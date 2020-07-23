comscore Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review: Fashionably late to the party

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse was recently launched in India and here's our review of it.

Gone are the days when the only two options for gaming mouse were either the IntelliMouse from Microsoft and the Logitech MX518 in India. Gamers these days are spoilt for choice in almost all the price brackets. And the newest addition from Logitech to its lineup of gaming mice in India is the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse. Though this mouse has been released globally last year, it has officially been launched in India recently. I have been using the mouse for a few weeks now and here’s my review of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse. Also Read - Logitech introduces Circle View security camera compatible with Apple HomeKit

Design of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse

The first and probably one of the most important aspect that differentiates a normal computer peripheral from a gaming one is its design. From the design alone it can be determined if a device is meant for gaming. And that stands true for the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse which follows the design policy of the Logitech G series. The mouse has the same angular highlights with the use of matte plastic and rubber grips along with it whopping 10 buttons. Also Read - Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review: No nonsense about these

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse is a wireless mouse though there is a braided cable in the box to charge it. One of the rather useful buttons on the mouse is the one that adjusts if the scroll wheel resistance. Below this is the G9 button that shows the battery level in terms of three bars between the left hand side buttons. Then of course there are the buttons on the top left to adjust the DPI settings of the mouse. Below these there are two customizable thumb buttons and another ‘sniper’ button that temporarily lowers the DPI. Also Read - Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review: The master of them all

Now, to be frank I have used way too many gaming mice in all these years. I play so much of FPS games that at one point I was using up as many as two mice in one year. It became a costly affair to keep replacing mouse and I settled on using the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury which lasted more than the other mice and wasn’t too heavy on the pockets. Hence it didn’t even take me 5 minutes to be habituated to the Logitech G502 Lightspeed when it arrived.

Weight adjustment

Despite having as many as 10 buttons, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse is not cumbersome to use at all. I use a control surface for gaming and four feet of the mouse fly on it as quickly as I need it to. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed comes with options to adjust the weight which is mighty convenient. The slots to insert the weights are on the underside of the mouse. The mouse can be made a total of 16 grams, divided in four 2 gram weights and two 4 gram weights. One of the misgivings I had with the G502 Lightspeed is that the positioning of the 2 gram weights are centered, but the positioning of the 4 gram weights are a tad bit closer to the tail which makes it feel lopsided. I added the four 2 gram weights while using it and it felt perfect for me.

The underbelly of the mouse also houses the power slider button of the mouse. The magnetic pop-out clasp where the 4 gram weights can be added also has room to house the wireless mouse receiver when carrying the mouse to competitions. This mouse definitely has the Logitech G series blood in it.

Performance

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse is one of the costlier mouse in the gaming peripherals market in India. But I feel it’s performance lives up to the price. The tracking of the mouse is uncompromising and proved itself in games like Valorant, Counter Strike Global Offensive, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and even Dota 2 though technically it’s not a MOBA mouse. I even played some AAA games using this like Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and Monster Hunter World.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse shines when used in FPS games and it meshed perfectly with a control surface. Surprisingly the ‘Sniper’ button is a helpful addition though the positioning leaves something to be desired as I consciously had to reach for it with my thumb and only connecting partially.

The Logitech G Hub, software helps delve into the configurations of the mouse and customize it. The polling rate adjuster and the RGB light controls for the logo can be found here. Another complaint with the mouse though isn’t really with the mouse but the buggy G Hub software. Sometimes after hours of using the mouse and then leaving it alone for a while would just render the software inactive. It would not even track the changes in the sensitivity and the profiles created. Though I feel this can easily be fixed with a software update.

Should you buy the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse?

I have tried to comprehensively etch out my experience with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse. And if I had to summarize I would say the mouse fits in perfectly with its Logitech G series siblings in terms of design. It has excellent ergonomic design and performance stats. But it is not perfect and the added weight distribution could have been better and a couple of the buttons could have been made easier to reach. But it stands favorably in the premium gaming mouse segment at a price of Rs 14,995. If you have the budget for a premium segment mouse, then this should be in your list of considerations.

