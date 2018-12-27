Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review: Convenient and impressive

Highlights - Lenovo Legion C730 Cube is a RGB box that fits into snug spaces.

Lenovo has always been one of the more reliable gaming laptop makers around and I have had a top-notch experience of that because I owned gaming laptops and products from the company that have served me well. And so when Lenovo asked me to review the Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 gaming monitor, I was rather inclined to agree.

I don’t usually do PC reviews since they tend to become too generic, but the Legion C730 Cube is a little bit of a different experience than a run of the mill PC, hence my interest. The Legion C730 Cube and Y25f gaming monitor were launched in India in the later half of this year and the models I received are priced at Rs 159,184 and Rs 22,378 respectively in India on Lenovo’s website. Here’s my review of the Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 gaming monitor.

Design

We have grown so accustomed to the generic tall tower shape of desktop computers that whenever there is something different, it seems to catch our eye. Add some RGB lights and tempered glass to it and it definitely stands out, and not just by gamer standards.

The Lenovo Legion C730 Cube has a square form factor and comes with a sturdy handle on top for convenience in carrying it around (though I’m not sure why anyone would need to lug around a PC). It has a tempered glass top through which the GPU and some part of the hard drive can be seen, and it comes with RGB lights that shine through it. The front has the branding along with openings as part of the design and ports that include two USB 3.0 ports, and sockets for headphones and a microphone.

The right panel of the cabinet is removable and grants easy access to the innards of the device. The mechanism to access the panel is pretty straightforward which makes things pretty convenient. The back panel of the device features a DVI port, three display ports, one HDMI port, one Ethernet port, four USB 3.0 ports, three USB 2.0 ports and one 3.5mm audio out port.

The smaller and unusual form factor does make sense, and is not just for visual purposes. I found out that placing the device on a table or under it quite convenient and it naturally took up less real estate than other traditional PC designs. Furthermore, even if the RGB lighting doesn’t suit you, it can be turned off.

Moving on to the Lenovo Legion Y25f-10 gaming monitor, this came along with the PC and I used it both with the Lenovo PC and separately with my own PC at home. The monitor looks minimalist from the front and has rather thin black bezels which meld into the display. The bottom has a silver strip running with the branding on the left-hand side. It comes with a reverse V-shaped stand with a rather easy to adjust clamp for the monitor.

It can easily be turned whichever way the user pleases. The back panel of the device sports the power input, two USB 3.0 ports (downstream), a display port and an HDMI port. It comes with a pop out stand on the left-hand side of the display which acts as a stand for headsets and it also has a 3.5mm audio-out port and two USB 3.0 ports.

Performance

Before we start out on how the PC performed, let’s just state the specifications of the device for better comprehension. The Legion C730 Cube I reviewed ran an Intel Core i7-8700K processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB memory. It has 16GB Samsung DDR4 2,658 MHz RAM and a 256 GB Samsung SSD. It has company’s own propriety Lenovo 36E9 motherboard. The best part is that this unit can be customized according to the needs of the user and provides quick access with the side panel.

The PC ran Windows 10 64-bit and I ran some of the most recently released and demanding games on it to test out its mettle. I played PUBG, CS:GO, Dota 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Witcher 3 on it and didn’t run across any issues with these. Frame rates for most games were over 60 with settings on Ultra and there were only a handful of times that it dropped below. And the biggest culprit to no one’s amazement was PUBG, that experienced frame rate drops, but that has everything to do with the game and not the PC.

The heat produced was more than what a locked processor would have produced and that is a pardonable thing. The PC uses air cooling, does not have liquid options and for the specs it has, it seems to do a decent job. The Legion C730 Cube scored 3,840 on TimeSpy and 6,617 on VRMark Ornage Room benchmarking which puts between a VR Ready PC and a High-end gaming PC. The PC is over-clockable and though I didn’t push it too hard, I did try it out just to see how capable the specs are.

On to the Legion Y25f-10 gaming monitor, it produces a great gamut of colors and has crisp texture without any mudding for a 24.5-inch monitor. It has 1080p as the max resolution so 4K aspirants can give it a miss. But what I must admit is that the combination of 144Hz with HDR colors and V-SYNC technology produces some of the best visuals for games, albeit limited to Full-HD resolution. The 1ms response time of the monitor is not something that is noticed while playing most games, but titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and CS:GO really brings out the merit of this feature.

Apart from the colors, the monitor is bright and I had to turn down the brightness to half the measure to be able to stare at the screen without tiring out my eyes during long sessions. The bottom of the monitor has the control panel which gives access to options like HDR, brightness and contrast. Besides the run-of-the-mill options there are preset scene and options for people who don’t want to go into the details of every control. It has excellent viewing angles and there seems to be no distortion even when viewed from the wildest angles.

Verdict

The Lenovo Legion C730 Cube is not all design, but has its perks in terms of real estate usage and that goes with the performance it offers in that form factor. It has definitely been made with gamers in mind, but rather than the regular gamer, this would be of more use to someone who has a space crunch, or maybe needs to move things around frequently.

There are other options out there with similar or better specs for the price. As for the Legion Y25f-10 gaming monitor, this is easily recommendable and is definitely one of the best monitors available for gaming at this price point, assuming you’re okay with the full-HD resolution. It has excellent colors and response rate, and 144Hz frame rate makes it a great buy for the price.

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube: 3.5/5

Lenovo Legion Y25f-10: 4/5