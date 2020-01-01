Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review: No nonsense about these

Gaming headsets are an essential part of considering that sound sense is extremely important in gaming. And gaming companies have provided headsets for its eager customer base for a while now. And the newest in line for Logitech is the new Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset which joins the league of audio gaming equipment. The headset is priced at Rs 9,799 which puts it in the league of high-level gaming headphones. I have used the headphones for a while and here’s my review.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset: Design

The look and feel of the Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset is absolutely no-nonsense. The pair of headsets come with a metal casing which extends to the headband as well. The surface has a matte finish with the Logitech logo on a shiny surface in the middle.

But the use of the metal in the headphones makes it on the heavier side. It is not excessively heavy, but heavier than the other headphones that have the same dimensions. It does sit neatly on the head and does not move about once in place. The Logitech G Pro is a wired pair of headphones with the wire connecting it coming out of the left earcup. It is right beside that port that connects the microphone to the headphones.

The Logitech G Pro comes with options for just connecting the 3.5mm headphone jacks and a 7.1 surround audio card. The sound card connects to the PC using a USB port which can then be detected by the desktop app. The cables used are braided and the main cable has a clip that controls the mute for the microphone as well. The one drawback of that design that I felt was that due to the shape of the earcups, it tends to become a little uncomfortable during long hours of use.

This may be because I have glasses, but that should be one of the things in mind for the designers when designing the headphones. The extra weight might also be a little issue for some users.

Performance

The Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset tries to provide precision with the footsteps in the game. But both my colleague and me agreed that it fails to achieve the best possible result for the price tag. The footsteps produced by the 40mm neodymium drivers seemed unimpressive. Even the upper limit of the volume seemed unimpressive for a pair of headphones in this price range. Games like Dota 2 would be fine playing on it, but shooters like Counter Strike Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege would not be ideal.

As for the audio produced, the Logitech G Pro falls short again producing the lows, but it does have good mids and highs. This kind of limits the headphones to gaming use and restricts the use in watching other media. Logitech does offer a digital equalizer in its desktop app with presets from pro gamers for different types of games. But even these presets don’t make much difference in the kind of audio produced.

But where Logitech G Pro does shine is in its microphone, as my friends reported back to me. According to the people on the receiving end, the Logitech G Pro is excellent at cutting down on the background noise and filtering my voice out. This is a pretty great addition which ought to save others from airplane engine mics.

Verdict

The Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset with its no-nonsense design seems to be made exclusively for gamers. The audio produced by a pair would be suitable for gamers. But there are some of the negatives to consider like the weight and the unimpressive audio. For this price, there are other options with better audio, and the Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset makes sense for the Logitech fans.