LG Xboom PK5 Review

Highlights Compact design, 1.2Kg weight and handle bars for easy portability

Meridian Audio tech and built-in 5,200mAh battery

Pulsating LED lights around the dual tweeters

LG’s rugged Bluetooth speaker line up in India at present includes three products, which come in LG’s Xboom PK series, dubbed the LG Xboom PK3, LG Xboom PK5, and LG Xboom PK7. The company claims to offer best-in-class audio performance apart from weather-proof/splash-proof (IPX5) design and features. These have been built in partnership with an English manufacturer Meridian Audio, and LG Electronics promises uncompromising performance.

While these LG speakers have been on sale for a while, we finally got a chance to review the mid-segment LG Xboom PK5 which is officially priced at Rs 14,990, but Amazon India is retailing it at a massive Rs 5,000 discount. At present, the LG Xboom PK5 is available for Rs 9,999 on Amazon. Here’s my full review of the LG PK5 water resistant portable Bluetooth speaker.

LG Xboom PK5: Design and Portability

The PK series of speakers are designed keeping portability in mind. I liked the the PK5 out of these three because it isn’t too small or big like the PK3 or PK7, respectively. The LG PK5 portable Bluetooth speaker measures 220 x 129 x 119mm in size, which is roughly a size of your 13-inch laptop or an A4 size sheet. I liked the portability aspect, because the two handle bars that go across the front corners of PK5 helps it grip and carry conveniently.

The front of the speaker features a mesh grille design offering a glimpse of the dual tweeters and woofers. These include LED lights around the dual tweeters, which blink on the rhythm of the music to create a pulsing light show for any song. The colors, frequency of these LED lights can be selected or kept at random or can be switched off completely. On the top of PK5, you’ll see eight controls including ‘Clear Vocal’, ‘Enhanced Bass’ and a trigger for voice assistant/ LED control apart from standard power, volume up-down and play/pause buttons.The entire package fits in 1.2Kg weight, which is quite good a speaker of this power that includes built-in lithium-ion battery of 5,200mAh. LG promises 18 hours of music playback on a single charge. The best part about these speakers is that you can simply use any Type-C cable and your normal smartphone charging adapter for battery recharging.

LG Xboom PK5: Voice Assistant microphone and Audio performance

The LG PK5 comes with built-in microphone functionality which lets you connect to phone calls from speaker itself. You can also do voice search through these speakers directly without using your smartphone, although the Google Assistant voice search will still be triggered on you smartphone. LG has included a voice search trigger button on these speakers, which worked great with my Android device and played music smoothly using voice command.

With the dual passive radiators, the speakers get a good bass performance indoors. In my opinion, the LG Xboom PK5 has to be one of the most balanced sounding speakers that I happened to have used in this price segment. The default settings of the mids, highs and lows of the speakers are actually balanced to the point that all three can be easily distinguished. This is true even when the volume is at its highest. I didn’t observe any distortion at max level as well. LG says that the aptX HD built-in maintains the original sound quality on the PK series speakers.

Together with Meridian, LG has delivered ‘Clear Vocals’ and ‘Enhanced Bass’ options in the PK5. These are essentially modes which enhances, like their name says, the vocals and the bass. I usually kept both turned on, because that helped the overall sound. Also, when these were turned off the difference was noticeable, and the audio felt muffled.

In my opinion, LG PK 5 can fill up one large room easily with good amount of bass as well, but do not purchase if you are looking for big sound outdoors. The audio changes are subtle which is no doubt how it should be, but it is not suited for outdoor playing.