LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review: Once you go 240Hz you never go back

Highlights 240FPS works like a dream

Easy to setup

Value for money

Gaming monitors are often undervalued when considering a superior gaming experience. Usually, emphasis is on the processing power or graphics to yield a better performance with games. Most often than not, gamers overlook the fact that a brilliant display could offer a better game playing experience. I had opportunity to try out LG‘s gaming monitor – the 27GK750F-B – which offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 1 second Motion Blur Reduction. Considering its retail price of Rs 44,000 in India, I used it extensively over two weeks, and here’s my review.

Design

The LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor is a fine example of minimalist design principle, incorporating a clean design and a black matte panel. The rear of the device comes with the company logo inside a circular design that houses the slits that cool the insides. Both the stand and the rear of the device is black, with a splash of red. The distinct personality of the product appeals to gamers.

The ports are situated beside the clamp at the center of the circle, and includes a DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.0, and a 3.5mm port for audio. The display options can handle video inputs as well as two consoles at the same time, and even though this isn’t the best there is, it’s still good enough. The USB 3.0 ports even provide Quick Charge support for devices connected to it. The 3.5mm audio port is a convenience as well.

The chassis of the device is thinner than most other monitors out there. It has a 27-inch display that is housed inside small bezels which can be forgiven. It has the branding on the front bottom panel as well and the control stick is on the underside of that logo and it even has an LED that can either be turned on or off. LG has not provided the Sphere Lighting feature on this monitor and in fact it does not come with any of the fancy lighting that we usually associate with gaming devices. The stand can easily be replaced with a wall mount in case the user wants to. The monitor on its stand can be rotated to be viewed vertically as well, which would make it a great fit for smartphone app developers.

Display and Performance

The LG 27GK750F-B comes with a 27-inch TN panel that supports FullHD resolution of 1920 x 1080, it has a range of 48Hz to 240Hz max refresh rate, and a modest, 2ms response time. A TN Panel is essentially an LCD display technology panel which are considered among the fastest and cheapest among the panels available, but they have poor viewing angles which is also the case with this display. Viewing from angle does distort colors, but not as much to make inverts the colors on the screen. The display has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and also has a WLED backlight, but one of the better things about the display is that it comes with a matte AG coating which blocks out reflections effectively without blurring out the display.

The display uses sRGB coverage which works best when used with the stock settings. I tried tweaking the combinations, but found the presets to work the best after all. At full brightness settings (100 percent), the screen is too bright to use, but the presets take care of that, and colors look accurate enough, except that the gamma on the display seems to be on the lower side which one would have to fix manually from the settings. The LG 27GK750F-B does not require any tuning, but only needs a few features to be turned on. And my favorite among those is the 240FPS which really is the cream of the crop. Once turned on 240FPS is heaven for the eyes, and believe me when I say this it actually helps when playing first person shooter games such as Counter Strike Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege. Mouse look in the games become a butter smooth experience and that really makes it worth it.

WATCH: Honor View20: First Look

Beside the massive 240FPS, the monitor also comes with AMD‘s Free Sync technology that helps remove stutter in games at hardware level, which means that it is a better version of the ingame option called V-Sync or Virtual Sync. But the catch is when the user turns on the 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction feature, the Free Sync feature gets locked out, and it also reduces the brightness to allow a strobing the backlight in sync with the refresh rate. The biggest part of the 1ms MBR is that while most gaming monitors allow the feature for up to 144Hz, the LG 27GK750F-B allows that for up to 240FPS.

Conclusion

The LG 27GK750F-B is a great monitor that hardly needs tinkering to get things going for the user, and all they need to do is turn on the features they need and it’s ready to go. The minimalist design goes a long way with me as I am one of those people that feel less is more. What really makes it worth its price tag is the 240FPS offering which makes it one of the only ones and a deal at that. It’s viewing angles are not the best and there are some issues with the gamma correction, but color and accuracy are more than enough for this price range. This is a recommended buy for hardcore as well as casual gamers.