Motorola is actively launching smartphones in India. After the Moto One Vision and One Action, the Lenovo-owned company has now brought its latest budget Moto E series smartphone – Moto E6s. The company has kept a slightly different name for the Indian variant, whereas the same model made its debut globally as E6 Plus earlier this month at IFA 2019.

The Moto E6s comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7,999, and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting September 23. I got a chance to briefly use this smartphone before launch, and here are my first impressions of it.

Moto E6s first look and software

The Moto E6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) waterdrop-notch display. The smartphone sports a polycarbonate body design, which makes the phone very lightweight. The back panel is removable, and you can remove the battery as well. Having said that, the phone’s design is nice and it gives an illusion of a unibody form factor.

Motorola has launched the E6s in two color options – Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry. Both sport glossy back finish, which attracts smudges easily. In terms of the display, the touch response felt okay during my time with the device. That said, the screen brightness did appear a little low for outdoors. On the software front, it runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, which is a good thing.

Removable back and hardware

Under the hood, the Motorola E6s gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is same as the Xiaomi Redmi 6. I feel Motorola could have used a better processor in 2019, but nevertheless the chipset can do basic mutlitasking with 4GB RAM. The company claims smoother gaming performance as well, but we’ll only be able to check that claim during our full review.

Talking of highlights, the smartphone comes with a removable back and battery. It gets a triple-slot option, which means you’ll be able to use two SIMs as well as microSD card at the same time. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Camera and battery

In the optics department, Motorola has used dual-rear camera setup for the Moto E6s. It includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with f/2.0 lens. Both cameras appeared okay during my limited time with the device, but you’ll have to wait for the final verdict until our full review is out. In terms of power, the smartphone offers a 3,000mAh battery with is backed by 10W TurboPower charging.

Moto E6s initial impressions

At Rs 7,999, the Moto E6s offers a 4GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage, which is good value for the money. But then there is a compromise in the battery department. Most rival phones in this price bracket offer 4,000mAh battery, while the E6s only gets 3,000mAh battery. Having said that, I feel Motorola’s new smartphone gets the basics right. We will test out the performance and camera in our full review very soon.

Features Motorola Moto E6s Price 7,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera 13MP+2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh