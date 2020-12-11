comscore Motorola Moto G9 Power review: Good for the price | BGR India
Review

Motorola Moto G9 Power review: Good for the price

Reviews

Motorola Moto G9 Power at Rs 11,999 seems like a good option to consider if you are looking for a budget smartphone that offers great battery life.

Motorola Moto G9 Power review

Motorola Moto G9 Power review

Moto G9 Power 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

Over the past few years, Motorola has been working hard to find itself a stable space in the already overcrowded budget Indian smartphone segment. The latest addition to Motorola’s budget lineup is the Moto G9 Power, which launched in the country recently with a price starting at a competitive price tag of Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If required users get the option to expand the storage further through a microSD card. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

It has been a really long time that I have used a Motorola phone. When I got the review unit of the Moto G9 Power it was kind of a nostalgic feeling given my first smartphone was also from Motorola. I am using the Moto G9 Power for the last week or so. The very first thing I notice about the smartphone is its tall screen, something we don’t usually see on many budget devices. Also Read - Moto G Stylus (2021) in the works, gets listed on Amazon website

The big screen, in my opinion, comes with an advantage as well as a disadvantage for users. On one hand, it offers a good multimedia experience, which is extremely important for smartphone users in today’s time. On the other, the tall screen makes it slightly difficult for one to hold the device in one hand, especially if you have tiny hands like mine. I personally wish it would have been great if the phone was slightly on the lighter side. The phone feels extremely heavy in the hands. It weighs around 221 grams to be specific. Also Read - Moto G9 Power launched in India, sale begins on December 15

I personally don’t prefer a phone that is this tall and uncomfortable to hold. But this doesn’t mean you won’t like it either. There are consumers, most gamers and content creators, who want smartphones with a tall screen. Besides the tall aspect ratio, the Moto G9 Power is also a bulky phone and that I assume is due to the massive 6000mAh battery that it packs inside.

Motorola Moto G9 Power review

How is the battery?

The battery is undoubtedly one of the best things about the Moto G9 Power. In fact, the company claims that the battery is the USP of this smartphone. My nearly a week of using the phone lasted for around one and a half days in a single charge, which is incredible in my opinion. Mind you, I used the phone as my primary device which means I made voice calls, browsed social media, had WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams video calls, and much more. The smartphone was able to survive it all and that’s very impressive considering the price of the phone.

The icing on the cake is the 20W fast charging support that comes inside the box. For me, the phone took nearly an hour to completely charge from 1 to 100 percent. The phone did heat up during the charging process but also cooled down in a few minutes.

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power design

This one looks like any other Motorola phone launched recently with a tall display with a bulky build. In my opinion, the build quality of the Moto G9 Power could have been better. The plastic back feels cheap. The square-shaped camera module seems inspired by the iPhone camera setup. Of course, it doesn’t go close to the iPhone 12 camera. Keeping aside the build, I feel the design of the smartphone appears to fairly decent but there’s no unique factor attached to it.

Motorola Moto G9 Power review

Moto G9 Power performance

I used the Moto G9 Power as my primary device for the past few days. This means I used it for every task starting from sending emails and messages, browsing social media, capturing photos, taking calls and so on. The Motorola phone worked fairly well. It did lag while multitasking. The phone slowed down if there were too many apps running in the background and this isn’t something shocking in a phone priced so aggressively. I also used the phone to play games like Asphalt 9 and also basic games like subway surfers and Temple Run. While subway surfer ran smoothly, Asphalt 9 and Temple Run felt laggy. The graphics also looked dull and viewing angles, I believe, were fairly decent.

What about the cameras?

Moto G9 Power clicks decent pictures in daylight but struggles to capture clear photos in low light or at night. In most of the pictures, the phone manages to get the colours almost right. I liked the portrait shots clicked with the phone, it got the edges right and the background properly blurred out. The pictures also seemed well detailed and sharp. The macro lens is where the phone struggles in my opinion. I also feel the camera app of the phone is cluttered and it often gets difficult to find the modes.

Motorola Moto G9 Power review Motorola Moto G9 Power review Motorola Moto G9 Power review Motorola Moto G9 Power review Motorola Moto G9 Power review Motorola Moto G9 Power review

Moto G9 Power surprisingly impressed me with its front camera performance. The phone managed to click detailed selfies with good colours. The portrait selfies also appeared fairly decent with the background properly blurred out and sharp edges. There’s an option for group selfies as well, but I didn’t get the chance to test it out given gatherings could be an issue amid the pandemic.

Motorola Moto G9 Power review

The best bit..

Overall, the Moto G9 Power seems like a mixed bag in my opinion with some good bits and some not so good ones. One of the best features of the smartphone I feel is the clean software. It’s very easy to use the smartphone even if you are using a Motorola phone for the first time. There are no ads, unlike the competition, or bloatware.

Who should get the Moto G9 Power?

If you are looking for a budget smartphone that can offer long-lasting battery life and a clean software experience, the Moto G9 Power looks like a fairly good option to consider. However, I do believe that the phone could have had a better design, less bulky, and better cameras.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 11, 2020 4:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 11, 2020 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Redmi K40 could launch this month, K40 Pro for early 2021
News
Redmi K40 could launch this month, K40 Pro for early 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price, pre-booking details revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price, pre-booking details revealed

Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone

News

Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone

PUBG Mobile India latest update: Welcome gift leaked online | BGR India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India latest update: Welcome gift leaked online | BGR India

TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app of 2020

News

TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app of 2020

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Redmi K40 could launch this month, K40 Pro for early 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price, pre-booking details revealed

Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone

Instagram Reels gets shopping feature for users globally

TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app of 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G9 Power review: Good for the price

Reviews

Motorola Moto G9 Power review: Good for the price
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Pixel font for your Android keyboard: How to get it

How To

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: How to get it

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 4.3 का रेंडर आया सामने, ऐसा होगा फोन का डिजाइन

भारत में बैन होने के बाद भी TikTok बना 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाला ऐप

Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro अगले महीने होंगे लॉन्च, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले Redmi 9 Power का रेंडर आया सामने, कैमरा डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

Redmi K40 could launch this month, K40 Pro for early 2021
News
Redmi K40 could launch this month, K40 Pro for early 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price, pre-booking details revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price, pre-booking details revealed
Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone

News

Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone
Instagram Reels gets shopping feature for users globally

News

Instagram Reels gets shopping feature for users globally
TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app of 2020

News

TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app of 2020

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers