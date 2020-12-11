Motorola Moto G9 Power review: Good for the price

Over the past few years, Motorola has been working hard to find itself a stable space in the already overcrowded budget Indian smartphone segment. The latest addition to Motorola’s budget lineup is the Moto G9 Power, which launched in the country recently with a price starting at a competitive price tag of Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If required users get the option to expand the storage further through a microSD card. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

It has been a really long time that I have used a Motorola phone. When I got the review unit of the Moto G9 Power it was kind of a nostalgic feeling given my first smartphone was also from Motorola. I am using the Moto G9 Power for the last week or so. The very first thing I notice about the smartphone is its tall screen, something we don’t usually see on many budget devices. Also Read - Moto G Stylus (2021) in the works, gets listed on Amazon website

The big screen, in my opinion, comes with an advantage as well as a disadvantage for users. On one hand, it offers a good multimedia experience, which is extremely important for smartphone users in today’s time. On the other, the tall screen makes it slightly difficult for one to hold the device in one hand, especially if you have tiny hands like mine. I personally wish it would have been great if the phone was slightly on the lighter side. The phone feels extremely heavy in the hands. It weighs around 221 grams to be specific. Also Read - Moto G9 Power launched in India, sale begins on December 15

I personally don’t prefer a phone that is this tall and uncomfortable to hold. But this doesn’t mean you won’t like it either. There are consumers, most gamers and content creators, who want smartphones with a tall screen. Besides the tall aspect ratio, the Moto G9 Power is also a bulky phone and that I assume is due to the massive 6000mAh battery that it packs inside.

How is the battery?

The battery is undoubtedly one of the best things about the Moto G9 Power. In fact, the company claims that the battery is the USP of this smartphone. My nearly a week of using the phone lasted for around one and a half days in a single charge, which is incredible in my opinion. Mind you, I used the phone as my primary device which means I made voice calls, browsed social media, had WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams video calls, and much more. The smartphone was able to survive it all and that’s very impressive considering the price of the phone.

The icing on the cake is the 20W fast charging support that comes inside the box. For me, the phone took nearly an hour to completely charge from 1 to 100 percent. The phone did heat up during the charging process but also cooled down in a few minutes.

Moto G9 Power design

This one looks like any other Motorola phone launched recently with a tall display with a bulky build. In my opinion, the build quality of the Moto G9 Power could have been better. The plastic back feels cheap. The square-shaped camera module seems inspired by the iPhone camera setup. Of course, it doesn’t go close to the iPhone 12 camera. Keeping aside the build, I feel the design of the smartphone appears to fairly decent but there’s no unique factor attached to it.

Moto G9 Power performance

I used the Moto G9 Power as my primary device for the past few days. This means I used it for every task starting from sending emails and messages, browsing social media, capturing photos, taking calls and so on. The Motorola phone worked fairly well. It did lag while multitasking. The phone slowed down if there were too many apps running in the background and this isn’t something shocking in a phone priced so aggressively. I also used the phone to play games like Asphalt 9 and also basic games like subway surfers and Temple Run. While subway surfer ran smoothly, Asphalt 9 and Temple Run felt laggy. The graphics also looked dull and viewing angles, I believe, were fairly decent.

What about the cameras?

Moto G9 Power clicks decent pictures in daylight but struggles to capture clear photos in low light or at night. In most of the pictures, the phone manages to get the colours almost right. I liked the portrait shots clicked with the phone, it got the edges right and the background properly blurred out. The pictures also seemed well detailed and sharp. The macro lens is where the phone struggles in my opinion. I also feel the camera app of the phone is cluttered and it often gets difficult to find the modes.

Moto G9 Power surprisingly impressed me with its front camera performance. The phone managed to click detailed selfies with good colours. The portrait selfies also appeared fairly decent with the background properly blurred out and sharp edges. There’s an option for group selfies as well, but I didn’t get the chance to test it out given gatherings could be an issue amid the pandemic.

The best bit..

Overall, the Moto G9 Power seems like a mixed bag in my opinion with some good bits and some not so good ones. One of the best features of the smartphone I feel is the clean software. It’s very easy to use the smartphone even if you are using a Motorola phone for the first time. There are no ads, unlike the competition, or bloatware.

Who should get the Moto G9 Power?

If you are looking for a budget smartphone that can offer long-lasting battery life and a clean software experience, the Moto G9 Power looks like a fairly good option to consider. However, I do believe that the phone could have had a better design, less bulky, and better cameras.