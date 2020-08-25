comscore Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough? | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?
Review

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

Review

The Moto G9 is a different phone when compared to the usual bunch of feature-focused smartphones in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. Motorola has priced the Moto G9 at Rs 11,499.

Motorola Moto G9

Motorola has made quite a splash this year. The interesting Edge+ in the flagship territory was followed by the One Fusion+ in the midrange segment. Now, it is back with another phone. This time, it is from the Moto G series and India gets to be the debut market for the G9 series. The Moto G9 is aimed at the sub-Rs 15,000 category to take on the Redmi Note 9. It costs Rs 11,499 and comes in only a single variant with 64GB storage. Not to forget, it looks interesting. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

In fact, the Moto G9 in its entirety is interesting. It tries to ape the design ethos of the Redmi Note 9 from Xiaomi. However, with its feature set and the experience, it tries to create its own space in the budget smartphone space. If you think carefully, the Moto G9 is the only new phone in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment with a clean build of Android. The focus here seems to be on the user experience rather than outright numbers. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G is certified with 2800mAh battery and 18W fast charging

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Is this approach good for the Moto G9? Has Motorola come up with a phone that’s dethroning the Redmis and Realmes of the market? You will have to wait for our full review but in the meantime, let’s take you on a little fly-by of the Moto G9. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9: All you need to know

Looks same but has the Motorola vibes

If I hide the Motorola logo on the fingerprint sensor, you will easily mistake the Moto G9 for a Redmi Note 9. The phone looks almost identical to the Note 9, complete with its squarish camera hump and a similar color gradient. However, Motorola adds its “Moto” touches, i.e. every corner is a tad curvy and falls in symmetry. Since our eyes love to follow curves, the Moto G9 appeals highly, at least to my eyes.

Motorola Moto G9

Personally, I am quite a fan of the Sapphire Blue colorway I have. In any light, it makes the phone stand out. If you are worried about shattering the back, do know that it’s just polished plastic. You may either love it or hate it but plastic phones are resistant to shattering. The build quality is nice as well, better than the One Fusion+ in my opinion. The curved edges at the back make for a snug fit in the palms. This is good given the gigantic size of the phone.

The 6.5-inch display is welcome but it has notable bezels, especially the stubborn chin. You will also see a waterdrop notch holding the camera. You can get accustomed to the bezels but I was expecting Motorola to shrink them. After all, it is 2020. Another area that caught my attention are the buttons. The Moto G9 has a dedicated Google Assistant button along with the usual volume and power keys. More buttons are merrier but these aren’t satisfactorily clicky. I don’t know how long the buttons will last for someone with heavier thumbs.

“Interesting” specifications

In an age when other smartphone brands are playing the numbers game, Motorola stays conservative. For the Moto G9, Motorola has chosen to use components that won’t draw eyeballs of the nerds. This theme carries on for the entirety of the smartphone. Is this bad already?

Motorola Moto G9

Let us start with the large 6.5-inch display. It uses a 720p HD+ display, which isn’t class-leading here. Other phones such as the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 Prime offer 1080p displays at similar or lower prices. Motorola, however, says it has tweaked the display to make the text look as sharp as a 1080p display. Is that true? I will have to use it more to arrive at a conclusion. In my limited time though, I did not find issues with sharpness. In fact, I like the color tuning of the panel. Brightness levels are decent too.

Next is the performance section. Instead of a brawny MediaTek chipset, the Moto G9 uses a conservative Snapdragon 662 chipset. It is theoretically a new chipset but is actually a mild improvement over the Snapdragon 660. Motorola has paired it with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This combination is certainly not the fastest in this price category.

Motorola Moto G9

Then again, Motorola balances that with a clean version of Android. You get a “polished” version of stock Android with minimal bloat and pre-loaded apps. Apart from Facebook, you don’t have any other third party app here. The software is pretty similar to the one from the One Fusion+. The polish I mentioned includes the Moto app that allows OnePlus-esque UI customization. You can change accent colors, icon shapes and fonts as minimalist themes. The Moto Peek Display interface has changed too with a desirable interface.

While I reserve my judgement on performance for the full review, all I can say for now is that the Moto G9 is fast enough for daily mundane smartphone tasks. The Snapdragon 662 is practically a low-end chip and it shows its limits often. However, I have an early build of the phone and Motorola may release software patches to fix the bugs before the first sale happens.

The 5000mAh battery on the Moto G9 looks promising but I have to use the phone to test it properly. The 20W fast charger fills the battery faster than the usual 15W charger on other Motorola phones.

Motorola Moto G9

Coming to the cameras, the Moto G9 again has conservative numbers here. The good news is from the main camera that now gets a 48-megapixel sensor. You also get Motorola’s impressive Night Mode on the G9 too. So far, I have clicked a few samples and they have kept me happy. The Night Mode is definitely one of the best I have seen in a phone of this segment. Stay tuned for the full review for an in-depth overview.

The other two cameras at the back are two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor and I haven’t taken selfies yet to give out my verdict.

Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging

Also Read

Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging

Moto G9: Initial impressions

Motorola Moto G9

As I said at the beginning, there are phones with better specifications out there and at cheaper prices. Motorola comes with a different proposition in the form of Moto G9. Instead of the brag-worthy numbers, the focus here is completely on the user experience. The clean software is definitely a brownie point for the Moto G9 but will it be enough to make us recommend it over the Redmi Note 9? Hold on for our review to find out.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 25, 2020 2:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones announced in India
News
Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones announced in India
Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India

News

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India

Samsung Galaxy Note series could be merged with Z Fold line

News

Samsung Galaxy Note series could be merged with Z Fold line

Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

News

Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones announced in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India

Samsung Galaxy Note series could be merged with Z Fold line

Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

Review

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A53 2020 फोन 4 कैमरों के साथ भारत में 12,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, Flipkart पर सेल आज 3 बजे

DTH सर्विस प्रोवाइडर D2h ने लॉन्च किए दो कॉम्बो और मल्टीपल रिचार्ज पैक्स, जानें

Nokia 5.3 और Nokia C3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 7,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Realme X7 Pro का प्रोडक्ट पेज हुआ लाइव, सामने आए सभी फीचर्स

1,667 रुपये की EMI पर आज खरीद सकते हैं POCO M2 Pro, दमदार फीचर्स से है लैस

Latest Videos

Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

News

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones announced in India
News
Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones announced in India
Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped
Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India

News

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India
Samsung Galaxy Note series could be merged with Z Fold line

News

Samsung Galaxy Note series could be merged with Z Fold line
Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

News

Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers