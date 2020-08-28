comscore Logitech MX Master 3 Review: Worth the investment | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Logitech MX Master 3 Review: Worth the investment and then some
Review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review: Worth the investment and then some

Review

The company has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon India to distribute the mouse in India. Right before the launch, we got the chance to test-drive the Logitech MX Master 3 for about two months. Here is our review for the flagship Logitech product.

Logitech MX Master 3 (1)
Logitech MX Master 3 4.5 5
BGR Rating :
4.5/5

Swiss computer peripheral giant Logitech recently launched its latest flagship ergonomic mouse, the MX Master 3 in India. The India launch of the product comes about a year after the company announced the mouse on the international stage. Taking a closer look at the product, it is the top of the line Bluetooth mouse that the company is currently offering in the market. MX Master 3 is the successor to the impressive MX Master 2S that we reviewed last year. Also Read - Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India; price, specifications, features, sale

The company has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon India to distribute the mouse in India. In addition, users can also head to the logitech.com website to make the purchase directly. The MX Master 3 costs Rs 9,495; something that sounds extremely expensive for a mere mouse. Though, this pricing is in line with its predecessors. For the price, the device comes with an ergonomic design along with multiple hardware and software-based features. Right before the launch, we got the chance to test-drive the Logitech MX Master 3 for about two months. Here is our review for the flagship Logitech product. Also Read - Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review: Fashionably late to the party

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Design, in hand-feel and features

The first thing that you will notice about the Logitech MX Master 3 is obviously the unique design. This design may seem alien to regular customers, but it is familiar to all the MX Master lineup users. Logitech has made some noticeable changes to the design on the MX Master 3 when compared to 2S. The company has introduced the new “MagSpeed” electromagnetic scrolling wheel. It claims that this new scroll wheel is faster, and quieter is operation. We also get a total of seven buttons on the mouse including the left and right-click primary buttons. Also Read - Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse officially launched in India

Logitech has also added back and forward buttons, a mode shift button, and a gesture button. The MagSpeed wheel doubles as the seventh button to perform the duties of the mid button. The company has also added two buttons at the bottom beyond the seven buttons that we mentioned. One of the two bottom-facing buttons works as the on and off button while the second one is the pair button. The company has also added an abundance of features when it comes to software to customize most of these buttons.

Moving away from the regular mouse options, Master 3 seems odd for the first few days, especially the hump. However, once you get used to, using the mouse is one of the most effortless and comfortable experiences out there. It is worth noting that the design is meant for users who use the mouse with their right hand. At 18.4mm height and 14.4mm width, the mouse sure is quite large in footprint. However, the ergonomic design makes it much easier to use. Other features include thumb wheel, Flow, USB Type-C port, a 500mAh battery, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, “DarkField high precision sensor” and 200 to 4000DPI range.

Software

Even though the design and the in-hand feel are what makes any mouse good; one key aspect that pushes MX Master 3 to the top is the software. MX Master 3 can work without dedicated software. However, moments after pairing; the mouse pushes a notification to the OS highlighting the presence of “Logitech Options” software. You have the choice to install this software to customize all the aspects of the mouse or continue without any third-party software. “Logitech Options” drives most software options and customization along with the flow feature.

Logitech Options allows users to back up their mouse customization to the cloud with the help of a Logitech account. However, the primary function that makes this software great is app-based pre-defined settings. The software comes with pre-defined settings for seven popular apps. These include Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro. The pre-defined settings ensure that all the buttons are mapped to custom functions in these seven apps. In fact, you can also create pre-defined settings for the app of your choice. During the setup, the software offers the user, the option to install these profiles for the apps of their choice.

Logitech Options

Logitech Options app features three tabs including “Mouse”, “Point & Scroll”, and “Flow” on the top left. We also get access to pre-defined settings for all the apps on the top right corner. The bottom of the app offers a glance at all the paired devices, the currently connected device along with the battery level. One can access their profile from the bottom right corner of the app. When the battery is running low, the app will also show a screen overlay to warn users. You can visit the tabs to customize the mouse functionality.

