unique look.

The large buttons are also easy to find and press. However, they need to be pressed with slightly more pressure than your average earbud. While this prevents against accidental presses in say, a crowded bus, it also means you press the earbuds deeper in your ears each time you use them. The Lenovo HT10 Pro also features a simple case. There is a LED battery notifier on the front, branding on the top and a micro-USB charging slot on the back.

The music control gestures on the Lenovo HT10 Pro are easy to grasp and use. A single press on either end will play/pause your music. A double click on the right will increase the volume, and on the left will decrease it. Similarly, a long press on the right will skip to the next song and on the left will go to the previous one. You can even triple tap on the left earbud to bring up the voice-assistant.

Audio performance

With the 2-in-1 EQ feature, we expected good audio from the Lenovo HT10 Pro and we weren’t disappointed. The earbuds offer crisp, punchy sound. Moreover, the audio output isn’t just clear, it also hits an excellent balance between frequencies. The earbuds are powered by Qualcomm QCC3020 chipset and support AAC codec and aptX HD sound. Hence, the play here between the highs, mids, and lows is one of the best we’ve experienced in this segment. This allows listeners of most genres to enjoy their music.

However, for bass-heads, this is where it gets interesting. A simple triple tap on the right earbud toggles the built-in EQ (a bass boost feature). This will instantly bump up the bass on whatever music you’re listening to, irrespective of your phone or music player’s capabilities. It isn’t the punchiest bass we’ve heard, but that means sound clarity is uncompromised, just like we like it.

With the built-in bass boost, the Lenovo HT10 Pro allows you to enjoy vocal-heavy tracks as well as bass-heavy jams with pleasure. This means you can enjoy the crisp vocals in Haunted by Taylor Swift and the bass thump in Everybody’s Fool by Evanescence or No Limit by G-Easy.

Battery life

The brand claims that the HT10 Pro can provide you with 8 hours of playback at a stretch. We used the earbuds for over a week with moderate usage every day and only charged it once. The buds have a 60mAh battery each and the case has an 800mAh. There are earbuds with bigger batteries and hence bigger cases out there. However, we prefer the compact case with decent battery formula.

Lenovo HT10 Pro earbuds: Verdict

The Lenovo HT10 Pro brings a lot to the table for the price of just Rs 4,499. This includes a built-in bass-boost, Bluetooth 5.0, crisp sound, great battery life, 20 meter range, and sleek looks. They even fit snugly and are comfortable to the ears. There’s not really anything the buds get wrong. We’d say the pricing of the product is apt for the sound quality and battery life on offer here. That makes the extra bass-boost feature a sweet icing on the cake.