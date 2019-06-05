MarQ 43-inch full-HD Smart 'Ultra Thin Bezel' Android TV Review

Highlights Clean design, thin bezels flushed with display, decent picture quality

Loud sound, easy phone casting/ mirroring

Google Assistant enabled voice remote

In the past couple of years, we have witnessed the shift of Indian television market from offline retail to online with brands like Vu, Xiaomi, Thomson, iFFalcon, Kodak, TCL, and more. One such brand is MarQ, which is owned by Flipkart. The e-commerce company forayed into large appliances, home entertainment segment in India with its own label MarQ in 2017. Recently, it brought a new 43-inch Google-certified Android TV with ‘Ultra Thin Bezel’ design to India. The smart television offers full-HD 60Hz display with power of Android at Rs 21,999. I got a chance to use the television, and here’s my review of the MarQ 43-inch Smart ‘Ultra Thin Bezel’ Android TV (43SAFHD).

Design

In terms of design, the MarQ 43-inch Ultra Thin Bezels smart TV does look well-finished and more appealing than many other televisions in this price bracket. Flipkart’s new MarQ TV lineup has got ‘Ultra Thin Bezels’ in its product name, which is one of the USPs of these televisions. I really liked the clean design approach. The bezels are indeed quite thin and well flushed with the display, which gives it modern premium look.

Coming to the panel, MarQ has used an ADS panel with 178 degree viewability angle, and 60Hz refresh rate, which is now common in almost all televisions launching these days. The display measures 43-inch diagonally, and offers full-HD (up to 1080p) content playback.

There are three HDMI ports and two USB ports in total, out-of-which one essential HDMI port is easily accessible on the right while the other two are at the back. The two USB ports are on the right as well. In case you wish to connect to LAN for internet, then the RJ45 is at the back along with AV input sockets.

Picture and Sound

The MarQ Smart Android TV panel offers 1920×1080 pixels content playback on standard 60Hz refresh rate. In simple terms, you can watch 1080p videos on it, but do expect some motion blur because of lower refresh rate. I also noticed that the panel is a tad too reflective. In daily usage, the picture experience on DTH wasn’t pleasant for SD channels, but HD channels mostly looked fine. The software doesn’t offer custom color settings and panel backlight adjustments. You only get a very few preset (pre-configured) picture settings, and one custom user option to control brightness, contrast and saturation. When it came to streamed video content, the panel produces impressive picture quality.

There are two down-firing speakers with DTS listen technology and 20W speaker output, which can easily fill up your room. During my review time, I did enjoy the loud sound output on this television, but unfortunately you only get a very few preset equalizer options, and there are no custom user settings option for sound. Also, one big pain point in this TV is that it takes forever to start. When put in numbers, about 30-35 seconds, which is a lot.

Android apps, but no Netflix and Amazon Prime

While it is a Google certified Android TV with Android 8.0 Oreo, there is still no support for Netflix and Amazon Prime. You can install apps like Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Voot and more from Google Play store directly on to TV’s inbuilt 8GB memory. There is inbuilt Chromecast as well, which allows you to cast your phone to the TV’s screen using Wi-Fi or LAN. You can share and play YouTube and Facebook videos directly from your phone or can simply mirror your phone to the big screen,

Should you buy?

Consumers now have quite a few manufacturers offering smart TVs in low-budget segment. MarQ by Flipkart is also one of them. The brand has built a decent name for itself, but still falls short behind the likes of Xiaomi and Vu in the television space. Having said that, this MarQ 43-inch Smart ‘Ultra Thin Bezel’ Android TV isn’t too bad for Rs 21,999, but one should also look at the options from Xiaomi or Vu in the same price segment.

The Bluetooth remote is slightly advance than other competitors. It works fine with microphone search and you also get a dedicated button for Google Assistant voice control. There are dedicated keys to access Google Play store for Android apps and YouTube. You can also cast your phone with built-in Chromecast feature.

So overall, in my opinion, the design and finish of this new MarQ TV is quite nice. The picture quality isn’t at par but still acceptable, the speaker output is decently loud, but unavailability of important smart TV apps like the Netflix and Amazon Prime is a big drawback. The TV is available for purchase on Flipkart and comes with one-year standard manufacturer warranty.