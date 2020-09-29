comscore Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Motorola E7 Plus review: Best camera smartphone under Rs 10,000
Review

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best camera smartphone under Rs 10,000

Review

The Motorola E7 Plus emphasizes the camera performance but it does not lose track of being a good all-rounder smartphone for less than Rs 10,000. Our top pick for less than Rs 10,000.

Motorola E7 Plus (5)

There’s been an incessant rain of affordable smartphones ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us. The fledgling economy as well as increased taxes have pulled customers from pricier phones to the “more sensible seeming” ones costing less than Rs 10,000. After all, you are getting all the smartphone essentials at much lower prices. Note the word “essentials”. Realme and Xiaomi have bombarded the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with a dozen of new phones, all varying in essential features. Motorola has now joined the game with its long-standing E series smartphone, called this time the E7 Plus. Also Read - Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi tipped to launch soon in India

This isn’t the first time Motorola has launched a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone in 2020. Back in the summer, it came up with the G8 Power Lite and it drew mixed responses. The G8 Power Lite had good camera performance for its price but lagged in the performance section. The Moto E7 Plus aims to fix that with a couple of changes but doubles down on the camera efforts. At the same time, Motorola hasn’t let gone of improving the essential functions that matter on a daily basis. It costs Rs 9,499 and for what it offers, I think Motorola deserves a pat on the back. Also Read - Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances for India this festive season

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

Design & build

Motorola brings trendy designs to the lower end segment. This year, the Moto G9 played on the popular design trends with its square camera hump. The E7 Plus isn’t different and given its “budget ambitions,” it carries the same design, albeit with compromises in the finish. It’s a unibody plastic construction here and Motorola opts for a matte finish with a slight gradient color. The rounded square hump has two cameras in it with an LED flash. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

Motorola E7 Plus

With a capacitive fingerprint sensor christened with the famous Motorola logo and the chrome ring, I think the Moto E7 Plus is the classiest looking phone in its category. All the design touches only add to the visual appeal of the phone. The front has the same old narrow-bezel display design with a waterdrop notch and fat chin. Similar to most 2020 Moto phones, the E7 Plus gets a dedicated Google Assistant key. The buttons themselves are mushy and I doubt their reliability in the long run. That said, I carried the phone in the same pocket holding my car keys and coins, and I did not spot a scratch or dent on the front glass. The plastic back, however, did show faded color spots.

While most of the elements on the Moto E7 Plus are modern, the phone still contends with a micro USB port. Additionally, even with all the plastic build, the E7 Plus weighs 200 grams, which is heavy by all means.

Nonetheless, the E7 Plus has a promising build quality overall with a classy design. Motorola, however, needs to fix the button quality on its phones and try some weight-shedding.

Display

The Motorola E7 Plus, like all its rivals, offers a 6.5-inch display. Like most of its rivals, it offers an IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720p. A 720p resolution panel on a larger 6.5-inch canvas doesn’t make for good sharpness. This is where the Redmi 9 Prime takes the lead with its 1080p LCD display, just for an extra Rs 500.

Motorola E7 Plus

If you don’t pixel peep though, you will be glad to know that display performance is neat. It renders good colors with ample contrasts and decent brightness levels. Sunlight legibility is good as well. The bigger canvas means watching YouTube or playing Candy Crush on this display is an enjoyable experience. For what this phone costs, I am sure most people would find the display “good enough”.

Performance

Motorola has given some attention to the performance bit. Unlike other brands using a weaker MediaTek chipset, it has given the E7 Plus a new Snapdragon 460 chip. The Snapdragon 460 is closer to the Snapdragon 665 in terms of performance, at least on paper. To help its cause, there’s 4GB RAM on board along with 64GB storage.

The Snapdragon 460 is a capable performer and in daily use, it manages to keep lags and stutter at bay. I used the E7 Plus for web and social media browsing, sending emails, making calls, taking video meetings, streaming music, and shooting pictures – never ever did I found the E7 Plus struggling for breath. I have seldom seen a sub-Rs 10,000 phone perform so smoothly. I tried a few casual games such as Candy Crush, Among Us, and a few more. All of them played along nicely without any hindrance.

Motorola E7 Plus

One of the main reasons why the E7 Plus performs so nicely is the near-stock Android experience. Motorola ships the phone with a clean build of Android 10 sprinkled with its tasteful personalization features. First debuting on the Moto One Fusion+, the Styles feature on the E7 Plus lets you tweak accent colors, icon shapes, and fonts to get a unique version of stock Android. The interface is free of third-party pre-loaded junk, save for the Facebook app as well as the Google suite. Compared to everything else in this price category, the E7 Plus offers a truly polished and qualitative user experience.

Another area where the Motorola E7 Plus shines is good audio quality. Audio output via the headphone jack is good and based on the quality of your earphones, you will get decent audio performance. The loudspeaker output is average though. I used the phone with my Jio SIM card and call quality over VoLTE and VoWiFi was excellent.

Motorola E7 Plus

Sadly, the phone only comes with single-band Wi-Fi limited to the slower 2.4GHz. I found Bluetooth connections to wireless earphones and speakers reliable. Another bummer was the lack of a compass sensor. While using navigation maps like Google Maps or Uber, the phone was unable to detect the directions on its own.

Camera

This is where the Motorola E7 Plus shines. The G8 Power Lite’s camera was tuned nicely but it was pulled back by a mediocre sensor. Motorola has used a 48-megapixel sensor for the main camera with a lens aperture of f/1.7. Paired with intelligent algorithms, the E7 Plus puts on a good show, both in daylight as well as night. In daylight, photos carry a decent amount of details with bright colors and high contrasts. Colors are boosted slightly to enhance appeal but the camera never overdoes it. Compared to the cameras from Redmi 9 Prime and Realme C12, the Moto E7 Plus’ camera rocks in daylight situations

Motorola E7 Plus

As light levels start dropping (evenings and indoors), the main camera starts struggling with sharpness but it does not leave the pursuit of bright colors and details. In night conditions, the Night Vision mode takes long exposures to take in more light. It does not capture details as the more expensive Motorola phones but it still comes up with photos that I can use on social media. Compared to the night mode of any other phone at this price, the Moto E7 Plus absolutely crushes everything.

The 2-megapixel depth sensor does its job well in portrait mode photos. The depth detection is good and subject separation is on par with other Motorola phones, i.e. the cutout around the subject is good most of the time.

Motorola E7 Plus

Video quality is okayish from the main camera. In daylight, the videos look colorful and bright but there’s a struggle with exposure and details as soon as light levels start falling. You can shoot 1080p videos at up to 60 fps.

The 8-megapixel front is good enough with selfies. Photos carry vibrant colors with ample details and good exposures. In low light tough, you should ensure good ambient lighting to keep the photos well-lit.

Battery

Motorola E7 Plus

Motorola has focused on having longer battery life on all its 2020 models with a 5000mAh unit. The E7 Plus also gets the same big battery as the G9 but for some reason, it could not manage to last more than a day. Now, this could be due to my unit running an early software build and Motorola may need to fine-tune the OS with an update. My usage includes web and social media browsing, sending emails, making calls, taking video meetings, streaming music, and shooting pictures – the E7 Plus ends the day with 35-40 percent left.

Sadly, charging the E7 Plus is a painfully slow experience. The 10W charger takes almost over two hours to fill up the battery from 30 percent on an average. An 18W charging system could have made life easier for E7 Plus customers.

Verdict: Should you buy the Motorola E7 Plus?

Motorola E7 Plus

I won’t beat around the bush – the Motorola E7 Plus has the best camera in a smartphone for less than Rs 10,000 in 2020. This alone is the reason you should put your faith in the E7 Plus and order it from Flipkart.

I haven’t run out of reasons to suggest the E7 Plus. It impresses with a quality user experience, thanks to the clean Android UI, and strong performance, courtesy of the solid Snapdragon 460 SoC. Battery life is good too, although there’s scope for improvement here. Lastly, the design is trendy and it stands out among the phones from Redmi and Realme with its classy touches.

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

Also Read

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

Is there a reason you shouldn’t buy the Moto E7 Plus? To nitpick, it still uses a 720p resolution display and a micro USB port. These are negligible issues, given the rest of the package is tempting. For those seeking a quality user experience and great still camera performance, the Motorola E7 Plus at Rs 9,499 should be on top of your list.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 29, 2020 8:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco X3 first sale in India today
News
Poco X3 first sale in India today
Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Review

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Oppo Watch ECG Edition launched with curved screen

Wearables

Oppo Watch ECG Edition launched with curved screen

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

News

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

News

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

Most Popular

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Realme C15 review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Poco X3 first sale in India today

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Review

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000
Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

News

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances

News

Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9A की सेल आज, 6000mAh बैटरी और 3 कैमरा वाले फोन को खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

Realme Narzo 10 गेमिंग फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की जानें कीमत

Google Doodle Zohra Sehgal: इंडियन एक्ट्रेस, डांसर, कोरियोग्राफर जोहरा सहगल की याद में बना गूगल डूडल

लीक हुई Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro की कीमत, 30 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Google ने Play Store से हटाए 17 खतरनाक ऐप्स, कहीं आपके फोन में भी तो नहीं है इंस्टॉल!

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Poco X3 first sale in India today
News
Poco X3 first sale in India today
Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

News

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch
Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

News

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity
Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool

News

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

News

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers