comscore Micromax In 2b review: Best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Micromax In 2b review: Is this the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?
Review

Micromax In 2b review: Is this the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?

Reviews

Micromax In 2b launched in India a month ago to take on the likes of phones from Redmi, Realme and Samsung. We used the budget smartphone for two weeks and here’s what we think about it. Check if Micromax In 2b should be your choice under the price segment of Rs 10,000.

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

Micromax re-entered the Indian smartphone market last year when the entire country was going against Chinese smartphone companies amid the India-China face off at the Galwan Valley. The Indian smartphone manufacturer grabbed this opportunity to introduce some new budget devices, namely the Micromax In Note 1, In 1, and In 1b. Micromax released the follow of the In 1b smartphone dubbed the Micromax In 2b last month, and surely with the aim to take on the likes of the Redmi 9, the Realme C21Y, Samsung Galaxy F02s, among others. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 10,000 in August 2021: Nokia C20 Plus, Infinix Smart 5A and more

The Micromax In 2b was launched at an introductory price of Rs 7,999 but the company has now hiked the price by Rs 500. The smartphone currently comes at a starting price of Rs 8,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. I am using the top-end model of the Micromax In 2b that comes coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This version of the smartphone comes at a price of Rs 9,499. Also Read - Micromax In 2b budget phone goes on sale today Flipkart: Should you buy it?

I have been using the Micromax In 2b for over two weeks now. The phone looks quite appealing for the price it charges. The Micromax In 2b not just looks good but also offers a powerful set of specifications. One of the key highlights of this budget device is the clean and clutter-free user interface it offers. In fact, in my opinion, the Micromax In 2b is one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 10,000 if a clean user experience is what you are looking out for. Also Read - Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Micromax In 2b, Micromax In 2b review, Micromax In 2b specs, Micromax In 2b price

Micromax In 2b design and build

Most smartphones available under Rs 10,000 disappoint in the design department, but that’s surely not the case with the Micromax In 2b. The smartphone looks pretty good for the price is comes at. It is offered in three colour options including black, green and blue. The model featured in the review is the blue colour option.

In terms of design, the Micromax In 2b takes inspiration from the Redmi 9 Power, which launched in India earlier this year. The matte finish design on the rear panel is what makes the smartphone stand out from the crowd. The design of the Micromax in 2b looks clean and classy despite packing a plastic rear panel.

On the front, the smartphone includes a waterdrop notch and slim bezels on the sides including the chin. While on the rear panel, the Micromax in 2b consists of a dual rear camera system coupled with a circular fingerprint sensor, which is quite fast to unlock the phone. I mostly used the face unlock to unlock the screen in a blink of an eye.

Micromax In 2b, Micromax In 2b review, Micromax In 2b specs, Micromax In 2b price

The Micromax in 2b is also a comfortable smartphone to use all through the day. The phone is very well balanced out and doesn’t feel very heavy in the hands even though it includes a massive 5000mAh battery inside.

Another good thing about the Micromax in 2b smartphone is the build quality. Despite packing an affordable price tag, it is good to see that the Indian smartphone manufacturer doesn’t compromise on the build. The Micromax in 2b offers a plastic rear panel as well as the frames, but that doesn’t make it feel flimsy or cheap at any point in time.

Micromax In 2b display

While the design and the build are some areas that the Micromax in 2b get it right, the display is where the phone lags. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, which gets pretty bright in indoor situations but not so much in outdoor scenarios.

Most phones at this price segment do not offer great display experience and I have the same to say about the Micromax In 2b as well. In indoors, a brightness level of 60-70 percent seemed adequate but in outdoor situations even 100 percent brightness didn’t seem quite good.

I used the Micromax In 2b to watch lot of videos and also played some basic games, while these ran without any lag but the viewing experience was not that great. The YouTube videos and visuals of Temple Run 2 seemed dull even at maximum brightness level.

Micromax In 2b, Micromax In 2b review, Micromax In 2b specs, Micromax In 2b price

Micromax In 2b camera

In addition to the display, camera is another department where the Micromax In 2b could have been better in my opinion. In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 2b offers a dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera system on the rear panel while on the front it includes a 5-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls.

Photos clicked with the Micromax In 2b in good lighting condition looked decent but missed on details most of the time. In fact, in most situations, the colours also looked washed out. The Micromax In 2b also struggled to click good, detailed pictures in ultra-wide and portrait mode. You can check some camera samples shot with the smartphone below.

Bokeh shots clicked with this budget phone appeared to be hazy with blurred edges. I wish the photos the Micromax In 2b clicks offered more sharpness. In low light situation too, the Micromax In 2b struggled to click a decent shot. Most pictures captured in limited lighting turned out to be grainy and also missed on details.

Micromax In 2b

Another issue I faced with the Micromax In 2b is with focusing. The primary shooter takes quite some time to focus on the subject, so you surely will need to keep some patience to capture decent photos with this device. And if you are someone like me, who doesn’t have much patience, you will end up clicking blurred shots.

The Micromax In 2b also struggled to click decent selfies with the front shooter. So, if you are looking for a budget smartphone under the price tag of Rs 10,000 with good cameras, there are other options available in the market such as the Redmi 9 Power.

