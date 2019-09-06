Chinese company Lenovo announced three smartphones in India – Lenovo Z6 Pro, A6 Note and K10 Note. These smartphones serve different price points, and the Z6 Pro is the costliest among them. While the Z6 Pro is already available in China, the other two get a global unveiling in India. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 7 in India with similar pricing and specs. Could this be the comeback smartphone for Lenovo in the Indian smartphone market? I used the device for a short while at the launch event, and here are my first impressions.

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Look

Lenovo Z6 Pro looks somewhat different from the mass of smartphones out there. It has a single red chrome line on the glass back that highlights the camera module and the Lenovo logo. The rear panel corners are rounded and molds into the side panel of the device.

On the front, the smartphone has a 6.39-inch FHD+ display that has a slight chin apart from which the rest of the smartphone is pretty much devoid of bezels. The display is bright and comes with with DC Dimming and HDR 10 support. The UI – Lenovo’s own ZUI 11 on top of Android 9 Pie – actually look clean and different from other Chinese manufacturers. It is almost stock Android with a few tweaks like the navigation buttons that are barely visible at the bottom.

Quad-rear cameras and 32MP front camera

The Lenovo Z6 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back with the main shooter using a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is also comes with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for shooting videos. There’s also a ToF (Time of Flight) camera and a PDAF sensor.

The cameras click some crisp photos in daylight, but sadly I could not test the low light capabilities of the smartphone at the test area. The rear camera comes with Optical Image Stabilization(OIS) and features like Super Night Scene, Super Macro, Super Wide Angle, Super Body, and Dual Scene. It has a dual-flash system that ought to click some bright photos in low light.

While one of the selling points of the Z6 Pro is the 48-megapixel rear camera, the 32-megapixel front camera is no slouch either. It is capable of shooting good selfies and 4K videos.

Snapdragon 855 processor and performance

The smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Coldfront liquid cooling technology. Lenovo claims that the new liquid-cooling technology is at par with the performance of PC liquid cooling. During my short time with the phone, it felt snappy and quick to respond. The smartphone will only be available in the 8GB RAM variant in India, along with 128GB of storage.

The smartphone comes with two SIM cards or one SIM card with a microSD card. And in terms of battery, it features a 4,000mAh unit that ought to last users more than one day.

Lenovo Z6 Pro Initial Impressions

The Lenovo Z6 Pro seems like a decent smartphone for the price of Rs 33,999. It offers top-of-the-line specs, with decent cameras and a look that is slightly different from the rest. The device is well built and should last users a while with that large battery. It does not have any gimmicks and does the basics well. My initial impressions are that Lenovo has put out a challenger to the segment. But I will reserve my judgements for the review. So stay tuned.