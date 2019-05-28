Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review: To withstand rough and tough use

Highlights Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM is priced at Rs 39,501.

It comes with 20 bar water resistance.

It features a magnetic compass with rotating the navigational ring.

Today is a day and age where a smartwatch has become a useful accessory to complement your smartphone. While the earlier smartwatches would just show notifications, today, they have all the essentials, such as water resistance, health and fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring and ECG among others. But, no matter how much smartwatches have improved, there’s still an audience that is into expensive analog watches.

I’m not talking about Rolex, Armani or Fossil; but something rugged that can withstand different weather conditions. No, I’m not even talking about G-Shock. I’m talking about Luminox, and today, I have the premium Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM. Priced at Rs 39,501, it does not track your heart rate or fitness, but it has a charm of its own. Here, the NAV SPC means Navigation Specialist, and the watch is the one that would appeal to the army and navy officers, or hikers.

Design and build

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM is the lifestyle product and I’ve been using it for over two weeks now. Built like a tank, it comes with a 46mm carbon-reinforced polycarbonate case which offers it military grade protection, making it tough and durable. The case has a matte finish to it which ensures it looks rugged and not too flashy.

The 24mm straps are made from rubber, but they aren’t easily removable. There is one interesting thing to note though – the straps come with markings, which means you can use them as a ruler scale to calculate distance, the old-school way. On the upper strap, you have kilometer markings, whereas the bottom strap has centimeter and inches marking.

You also get navigational features, but on the little strap-attached compass. It’s basically a simple magnetic compass with rotating the navigational ring, giving it a very retro feel. You can actually remove the compass as it can easily slide on and off the strap.

Features

Up front, you get a rotating bezel with 60-minute counter and a 24-hour scale. One thing that I notched that the dial markers are a bit asymmetrical – 1 through 8 have blue illumination, and their orientation is parallel to the dial edge. The dial markers from 9 to 12 look more tradition, have a perpendicular arrangement and offer yellow illumination. The markers and hands come with diffused low-light illumination and the company says it can glow for up to 25 years.

The watch also comes with a walking-pace tachymeter which can be helpful in predicting travel time and to monitor your pace. You can also set two time zones – the hour and minute hand shows you the primary time in your zone. Then, there is a fourth hand which you can set to point to a different time zone on the unidirectional rotating bezel.

The Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM weighs just 72 grams. The glass above the dial is made from anti-reflective sapphire crystal which will keep all the scratches and scuffs at bay.

Should you buy it?

At Rs 39,501 the Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM is not a watch for everyone, but it has its own appeal to the niche audience. It is purely meant for army and military officers who are always in challenging weather conditions, and need something reliable and functional. The watch could even appeal to users who frequently go hiking. With military-grade durability and 20 Bar water resistance, Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM can also be used as an everyday watch.