Performance of the Logitech MX Master 3

MX Master 3 is one of the rare products that will increase your productivity with its customization options. The best part about all this is that the customization is extremely user friendly. This aspect invites one to make changes to their workflow, eliminating seconds each time. All this is done by condensing keyboard shortcuts into mouse button presses. The robust connectivity makes the MX Master ideal for both gaming as well as productivity tasks. During my two months with the mouse, I did not find any issues with the mouse in terms of connectivity or usage while gaming, using Photoshop or extreme web browsing.

Logitech MX Master 3 (5)

Within mere days of starting the review, the MX Master 3 became an indispensable part of my workflow. It offered small, but significant bumps in productivity which add over the course of a day, week, and a month. The wide-range of DPI sensitivity controls also made sure that I could fine-tune the mouse movement on my 27-inch screen or the 15-inch laptop. Logitech has also added a LED light right next to the thumb-wheel to indicate the connectivity or charging status.

Logitech MX Master 3

The MagSpeed scrolling wheel offering noticeable improvements in speed along with quiet operation when compared with my wired Logitech G502 gaming mouse. It also allowed me to either scroll one line at a time with precise feedback with the internal wheel gears. I could also scroll through hundreds of lines per second with the hyper-fast flick. One odd thing was the placement of the gesture button. It was difficult to keep the button pressed while performing the gestures. I would prefer if the force required to press the button was less with a more tactile button. Flow works as intended making us productive with the cross-device copy.

Battery Backup and pairing

The third highlight of the Logitech MX Master 3 is its marathon battery life. The Bluetooth powered mouse backed up the claims of about 70-day battery backup on a single charge. We get a quality USB Type-C cable to charge the device along with a quick charge feature. The quick charge feature offers 3 hours of use from just one minute of charging. It took about 1.25-5 hours to charge the mouse from 0 to 100 percent with the help of the included cable.

Logitech MX Master 3 (5)

Beyond this, the bottom pairing button allows users to connect the mouse to three devices at once. One can easily switch between the three devices by pressing the pair button. To start the pairing or over-write the previously paired device, they need to long-press the pair button. The LED illumination on the corresponding number makes the entire process very user friendly.

Verdict: Should you purchase the Logitech MX Master 3?

Logitech MX Master 3 is back to demonstrate why it is the best mouse out there. The reason I did not highlight the wireless aspect of the product is that it does not behave like one. To clarify, the mouse has rock-solid connectivity with marathon battery life; the two primary concerns with a wireless mouse. It makes one more productive while making the mouse using experience flawless. The software makes sure that the product is customizable, user friendly, and seamless. I did not face any problems with tracking, connectivity, or the actual product.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review: Fashionably late to the party

Also Read

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review: Fashionably late to the party

The only hindrance that one may feel is the steep price tag of Rs 9,495. But it is extremely difficult to not recommend the mouse in-spite the price. If you want the best wireless mouse with top of the line features, go ahead. If you want to invest in quality hardware that will last you years while making things easy, go ahead. Otherwise, you can also look at more in-expensive options from Logitech in the wireless Bluetooth-powered mouse category.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
News
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

How To

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

Honor MagicBook 15 second sale on Flipkart on August 31: Check offers, price

Laptops

Honor MagicBook 15 second sale on Flipkart on August 31: Check offers, price

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

BSNL launches IPTV service in Kerala, also opens pan-India registrations

Telecom

BSNL launches IPTV service in Kerala, also opens pan-India registrations

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech

News

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech
Marvel's Avengers PC system requirements revealed

Gaming

Marvel's Avengers PC system requirements revealed
Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

News

Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India
Intel faces delays with 7nm PC chipset, could launch in 2022 now

News

Intel faces delays with 7nm PC chipset, could launch in 2022 now
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

हिंदी समाचार

JioMart की फर्जी वेबसाइट्स के जरिए बनाया जा रहा लोगों को बेवकूफ, चल रहा ठगी का काम

Realme X7 स्मार्टफोन ने AnTuTu बेंचमार्क पर MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC के साथ दिखाया दम

Realme X7 Pro होगा इस स्पेसिफिकेशन वाला रियलमी का पहला स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन Unpacked Part 2 में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Sony Xperia 5 II स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है 17 सितंबर को लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
News
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2
Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology

News

Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology
Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

News

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers