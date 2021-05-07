comscore Motorola Moto G60 review: Hastily built Redmi Note 10 Pro Max rival
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Motorola Moto G60 review: Hastily built to answer the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Review

Motorola Moto G60 review: Hastily built to answer the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Reviews

The Moto G60 with its 108MP camera and stock Android experience wants to take on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18,000. Is it worth it? Find out.

Moto G60
Moto G60 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

The more, the merrier! Having options is the best thing humans can have in any situation –  be it getting lunch or looking for good colleges. The same applies to the world of smartphones and if you have got less than Rs 20,000 to spare on one, there are a plethora of tempting options. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is our current crush in this segment and Motorola thinks it can change our opinion with another option — the Moto G60. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Realme X7, Oppo A53s, and more

The Moto G60 is part of Motorola’s attempt to carve a slice out of the market share that Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung enjoy in this segment. It costs Rs 17,999 and has only one storage variant – a bold move in a competitive market. It has a spec sheet that can make a Redmi Note 10 Pro Max buyer question his/her choice, especially when you pay Rs 2,000 lesser for this Moto. Also Read - Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart now makes it cheapest folding phone ever

Wondering whether Motorola has beaten Xiaomi at its own game, I picked up a Frosted Champagne Moto G60 as my main phone for two weeks and I have some interesting observations. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in May 2021: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, etc

Features Motorola Moto G60
Price Rs 17,999
Chipset Snapdragon 732G
OS Android 11
Display 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 120Hz
Internal Memory 128GB
Rear Camera 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 6000 mAh

Design

2020 marked two sad events in our lives – the COVID-19 altered world, and a miserly Motorola. I miss the Moto of 2017 and earlier experimenting with new designs and materials to set new trends. Motorola from 2020 has chosen to follow trendsetters and focus solely on cost-cutting. The Moto G60 suffers from the same.

Moto G60

The Moto G60 looks boring and feels cheap, especially next to a Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Realme 8 Pro. The plastic unibody design is bulky and resonates a build quality you used to find on 2018’s budget phones. The matte finish is a smudge magnet and it grabs scratches like there’s no tomorrow. The rear looks bland and the only saving grace is the rectangular camera hump that tries to emulate the same from several Redmi, Realme, Samsung, and basically every other phone manufacturer.

The power, volume, and Google Assistant keys don’t feel like they are built to last. Some rough usage and I believe you are standing in a queue at the service center. The massive bulk of 225 grams is partly due to the 6.8-inch display with fairly slim bezels and a camera cutout. The chin is still undesirable but that’s less of a concern when you look at the rest of the package.

If you are style-conscious, I believe the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Realme 8 Pro could catch your fancy. The Moto G60 looks pale in comparison.

Display

Moto G60

High refresh rate displays are all the hype these days and Motorola has given its best on the G60. The 6.8-inch display uses IPS LCD technology and refreshes at 120Hz, which is on par with the best in its class. The LCD display isn’t as vibrant and bright as AMOLED counterparts on the Redmi and Realme phones but it is pleasant enough to keep display nerds happy. Stock Android looks good on this display.

The 21:9 aspect ratio is unique but it has its own caveats. Some notable amount of apps and games leave black bars on either side. When you watch a 16:9 YouTube video, a lot of it gets cut out when you pinch in. The touch response is laggy and that’s noticeable while playing games. I believe this is a software bug that Motorola could fix in the future.

Performance

Motorola is using the same Snapdragon 732G chip that Xiaomi employed for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Hence, in terms of performance credentials, the Moto G60 can punch it out with the Redmi phone, especially on its stock Android merits.

Moto G60

On a daily basis, the Moto G60 is fast and can manage most generic smartphone tasks with ease. I am peacefully able to browse Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, shuffle through mails on Outlook and Gmail, and obviously, made lots of calls – both audio and video. I say “peacefully” because I have not noticed annoying hiccups so far that spoil the experience. The combination of a near-stock Android 11 and Snapdragon 732G is a boon.

If you are into mobile gaming, you will be pleased to learn that the Moto G60 handles most high-fidelity games with ease. I am able to play Call of Duty Mobile at High graphics with Max frame rates – even after an hour of shooting, the Moto G60 was at home. Shadow Fight 4 – Arena PVP runs fine but with black bars on either side. CarX Rally also runs smooth at High graphics, although seemingly at slightly lower frame rates.

Moto G60

Of course, mobile gamers will find the Poco X3 Pro at a similar price well suited for the job. That said, the Moto G60 is no slouch when you want it to pick up its pace. The “near-stock Android” , as Motorola flaunts, is pleasant to live with. The interface is easy to navigate and you won’t find a myriad of third-party apps, save for the pre-installed Facebook app. Motorola’s customisation app presents with limited but pleasant theme app to spruce up the interface.

Then there’s the Moto Peek Display that is a saving grace on busy days – it shows notification content quickly in a minimalist way. The usual Moto gestures, as well as the Moto audio tuning app, are extra touches to help people get the most out of this phone.

Moto G60

Since we are on the subject of audio, you should know that the Moto G60 features a headphone jack and a single loudspeaker. Audio quality out of the main speaker is fine and loud, although not as good as the Redmi counterpart. I witnessed a major issue while using wireless earphones – there’s a strange noise that doesn’t go no matter what you try. Maybe Motorola can fix it later.

I used the Moto G60 with two Jio SIM cards and I found strong network reception. There’s dual-band Wi-Fi on this one to help with faster speeds. Call quality, in general, is good but I found the earpiece sounding slightly muffled.

Cameras

There’s a lot of emphasis on the 108-megapixel camera of the Moto G60 but it leaves a lot to be desired. Compared to the 108-megapixel cameras on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Mi 10i, the Moto G60’s output looks dull and lacks details. In daylight, the camera tends to go closer to natural colour tones and if you get the right lighting, you are bound to get some pleasing photos.

Moto G60

The pixel-binned photos look nice but lack details. For example, distant trees appear as blurry green bushes, something which the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max shows as it is, i.e. trees. In the 108MP mode, the sharpness increases but overall brightness dips. Low-light conditions see the Moto G60 struggle with sharpness and detail, although it tries to amp up the contrast. At night, the normal mode takes long exposures and brings out better results than the Night Vision mode – something that I have not seen in any phone throughout my career.

The 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera’s output is depressing in comparison. It blurs details and starts to struggle with exposures in cloudy conditions. Other than daylight usage, I won’t recommend it for any kind of photography. In the macro mode, it kind of redeems itself with decent high-res macro output. It still falls behind the mighty 5-megapixel macro camera’s performance from the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – it lacks details and an overall washed-out colour science.

Motorola Moto G60

The 32-megapixel selfie camera, on the other hand, does a great job with selfies. It brings out sharp facial features and close-to-natural skin tones. The artificial bokeh effect does a commendable job with subject separation; those with spiky hair features will like the G60’s camera output. At night or under artificial light, the camera struggles with details. Employing the built-in front flash helps to an extent.

Video recording performance on the Moto G60 is decent. The lack of stabilisation in 4K resolution is a deal-breaker and the overall video quality looks uninspiring. The footage in 4K lacks sharpness and goes for muted colour tones. In 1080p, the quality drops further and is best left for daylight usage.

Battery

Moto G60

Motorola phones have always had strong battery performances and the Moto G60 is no exception. The 6000mAh capacity battery can actually deliver up to two days of stamina, even if the days are busy. Despite answering countless calls, texting, checking emails, attending video meetings, browsing social media for an average of 1.5 hours, and some light gaming, the Moto G60 usually ends the day at above 50 percent of charge. That’s segment-leading by all means.

Sadly, Motorola thinks that a 20W charging solution is fast enough to charge such a mammoth battery. It consistently took me over 2.5 hours for a full recharge over the last 10 days. With Realme offering 65W chargers in much cheaper phones, this paltry 20W solution feels obsolete. Frankly, it makes for a lot of inconveniences.

Verdict

Moto G60

Whether you are spending Rs 8,000 or Rs 80,000 on a phone, it needs to feel good and play its part as your smart pocket assistant. The Moto G60 struggles to do that, despite having a bragworthy specifications sheet. The stock Android experience is a welcome change from the messed-up custom Android ROMs on its rivals and the superb battery life is a bonus. I can also vouch for your liking of the Moto G60’s LCD display.

Sadly, the rest of the package can’t match up to the brilliance that is the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the impressive-in-comparison Realme 8 Pro. The 108-megapixel camera can’t match the Redmi’s performance at the moment. The vibrant AMOLED displays on both Redmi and Realme phones appear livelier, with the Redmi also offering 120Hz refresh rate.

Most importantly, the Redmi and Realme alternatives have glamourous designs and are built to impress; Motorola pulled off a shortcut with this one. Motorola also needs to get rid of the umpteen bugs that plague this Moto G60. It feels unfinished right now.

The Moto G60 then feels like a hastily built answer to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 Pro. Save for the stock Android experience and the dependable battery life, the Moto G60 is hard to recommend over its rivals.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2021 7:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 7, 2021 7:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G60 review
Reviews
Motorola Moto G60 review
WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Features

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report

Apps

WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report

How to recall or unsend emails in Gmail and Outlook

How To

How to recall or unsend emails in Gmail and Outlook

Best survival games to play during lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best survival games to play during lockdown

Best survival games to play during lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best survival games to play during lockdown

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Rocket League Mobile could launch soon

Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera leak hints at a major camera change

Oppo K9 5G with Snapdragon 768G SoC, liquid-cooling tech, 65W fast charge launched

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot

How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990: Should you buy it at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G60 review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G60 review
Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever

Deals

Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale today: Price, offers, specs

Deals

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale today: Price, offers, specs
Moto G60 start at Rs 17,999, sale in India today on Flipkart: Here s what it offers

Deals

Moto G60 start at Rs 17,999, sale in India today on Flipkart: Here s what it offers
Motorola Moto G20 with 48MP rear cameras launched: Price, features, specs

News

Motorola Moto G20 with 48MP rear cameras launched: Price, features, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India के नाम से हो रही है PUBG Mobile की वापसी, लेकिन गेम खेलने के लिए कड़े होंगे नियम

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra की जानकारी आई सामने, मिलेगा जबरदस्त Zoom फीचर

OPPO K9 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग

Paytm ने लॉन्च किया COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder फीचर, जानें किस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

Samsung Galaxy M12 Review in Hindi: कम कीमत में दमदार बैटरी और कैमरे वाला फोन

Latest Videos

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

News

Rocket League Mobile could launch soon
Gaming
Rocket League Mobile could launch soon
Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline

Apps

Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera leak hints at a major camera change

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera leak hints at a major camera change
Oppo K9 5G with Snapdragon 768G SoC, liquid-cooling tech, 65W fast charge launched

Mobiles

Oppo K9 5G with Snapdragon 768G SoC, liquid-cooling tech, 65W fast charge launched
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers