comscore Lenovo K10 Note Hands-on, and First Impressions
  • Home
  • Review
  • Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions: 2X optical Zoom, 18W fast charging and more
Review

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions: 2X optical Zoom, 18W fast charging and more

Review

With prices starting at Rs 13,999, the Lenovo K10 Note offers a segment first 2X optical zoom in the rear camera. I got a chance to use the device for some time, and here are my first impressions.

Lenovo K10 Note FI (2)

Lenovo today launched three new smartphones in India. These are the Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro, and the Lenovo A6 Note. While the flagship Lenovo Z6 Pro has already been on sale in China, the other two smartphones get a global unveiling in India. The Lenovo K10 Note is a direct competitor for smartphones like Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Lenovo’s own Motorola One Action. With prices starting from Rs 13,999, the K10 Note offers a segment-first 2X optical zoom in the rear camera. I got a chance to use the device for some time, and here are my first impressions.

Lenovo K10 Note First Look

The Lenovo K10 looks very similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It flaunts a polycarbonate back with glass finish, instead of the real glass seen on Note 7 Pro. The phone packs a 4,050mAh battery and yet is slim and lightweight. The back does attract fingerprints like any other glass phone. On the front, the smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and a dewdrop notch. During my limited time with the device, I found the display to be bright and vibrant. It also offers great touch response and feedback.

Lenovo K10 Note

Triple-camera with 2X optical zoom

The smartphone offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. But the USP of the phone is its 2X optical zoom for the rear camera, which is first for any smartphone in this price segment. The smartphone offers triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. The company is touting lossless image quality with 2x optical zoom as well. There is no optical image stabilization (OIS), but Lenovo promises good video output with electronic image stabilization (EIS). In my usage time, I could only test the camera indoors, and it performed well. We will bring you the final results with camera samples in our full review very soon.

Lenovo K10 Note

Processor, Battery

Internally, the K10 Note packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Lenovo will be selling it in two configuration models on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM model will offer 64GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM model will bring in 128GB onboard storage. The handset also offer support for microSD card in a hybrid SIM slot option. It means you’ll either be able to use two SIM cards or one SIM card with a microSD card. Lenovo ships the phone with its own ZUI 11, which is based on Android 9 Pie OS. And the good part is, the interface is close to stock Android, and far better than the other Chinese UI’s you see these days.

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in August 2019

Also Read

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India in August 2019

In terms of battery, the K10 Note offers a 4,050mAh battery, which should be sufficient for one day use at least. The phone supports USB Type-C charging and bundles an 18W fast charger in the box. It also offer Dolby Atmos audio, a 3.5mm audio port, and the rear fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo K10 Note: Initial Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note

At Rs 13,999, the Lenovo K10 Note is a strong contender in the price segment with its triple-rear camera and 2X optical zoom. Lenovo has tried to keep things simple, and has offered everything that a consumer prefers in this segment. The handset looks good and feels sturdy. I found the device’s performance and camera to be decent for its price, but the competition in this price segment is fierce for Lenovo. Especially, from the recently launched phones like the Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3. We will soon put out our full review of the K10 Note.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sanyo launches 43-inch and 32-inch Kaizen TVs in India
News
Sanyo launches 43-inch and 32-inch Kaizen TVs in India
Realme Q with 48MP quad cameras launched

News

Realme Q with 48MP quad cameras launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series available with Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus offer

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series available with Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus offer

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus with 16MP pop-up camera goes official

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus with 16MP pop-up camera goes official

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Sanyo launches 43-inch and 32-inch Kaizen TVs in India

Realme Q with 48MP quad cameras launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series available with Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus offer

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus with 16MP pop-up camera goes official

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Review

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream
Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced

News

Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced
Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Deals

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V17 Pro की इमेज हुई लीक, दो सेल्फी कैमरा वाले पॉप-अप मैकेनिज्म के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

Oppo A5 (2020) स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Fold स्मार्टफोन 6 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन भारत में 13 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Lenovo K10 Note, A6 Note और Z6 Pro भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Sanyo launches 43-inch and 32-inch Kaizen TVs in India
News
Sanyo launches 43-inch and 32-inch Kaizen TVs in India
Realme Q with 48MP quad cameras launched

News

Realme Q with 48MP quad cameras launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series available with Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus offer

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series available with Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus offer
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus with 16MP pop-up camera goes official

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus with 16MP pop-up camera goes official
OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video