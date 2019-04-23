Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review: The master of them all

Highlights The mouse has a good battery life.

Swiss computer hardware company Logitech launched its flagships consumer mouse the MX Master 2S quite a long time back and it hit the Indian markets quite recently. The ergonomic wireless mouse from Logitech has been priced at around Rs 6,990 which might raise some eyebrows, and some might even feel that no consumer mouse is worth this price. That is what we are here to find out. I received the mouse from Logitech for review and used it for a month. Here’s my review of the Logitech MX Master 2S.

Design, ergonomics and in-hand feel

I am a gamer and have had the fortune (misfortune as well?) of having used different mice. I have always found that good ergonomics go a long way in making me like it. The MX Master 2S is a perfectly designed mouse for the right-handed user. It has a rubber based grip for the palm area and the buttons have a plastic coarse texture which is kind of ideal. I have to mention that this is a very big mouse, and it measures 1.9 inches high, 3.4 inches wide and almost 5 inches deep. It is big, has seven buttons and is tilted to the right for comfort with a deep thumb grip. The mouse is comfortable for people who have a claw as well as a palm grip.

There is the regular left click and the right click buttons, and then there is the middle mouse wheel with an interesting small button behind it. This button controls the two scrolling options for the middle mouse wheel where one of a free roll while the other is a resistive one. On the thumb panel are two small buttons that are set for forward and backward for default. There is a second wheel right beside the two thumb buttons that scrolls left and right as a default. There is another hidden button below the thumb pad that works to switch between windows as a default.

The Logitech MX Master 2S comes in a combination of dark grey and platinum color mix with the battery indicated by three dots on the thumb panel. Below the mouse is the button to switch between the connected devices, the optical sensor and the power switch. It has two large feet on either side and a smaller one up front. The mouse has a mini-USB connector up front which is used to connect the mouse to the PC and charge the device as well.

Performance of the MX Master 2S

If the design of the mouse has you interested, then wait till you read how it performed. I am a wired mouse user, because I always have this nagging thought in my head that my shots when playing games with a wireless mouse will lag. But I admit, this mouse has absolutely no lag, at least when it comes to the day to day tasks. It works really well on almost all surfaces and what is really convenient is its switching capability between devices. This mouse is like a godsend for those that edit videos and photos. The Logitech flow apps not only let the mouse connect and be configured with the different devices, but also allows for transfer files between them.

The scrolling option is just excellent and I feel this should be added on all mouse henceforth. The only problem that someone who is not used to using multiple button mouse would be that they could trigger something unintentionally. But that holds true for almost all multi-button mouse that there are. The light indicator underneath the mouse is helpful in understanding which PC the mouse is presently connected to. Add to that the fact that the mouse’s DPI sensitivity controls go up from 200 to 4000, which is a pretty big range for a regular mouse.

But what can be called the most significant feature of the mouse is its battery life. Logitech claims that the MX Master 2S can survive for 70 days on a single charge, and even though I haven’t been able to test the capability of the mouse in this aspect, I am extremely impressed with what I have seen. I have been using this mouse for over a month and stopped turning it off after a few days just to see the battery run out, and it still hasn’t. I am using the mouse while writing this review and the 500mAh battery is still going strong. Logitech claims that a minute or so of charge is enough to last for a day and I am inclined to believe it.

Summing up

I have used a wireless mouse before, but none of them have come close to impressing me as much as this has. The Logitech MX Master 2S is a beast when it comes to battery life, is extremely comfortable to hold and is also pretty costly for a normal mouse. But my opinion says that the price is absolutely worth this piece of tech.