At IFA 2019, LG announced a dual screen smartphone, called LG G8X ThinQ. Now company has launched this smartphone in India. The G8X ThinQ is an updated version of G8 ThinQ. But, this time the company is adding an interesting dual screen concept, which caught my attention the most. In India the LG G8X ThinQ costs Rs 49,999. Its highlights include dual screen concept, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48-megapixel dual-camera setup and more. Having spent some time using it, here are my LG G8X ThinQ first impressions.

Dual screen design

LG G8X ThinQ quite the standard device actually, which essentially comes with a case cover that carries the additional display. You can attach this case to the smartphone and voila! You are now ready to use two separate displays simultaneously. However with the secondary screen case attached, the device does feels a tad bulky. The handset has a thickness of 8mm, and weighs 192 grams. But attach the case, and the thickness and weight go up to 14mm and 331 grams. Also, with the case attached, I found the smartphone to be too large to comfortably fit in the pockets.

While there are two screens on offer, you can’t use them as one extended screen. Some apps however allow you to enable the ‘wide view’ feature, which stretches them to two displays. But, I personally didn’t find this useful enough. With secondary screen, you can do things like watching videos and surfing the internet together or you can operate camera app at one screen and check captures images instantly at second screen.

Talking about only G8X ThinQ (without second screen case), it is almost similar to the LG G8 ThinQ. The power button, volume rocker and Google Assistant buttons are placed on the left side. At the bottom, you will get a speaker grill, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C charging port. LG has put a separate magnetic charging pin on the case cover, and you will get a separate magnetic to USB Type-C charging dongle with the retail box. Some users may find this arrangement a bit irritating. At the back, G8X ThinQ gets dual-camera setup, which is under the rear panel glass. Overall, at first sight G8X ThinQ looks quite premium and with case attached it will surely catch some eyes.

Display

The LG G8X ThinQ and Second Screen Case both have 6.4-inch OLED displays with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. You will get in-screen fingerprint sensor on the main screen. There’s a notch on both displays, but you get a front facing camera only on the main screen. With narrow side bezel and small chin, the display looks to almost fill the front panel. To protect the screen from scratches and minor drops, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. During my initial usage, I found that the display of G8X ThinQ to be quite sharp with good color reproduction. Furthermore, the company has also added many preset options to adjust the color in this smartphone. This allows users to adjust the white balance of the display screen themselves.

Hardware

LG G8X ThinQ sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is a flagship-grade processor. This 7nm octa-core processor comes with Adreno 640 GPU. LG has launched this smartphone in one variant, which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage. You can further increase this storage with a microSD card. The dual display smartphone essentially comes with the same specs that we have seen on LG’s G8S ThinQ. This configuration on G8S ThinQ gives enough power for seamless multitasking and smooth gaming. So, I hope that G8X ThinQ will also give same performance.

I will further test it aggressively and will tell you more in my detailed review. The G8X ThinQ comes with an IP68 rating making it resistant to water and dust, which is a must have feature for a flagship grade smartphone and am glad that LG has given this feature in G8X ThinQ.

Camera

The G8X ThinQ has a dual rear camera setup, which sports a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter paired with a 13-megapixel f/2.4 ultra wide-angle sensor. On paper this setup doesn’t seem promising, but it should be good enough for general-purpose photography. I will be able to speak more about this after thoroughly using the smartphone in the final review. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32-megapixel f/1.9 camera lens, but since it uses pixel-binning technology, it’ll only capture at 8-megapixel resolution by default.

Battery and Software

The G8X ThinQ runs LG’s custom Android 9 Pie-based UX OS. It comes with some preloaded apps and some dual screen supported games. LG’s custom OS has never impressed me, though I must say that some of its native features are very useful. I will mention those in my detailed review soon.

Talking about battery, this device comes with a higher-capacity battery of 4,000mAh. It supports 21W fast charging (Quick Charge 4.0) and 9W wireless charging. Though the smartphone is bundled with only a 10W Wired charger in the box.

LG G8X ThinQ Initial Impressions

At Rs 49,999, the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen smartphone will surely offer you a unique experience. It isn’t exactly a foldable smartphone, but for almost three times less you get to experience what a Samsung Galaxy Fold may be like. But do stay tuned for the full review of the device.