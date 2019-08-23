comscore Motorola One Action: Hands On and First Impressions
Motorola One Action First Impressions: A dedicated Action camera, 21:9 display and more

Motorola One Action is a follow up to the earlier launched One Vision smartphone, but with a dedicated Action camera and slightly different camera specifications. In India, Motorola has priced it aggressively at Rs 13,999. Here's my first impressions.

Today, Motorola launched the Motorola One Action smartphone. A few months ago, Motorola launched its One Vision smartphone in India with 21:9 CinemaVision display and 48-megapixel camera. The One Action is a follow up to the same smartphone, but with a dedicated Action camera and slightly different camera specifications.

The Motorola One Action was launched globally last week with a price tag of 259 Euros, but in India Motorola has priced it extremely competitive at Rs 13,999. It comes in one variant only with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart from August 30. Here’s my first impressions of the Motorola One Action.

Motorola One Action: First Look

In terms of design, the Motorola One Action is no different from the One Vision earlier launched in India. The first thing that everyone will notice in this device too, is its tall body design and 21:9 CinemaVision display. The Motorola One Action sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio. Due to its slim profile than 19:9 display smartphones, you’ll see that the phone grips well in hands.

Similar to One Vision, the Motorola One Action also gets a big punch-hole camera on the top left corner of the screen. Overall, the Motorola One Action is a twin brother of One Vision except the extra rear camera. The handset feels sturdy, yet premium. It gets a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. The whole package is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery that supports 10W Turbo charging with USB Type-C port. The handset is quite lightweight at 160 grams.

Motorola One Vision Review: Performance and Good cameras, but slightly expensive

The Action Camera

In terms of optics, the Motorola One Action houses a triple rear camera setup. The unique thing about this device is its third camera lens, which is an Action camera sensor with 2-micron pixel size. Motorola has twisted the lens orientation at hardware level, and thus, the camera allows you to shoot videos horizontally, while keeping the phone vertically straight. The only limitation it has, that you can only shoot videos in a particular mode, and Motorola claims that these videos will be extremely stable with ‘Enhanced Video Stabilization’. But we will tell you more details about this in detail in our full review soon.

The other two lenses in the primary rear camera include a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel camera sensor in the punch-hole display. The f/2.0 lens captures selfies with 1.25-micron pixel size. The company has put in additional Auto smile capture, Portrait mode, Portrait lighting, Cinemagraph and more such features in the camera software.

Power and Android One software

Under the hood, the Motorola One Action gets same processor as One Vision. There is an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, coupled with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The same I’d used in One Vision and found it to be impressive implementation over Samsung’s own smartphones. With the Motorola One Action, I can say pretty much the same thing but I’ll reserve my final verdict until the review. In terms of storage, you get 128GB of internal space, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Motorola One Action offers dual hybrid SIM slot. It means you can either put in two SIM cards (Nano-SIM+Nano-SIM) at once, or one SIM card with the microSD card. Motorola offers stock Android experience with a few extra Moto specific features in the One Action as well. The phone runs Android 9 Pie, and comes with a promise to upgrade to Android 10 and Android 11. Since its an Android One smartphone, you can expect regular and faster updates.

Initial Impressions

The Motorola One Action is aggressively priced in India at Rs 13,999. I was honestly expecting the price to be a lot higher, but Motorola decided to surprise us at the last moment. I have been using this smartphone from last few days, and It’s been a fairly good experience so far. Especially, because the phone offers stock Android experience under Android One program. On papers, the phone does feel average but a very unique proposition with Action camera. In my initial impressions of the Motorola One Action, I can only say that Motorola has stuck to quality over big specifications, although the competition is fierce out there. I would only be able to say more about the device once I test it out thoroughly. So do stay tuned for the full review.

Features Motorola One Vision Motorola One Action
Price 19999 13999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP
Front Camera 25MP 12MP
Battery 3,500mAh 3,500mAh

  Published Date: August 23, 2019 3:23 PM IST

