has a reputation of coming up with some of the funkiest smartphones. The fact that the South Korean tech giant has a history with modular smartphone technology, bending displays and among other innovations didn’t surprise me when I saw the for the first time. Also Read - LG Gram 2021 laptop lineup revealed; details here

First glance at the device gives it away as any other 6.7-inch smartphone in the market but what catches the eyes is the phone’s ‘Swivel Mode’ that completely turned my world horizontal (like the Wing’s second screen). Also Read - LG Stylo 7 5G leaked in photos, launch in 2021

I had the opportunity of using the smartphone for a couple of days and here’s my first impressions of the LG Wing. Also Read - Prices of LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to hike in January

LG Wing design and display

Off the bat, the LG Wing is a bulky piece of hardware. At 200 grams, you’ll be carrying the weight of almost two smartphones in one hand and that can take a toll on your wrists. Considering most dual-screen smartphones in the market carry that extra weight, the LG Wing’s overwhelming form factor isn’t a deal-breaker for me.

In its original form, the 6.8-inch POLED display is rather impressive and manages to deliver more than impressive colors subtly balancing the contrast simultaneously. The Gorilla Glass 5 protection lends assurance that the device will survive the inadvertent drop.

Undeniably, the phone’s ‘Swivel Mode’ is what grabs the attention. Every time I flick the smartphone open, the T-shaped real estate draws enough eyeballs and makes me feel like a celebrity. Can an do that?

The bigger 6.8-inch screen smartly conceals the smaller 3.9-inch G-OLED that sports 1080x1240p resolution. Not that I am a big fan of small displays since they restrict functionality but I like what LG has done with the Wing.

You can use an array of applications on the smaller screen though I am yet to sift through the list of apps that can work on the smaller display. Both displays sport chunky bezels though you don’t feel robbed of any screen area on either.

There is a relatively smaller glass panel above the smaller 3.9-inch display but just for aesthetic appeal. Doesn’t serve any other purpose.

The brushed metal edges do lend that premium touch and the glossy finish at the back though slipper accentuate the overall look. I got the ‘Illusion Sky’ color variant to review. Not one of those “in your face” colors but subtle.

Standard additions include a USB-Type C port, a massive SIM tray, power and volume buttons on the right side. The rear also houses a triple camera setup placed vertically at the top left corner.

After careful observation, I realised that the phone is not compatible with left-handed human beings. While it’s easy to flick the phone open with the right hand it’s a different story doing it with the left since the phone flicks open only in one direction (from right to left).

LG Wing hardware and performance

The LG Wing isn’t a workhorse in terms of the performance but it isn’t a bunny either. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. I am curious to see that the LG Wing has in-store for us in term of processing power and graphics performance but on paper, the Wing seems to be at par with some of the flagships in the market.

You get an in-display fingerprint scanner which in my experience has been slow to respond. Also, when the phone is in the ‘Swivel Mode’ it’s tough reaching the volume rocker and the power button as both are obstructed by the massive horizontal display. An ergonomic faux pas I’d say.

You get up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded. The LG Wing offers IP54 splash-proof certification but I wouldn’t bet my money on to survive a splash. So many mechanicals and moving parts always make a risky proposition against water damage.

We’ll reserve our judgements on the sound quality and overall performance of the device for the complete review, however, first impressions have been good.

LG Wing camera

On paper, the LG Wing comes with a triple camera setup at the back. At the helm of it all is a 64-megapixel snapper, juxtaposing a 13-megapixel and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens combination. It is capable of recording 4k videos at 30 and 60 fps with FHD video at the exact same frame rates. For stabilization, you get what the company calls “Hexa Motion Stabilizer”, as branded on the camera module.

On the front is a motorized 32-megapixel selfie camera that also boasts of a wide mode so more people can be easily squeezed into the picture. With already so many moving parts this smartphone, LG did not hesitate to add more with a motorized front camera. That’s brave.

To ensure the camera module does not take any damage due to a fall, LG has added an anti-fall retractable feature in the front camera. A must addition I feel.

We’ll put the camera through its paces to see what the LG Wing has to offer in terms of its photography prowess.

LG Wing battery

Powering this block of sophisticated tech hardware is a 4,000mAh battery that comes bundled with LG’s native Quick Charge 4.0+ technology. I was pleased with the battery life in my 3-4 days use but the real test is going to take place over the course of the next few weeks so stay tuned to find out how the Wing fared.

LG Wing: Initial verdict

I’m not yet sold on the LG Wing. Hats off to LG for the innovative design language and the fact that it braved through a sea of folding smartphone to stand out and come up with a swivelling smartphone with a dual-screen.

It’s definitely not for people with small hands and you’ll have to be extra careful while using this phone and one drop might get you a trip to the service centre.

With the Wing, LG is vying to become the multi-tasking maestro of the smartphone industry but does it justify the Rs 79,990 price tag? That’s something we’ll find the answer to in our full review.