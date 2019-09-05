Lenovo today launched three new smartphones in India. These are the Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro, and the Lenovo A6 Note. While the flagship Lenovo Z6 Pro has already been on sale in China, the other two smartphones get a global unveiling in India. The Lenovo K10 Note is a direct competitor for smartphones like Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Lenovo’s own Motorola One Action. With prices starting from Rs 13,999, the K10 Note offers a segment-first 2X optical zoom in the rear camera. I got a chance to use the device for some time, and here are my first impressions.

Lenovo K10 Note First Look

The Lenovo K10 looks very similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It flaunts a polycarbonate back with glass finish, instead of the real glass seen on Note 7 Pro. The phone packs a 4,050mAh battery and yet is slim and lightweight. The back does attract fingerprints like any other glass phone. On the front, the smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and a dewdrop notch. During my limited time with the device, I found the display to be bright and vibrant. It also offers great touch response and feedback.

Triple-camera with 2X optical zoom

The smartphone offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. But the USP of the phone is its 2X optical zoom for the rear camera, which is first for any smartphone in this price segment. The smartphone offers triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. The company is touting lossless image quality with 2x optical zoom as well. There is no optical image stabilization (OIS), but Lenovo promises good video output with electronic image stabilization (EIS). In my usage time, I could only test the camera indoors, and it performed well. We will bring you the final results with camera samples in our full review very soon.

Processor, Battery

Internally, the K10 Note packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Lenovo will be selling it in two configuration models on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM model will offer 64GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM model will bring in 128GB onboard storage. The handset also offer support for microSD card in a hybrid SIM slot option. It means you’ll either be able to use two SIM cards or one SIM card with a microSD card. Lenovo ships the phone with its own ZUI 11, which is based on Android 9 Pie OS. And the good part is, the interface is close to stock Android, and far better than the other Chinese UI’s you see these days.

In terms of battery, the K10 Note offers a 4,050mAh battery, which should be sufficient for one day use at least. The phone supports USB Type-C charging and bundles an 18W fast charger in the box. It also offer Dolby Atmos audio, a 3.5mm audio port, and the rear fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo K10 Note: Initial Impressions

At Rs 13,999, the Lenovo K10 Note is a strong contender in the price segment with its triple-rear camera and 2X optical zoom. Lenovo has tried to keep things simple, and has offered everything that a consumer prefers in this segment. The handset looks good and feels sturdy. I found the device’s performance and camera to be decent for its price, but the competition in this price segment is fierce for Lenovo. Especially, from the recently launched phones like the Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3. We will soon put out our full review of the K10 Note.