Motorola has expanded its mid-range G series smartphone lineup in India, after launching a host of One series smartphones. The Lenovo-owned company launched the all-new Moto G8 Plus in India at Rs 13,999, alongside its global release. The handset packs a 48-megapixel ‘Night Vision’ camera in a triple-rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch display, 4,000mAh battery. It however comes at a price, where you have options like Realme 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A3, and Motorola One Action. I got a chance to use the Moto G8 Plus before the launch, and here are my first impressions.

Moto G8 Plus First Look

The Moto G8 Plus looks no different from previously launched Motorola smartphones in the One lineup. If you look closely, it actually looks quite similar to the Motorola One Macro. On the front, it packs a similar looking waterdrop notch, although the display is 6.3-inches instead of 6.2-inches.

The back of the Moto G8 Plus is even more similar. Except the color treatment, you can’t really tell any major difference. The glass back finish with gradient design looks nice, but attract fingerprints. That said, Motorola ships in a transparent silicon back case, which helps in griping the phone. You also get the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, just like all other Moto phones.

Night Vision and Action camera in triple-lens setup

For imaging, the Moto G8 plus comes with triple-rear camera setup with ‘Quad Pixel’ technology. The vertically aligned lens setup visually looks identical to the already launched One Macro. That said, the company has tried to put in the best of all in one smartphone this time. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary ‘Night Vision’ camera, just like the Motorola One Vision. Then there is a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera action camera with 117-degree field of view, just like the Motorola One Action.

Similar to that smartphone, the new device too gets twisted lens orientation at hardware level, which allows you to shoot videos horizontally, while keeping the phone vertical. Additionally, the company has kept the software level ‘Enhanced Video Stabilization’ just like One Action. Lastly, the setup includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The fourth camera-like cut-out is for the laser auto focus, just like the One Macro. The sensor helps in fast focusing in different lighting condition. At the front, the Moto G8 Plus comes with a 25-megapixel f/2.0 camera for selfies, which also uses ‘Quad Pixel’ technology to produce 6-megapixel results by default, but the 25-megapixel (4:3) shooting mode can be enables from the settings.

Hardware, battery and OS

Under the hood, the Motorola G8 Plus packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, which you also get in Realme 5 and Xiaomi Mi A3. The company is only offering one variant of the phone in India. It comes coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 512GB via hybrid microSD card slot. It means, you can either use two SIM cards or one SIM card with one microSD card.

Coming to battery, the Moto G8 Plus offers a 4,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charger. It includes USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio ports. Motorola specially notes that the loudspeaker output is 2x more powerful as it can produce high-quality stereo sound because of the Dolby Audio speakers. In software department, the device runs near stock Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with full set of signature Moto actions and gestures. But it is not part of Android One program.

Moto G8 Plus Initial Impressions

The Moto G8 Plus is essentially a mix of Motorola’s One lineup of smartphones, which most of you would certainly like at this price. The handset gets a 48-megapixel primary lens from the Motorola One Vision, and a 16-megapixel Action camera clubbed with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and the laser auto focus. In terms of performance, it appears to be a decent overall package to me, especially with the stock Android experience. But at Rs 13,999, the new Motorola smartphone is up against big competition in the form of Realme 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A3 and more. I liked the device in my initial usage time, but can it compete well with the competition? We will soon find out in our full review, so do stay tuned.

Features Realme 5 Pro Xiaomi Mi A3 Moto G8 Plus Price 13,999 12,999 13,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 665 SoC OS ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels OLED-6.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD-6.3-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 64GB storage+ 4GB RAM 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP 48MP + 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 32MP 25MP Battery 4,035mAh 4,030mAh 4,000mAh