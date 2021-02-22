comscore Motorola Moto E7 Power review, price in India, Flipkart sale | BGR India
Moto e7 Power review: A lot to like at Rs 7,499

Moto e7 Power review: The smartphone gets a big 6.51-inch HD+ and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is among its key features.

Moto e7 Power camera

Moto e7 Power gets dual rear cameras, a combination of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is a 5-megapixel one.

The budget smartphone segment in India is a highly competitive and important one, with players like Redmi and Realme trying to offer good specifications for under Rs 10,000. Motorola also wants to tap into this segment with its latest Moto e7 Power smartphone, the price of which starts at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM model. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price leaked, could be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India

Moto e7 Power gets a big 6.51-inch HD+ and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is among its key features. In addition to the 2GB RAM option,  you also get the 4GB RAM model, which is priced slightly higher at Rs 8, 299. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart as well as via retail stores from February 26. We spent a few days with the Moto e7 Power and here is our review: Also Read - Flipkart Cooling Days sale: Best deals on ACs, refrigerators, coolers

Moto e7 Power review: What’s good?

Moto e7 Power

Moto e7 Power

The design is among the strengths of this budget phone as it does look appealing given the price. Though a plastic back cover, it does not feel cheap in any way. We got the blue colour variant for review and I liked the metallic paint-like finish, which is not too shiny. The phone is very sturdy and thanks to a unibody design, easy to hold. Despite a 5,000mAh battery, it is not too heavy. Also Read - Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

I also liked that it does not attract fingerprint smudges easily so you can easily do without a cover. However, for those who like to be extra careful, Motorola has included a plastic back cover inside the box. Moto e7 Power gets IP52 coating which makes it splash-resistant, which is a good feature to have on a budget device.

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

The display is good for the price. I did not have issues looking at it indoors and I enjoyed watching videos, making video calls on the big screen. Of course, legibility was a problem in bright outdoors even with the brightness levels turned to maximum, but frankly, it would be unfair to expect a Full HD display at this price point.

Moto e7 Power is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is an entry-level SoC, comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 or 460 processor. I could get basic tasks such as calling, messaging and browsing social media get done easily. But it does lag when used intensively.

The phone is not really meant for graphics-heavy games as this is an entry-level device, but those looking to get basic normal day-to-day tasks done should not face problems.

Moto e7 Power

Moto e7 Power gets a USB Type-C charging.

A clean user-interface adds to the overall experience when it comes to performance. It does not come pre-loaded with apps, or pre-installed customisations and skins, which is great. Moto e7 Power will surely please people who enjoy a stock Android experience. Plus, two years of software updates and three years of security updates are promised on the device. It runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11 as well.

The 5,000mAh battery should easily last for two days with moderate usage. With tasks such as calling, messaging, browsing social media, watching videos, and occasionally clicking pictures; I could easily stretch up to two days on a single charge.

It uses a USB Type-C port for charging, which gives it a slight edge over competitors like Redmi 9i, Realme C3, and Poco C3 which use a USB Type-B charging port. The phone uses a 10W charger and takes close to two hours to get fully charged from around 20 percent.

The 5-megapixel front camera is good for the price and is capable of clicking decent selfies in bright outdoors. The Portrait mode works well too, though night photos are an issue.

Moto e7 review: What’s not good?

Moto e7 Power

The cameras are a bit of a letdown for the price. Even in places where there was ample natural light, I got average results. The colours looked dull and details were missing as well. It gets a 13-megapixel main rear camera along with a 2-megapixel macro camera. The macro camera is hard to use as I had to struggle with the focus. It was good to see a manual mode in the camera app, but frankly, do not expect much when it comes to camera performance.

Moto e7 Power review: Verdict

There is not much to dislike in Moto e7 Power at a price point of Rs 7,499. But do remember that the smartphone is mostly good for basic tasks. The battery, design and user-interface are definitely its strengths and the phone fares well on these fronts. But it is recommended to go for the 4GB RAM model, which should help enhance performance compared to the 2GB RAM variant.

As for options, one can look at Redmi 9i, which offers the same 5,000mAh battery, a single rear camera and a slightly bigger display. Poco C3 is another budget phone one can look at, which sports triple rear cameras. Realme C3 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, plus there’s a 12-megapixels dual rear camera setup.

  Published Date: February 22, 2021 8:47 PM IST

