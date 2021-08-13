comscore Logitech G335 wired gaming headset review: Light and comfortable
Review

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset review: Light and comfortable

Reviews

Here we will be taking a look at how the new Logitech G335 wired gaming headset performs, and if it is the gaming headset you should get or not.

Logitech G335 Review 4
Logitech G335 wired gaming headset 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

The Logitech G773 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming headset is arguably one of the lightest and most comfortable gaming headsets currently available. However, it does come at a premium, which not all would be ready to pay, especially if you are just starting out in your gaming journey. Logitech seeing this has now come out with a wired version, called the Logitech G335, which comes in at a much more affordable price than the G773. Also Read - Best gaming mouse 2021: Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed, Logitech G502 HERO and more

At Rs 6,495, it feels like a really good choice to get. Especially considering that it will provide the same performance as the much more expensive G773. But is it that good? Here we will be taking a look at how the new Logitech G335 wired gaming headset performs, and if it is the gaming headset you should get or not. Also Read - Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Design

Design-wise the G335 looks just like the G773 with an addition of a wire. The headphones are pretty lightweight, which makes them easier to wear for extended gaming sessions. These come with a replaceable headband strap, however, I was not able to find replacements for them online. Also Read - Logitech G335 wired gaming headset with Discord certification launched in India: Price, specifications

The company has launched two colour options in India: Black and White. I got the white colour variant for review, and am disappointed with the fact that it got dirty very quickly. I would have preferred the Black colour variant as it would have remained much cleaner to the eyes and would have gone well with my all-black desk setup.

Logitech, Logitech G335, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset review, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset, Logitech G335 review, Logitech G335 rating, Specifications, Logitech G335 Price in India, Logitech G335 Headphones

The G335 just like its older sibling is crafted out of hard plastic, and my initial impressions out of the box were that it looks and feels cheap. The device looked pretty similar to the Philips SHP1900, which I had much earlier in my life and cost me a fraction of the G335. However, after rigorous use for the past few weeks, I was able to see the pros of this build, the first of which was the weight.

Apart from the weight, the device is also extremely flexible and durable enough to be bent a lot without cracking. Due to its lightweight, the headset is pretty comfortable to use for longer periods of time. I managed to keep them on for a whole day, first during work then during my gaming session, and I was pleasantly surprised at the level of comfort, with me not experiencing even a bit of annoyance or irritation.

While one might think that the padded foam ear cups would cause a problem during the day by capturing heat, that was not much of a problem. The headphones are well ventilated and managed to dissipate the heat well. There was a bit of heat captured while wearing the headphones, it was not as irritating as some other gaming headsets. Due to the ventilation, there is also not much of a sweat problem.

Logitech, Logitech G335, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset review, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset, Logitech G335 review, Logitech G335 rating, Specifications, Logitech G335 Price in India, Logitech G335 Headphones

The ear cups are pretty comfortable as they sit over the ears, and have an adjustable slide to find the right fit. The left earcup also consists of a physical volume roller, which comes in pretty handy.

The headband is easily removable and adds some colour to the Blue and White headphones. It is pretty light and while wearing the headset it feels like there is no headband creating tension over your head.

Audio quality

Logitech G335 comes with 40 mm neodymium drivers, which offer a solid sound experience. While you do not get any type of position audio or other advanced audio technology with these headphones, these are pretty good for the price.

The audio quality is soft and clear, providing a good gaming experience. The bass is not as much as I would want, thus making the bomb drop sequences in many games pretty bland. Another thing I miss is active noise cancellation, while I know asking for ANC at this price is too much, it is still a feature that takes the gaming experience to the next level by cutting out all external noises and helping you immerse in the game.

Logitech, Logitech G335, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset review, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset, Logitech G335 review, Logitech G335 rating, Specifications, Logitech G335 Price in India, Logitech G335 Headphones

For gamers who play at moderate volumes, the sound quality would not be as much of an issue, as at moderate volumes, the headphones do not distort the sound.

While playing games like Gears 5, CS:GO, Forza Horizon 4 and more, I was satisfied with the performance of the headphones. The games where communication was key, is where the headphones managed to deliver crisp and clear audio making for a good gaming experience.

Microphone performance

Logitech G335 comes with a Discord Certified microphone, The mic is located inside of an elastic flippable arm, which when turned up, turns off the mic. I personally did not like the performance of the microphone, as a lot of my teammates in various games complained about not hearing my voice properly. Even when recording audio, I had to keep the mic too close to my mouth or speak in very loud tones to get clear audio.

Logitech, Logitech G335, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset review, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset, Logitech G335 review, Logitech G335 rating, Specifications, Logitech G335 Price in India, Logitech G335 Headphones

At this price, I feel that Logitech should have provided a better microphone.

No RGB

While RGB lights do not elevate the performance or help in gaming, they sure do look cool. Most gamers like having RGB lights on their gaming peripherals just for the extra pizzazz. The G733 does come with subtle RGB lights, the G335 is devoid of them. I would have appreciated it if Logitech brought those over too.

Logitech, Logitech G335, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset review, Logitech G335 wired gaming headset, Logitech G335 review, Logitech G335 rating, Specifications, Logitech G335 Price in India, Logitech G335 Headphones

Verdict

Logitech G335 is a good gaming headset for helping you to immerse yourself in the game you are playing. But, it does have its flaws too. Some of the things that I personally liked about the headphones was that they are extremely light and comfortable, the in-game sounds are crisp and clear, and lastly, the overall gaming experience is pretty good with these. Coming to the things that I do not like, the microphone is not as good as I would have wanted, the bass is very low and the headphones do not come with RGB.

Overall, these are a decent pair of gaming headphones, however, at the price, I feel that there are better options if you would not mind a heavier pair of gaming headphones. You can take a look at HyperX Cloud Stinger, Razer Kraken X, Razer Kraken or even the Logitech G431 for better performance. However, if comfort is your priority and you can do with decent audio quality, then you can surely pick up the Logitech G335.

  Published Date: August 13, 2021 2:38 PM IST

Best Sellers