Micromax In 2b, Micromax In 2b review, Micromax In 2b specs, Micromax In 2b price

Micromax In 2b performance and software

Interestingly, the Micromax In 2b is the first and the only smartphone to be powered by Unisoc T610 chipset. The budget smartphone comes in two variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. I am using the top-end model of the In 2b and during my 2 weeks of using the phone, it ran smoothly in most instances, which makes it very impressive for the price it comes for.

I used the Micromax In 2b as my primary device, which means there was a lot of social media browsing, sending and receiving emails and messages, video and voice calling, and videos and movies watching involved. It is impressive that the Micromax In 2b was capable of handling all of these with breeze. At no point did I find the phone lagging and stuttering. However, the phone did warm up sometimes, but it also cooled down in few minutes, so, that shouldn’t worry you much.

Micromax In 2b, Micromax In 2b review, Micromax In 2b specs, Micromax In 2b price

If you are like me who uses her phone for work purpose mainly and some personal video calling, social media browsing, reading and watching movies and web series, the Micromax In 2b will not disappoint, especially at the alluring price point that it comes at. But, if you are an avid gamer, any smartphone at this price point can be a deal breaker and so is the Micromax In 2b.

While the budget smartphone offers an impressive performance, what caught my attention is the clean software. The Micromax In 2b offers a stock Android experience, which is surely rare to find at this price point. The smartphone doesn’t come pre-installed with third party applications and just comes with some select Google apps, which I am sure you will not have issue to have them on your smartphone.

Overall, as per the performance and user experience is considered, the Micromax In 2b is one of the best you will get at this price point.

Micromax In 2b battery

One of the best things about the Micromax In 2b smartphone is the battery. The device comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for pretty slow 10W charger in the box. The smartphone was able to survive for nearly 2 days of such a heavy usage, which is superb to get at this price segment.

Micromax In 2b, Micromax In 2b review, Micromax In 2b specs, Micromax In 2b price

While the battery lasts way to longer, what is disappointing is the slow charging support. The Micromax In 2b takes approximately 150 minutes to completely charge the phone with the in box charger.

Several other phones in the price segment such as the Redmi 9 Power, the Samsung Galaxy F02s, among others offer faster charging support in comparison. So, I would have liked if Micromax at least included a 15W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

Micromax In 2b review: Should you buy?

Should you buy this phone? Micromax In 2b is surely one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 10,000 in India right now. The smartphone offers a compact design and superb build quality when compared to the predecessor as well as the competition available at the price segment.

While the Micromax In 2b offers an impressive performance, clean and faster user experience, and a long-lasting battery life, there are some improvement areas as well. One of the few areas where I feel the Micromax In 2b could have been better is the display. The phone offers a dull multimedia experience and the viewing angles are also not up to the mark.

Micromax In 2b, Micromax In 2b review, Micromax In 2b specs, Micromax In 2b price

Another area that could have been better is the camera. The Micromax In 2b can barely lick a good, detailed photograph, be it in good lighting or in low-light situation. The selfies clicked with the budget phone also have the scope of improvement.

Overall, if you are looking for a smartphone that’s under Rs 10,000 and can handle basic day-to-day tasks well, the Micromax In 2b is one of the best options to consider right now. But, if you are a gaming enthusiast, a movie buff or a photographer, then there are better options available at the same price point, such as the Redmi 9 Prime or even the Samsung Galaxy F02s.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 24, 2021 9:44 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Micromax In 2b

Micromax In 2b

8999

Android 11
Unisoc T610 SoC
13MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Micromax In 2b review: Is this the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?
Reviews
Micromax In 2b review: Is this the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?
Motorola Edge 20 pre-order starts today: Here's how to book it, offers, and more

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20 pre-order starts today: Here's how to book it, offers, and more

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

Apps

WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones

WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, sale begins from September 2

Microsoft Windows Server 2022 launched ahead of Windows 11

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax In 2b review: Is this the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?

Reviews

Micromax In 2b review: Is this the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?
Top phones under Rs 10,000 in August 2021: Nokia C20 Plus, Infinix Smart 5A and more

News

Top phones under Rs 10,000 in August 2021: Nokia C20 Plus, Infinix Smart 5A and more
Micromax In 2b budget phone goes on sale today Flipkart: Is it worth buying?

Deals

Micromax In 2b budget phone goes on sale today Flipkart: Is it worth buying?
Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Wearables

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India
Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Features

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 8 फोन अगले महीने भारत में हो सकता है लॉन्च, दी गई 4350mAh बैटरी समेत कई खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G की कीमत हुई लीक, इतने रुपये में मिलेगा धांसू फोन

OnePlus Buds Pro की भारतीय कीमत आई सामने, जानें सेल डेट और बाकी डिटेल

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Quiz के सभी सवालों के जवाब मिलेंगे यहां

OnePlus 9 RT जल्द होगा लॉन्च, लीक हुए सारे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!
Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here
Wearables
OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones
WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

Apps

WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, sale begins from September 2

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, sale begins from September 2
Microsoft Windows Server 2022 launched ahead of Windows 11

Laptops

Microsoft Windows Server 2022 launched ahead of Windows 11

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers