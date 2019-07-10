comscore Micromax Smart TV First Impressions: Price in India, features
After smartphones, Micromax plans to challenge the Chinese domination in India's smart TV market. It has unveiled three smart TVs with prices starting at Rs 13,999.

Micromax has expanded its TV lineup by launching a new series of “Google-certified” Android TVs. Prices for this range starts at Rs 13,999. Micromax launched three Android TVs with display sizes of 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch. All three feature a 16:9 aspect ratio. The company though has yet to reveal the prices of the top two models. It however did reveal that the new smart TVs will be available via Flipkart starting tomorrow (July 11). Apart from the smart TVs, Micromax also unveiled two top-loading washing machine. At the launch event, I spent sometime with the smart TVs, and here are my Micromax Smart TV first impressions.

Design and display

In terms of design, the Micromax smart TVs look similar to the other TVs available in the Indian market. Despite the relatively low price tag, all three feature good build quality, and slim bezels. The brand’s logo is placed at the bottom just below the display. Though there is nothing extra ordinary about the design per se, the smart TVs will appeal the masses. All three smart TVs are backed by Google Assistant, which allows users to ask the personal assistant to play different programs and search for content.

The smart TVs come loaded with Google’s PlayStore, and apps like Games, Movies, Music, and more. They also support built-in Chromecast, which allows users to cast their smartphone or tablet screen to the Smart TVs. Speaking of the display, the 32-inch model offers HD (720p) resolution. The 40-inch and 43-inch models, on the other hand, feature Full HD (1080p) resolution. Micromax has also revealed its plans to launch 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch models in the future with UHD resolution.

I experienced the smart TVs under ambient lighting conditions at the launch event. Here, the display colors looked great, and the quality seemed appealing. However, it is early to pass a judgement on the display’s overall picture quality.

Sound Quality

The smart TVs feature connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and are equipped with Dolby Digital Sound. Despite that, the sound emitting from them seemed a tad flat. In its defense though, the launch event was a noisy environment. Hence, we will reserve our judgement for the detailed review.

Software and Specifications

All three smart TVs run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Besides the preloaded apps, users can also download and install apps like Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Voot and more directly from the Google PlayStore. The 32-inch model comes with 8GB storage, and 1.5GB of RAM. The 40-inch and 43-inch models, on the other hand, feature 16GB storage and 2.5GB of RAM.

First Impressions

As mentioned, prices for Micromax’s new smart TV range start from Rs 13,999. At this range, Micromax seems to be offering quite a bit to stand out in the crowded market. After all, it has to take on Xiaomi’s Mi TV range, as well as other smart TVs from brands like Thomson, UV Smart TV, and MarQ. So can the Micromax smart TVs make their mark in the Indian TV market? We will answer that via our detailed review. Stay tuned!

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 11:04 AM IST

