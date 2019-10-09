comscore Motorola One Macro Hands-on and First Impressions: Price in India, specs
Motorola One Macro First Impressions: Triple cameras with a dedicated macro lens

The Motorola One Macro is price at Rs 9,999. It offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, along with triple-rear camera setup for the price. Here are our first impressions.

Motorola globally unveiled a new smartphone in its One lineup today, called the Motorola One Macro. The handset has been launched for the Indian market first, and will reach other regions later. As the name suggests, the One Macro features a dedicated Macro Vision camera in triple-camera setup along with laser auto focus sensor for the photography enthusiast. It also happens to be the highlight of Motorola One Macro.

Interestingly, Motorola hasn’t partnered with Google for the One Macro, and hence is not a part of the Android One portfolio. The Lenovo-owned company is now trying to compete with popular brands like Xiaomi and Realme with this lineup in online segment. Just like all other One lineup of smartphones, the Motorola One Macro will also be made available through Flipkart. I got a chance to use the One Macro before the launch, and here are my first impressions.

Motorola One Macro First Look

The One Macro follows a design language similar to the Motorola One Action and One Vision. But there is no 21:9 Cinema Vision display. Instead, the smartphone comes with a normal 6.2-inch HD+ 19:9 Max Vision display, which flaunts a waterdrop-style notch.

The back of the phone is made of plastic, but the gradient finish is made to look like a glass. It does attract fingerprints, but the handset weight and grip is nice to hold. Also, you get the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking. Overall, the One Macro does look like a typical Motorola smartphone, which in my opinion is a good trendy design for its price.

Macro Vision camera in triple-lens setup

For imaging, Motorola has used a three-lens setup on the One Macro as well. The highlight of the One Macro is its dedicated 2-megapixel Macro Vision camera, which lets you shoot a subject very closely with a proximity of 2cm. The other big feature is the big laser auto-focus sensor, which sits right below the triple-camera setup, and makes it look like a quad-lens setup. In my limited time, I did like the macro photography on this device, but will reserve final judgment for the detailed review.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the primary rear camera includes a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 13-megapixel PDAF shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with circular laser auto focus sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies.

Hardware, battery and OS

Under the hood is MediaTek’s octa-core Helio P70 chipset. The company is only offering one variant of the phone in India. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via hybrid microSD card slot. So in case you are looking to use a microSD card, you won’t be able to use two SIM cards in it.

Coming to battery, the smartphone offers a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TuboPower adapter. It includes USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio ports. It gets stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with full set of signature Moto actions and gestures.

Motorola One Macro initial impressions

At Rs 9,999, the Motorola One Macro has come in a segment where the powerful Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S already exist. The big differentiator of One Macro is its dedicated Macro Vision photography capabilities. It is first smartphone in the segment to offer such lens in the camera setup in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. In my limited time, I did like the overall camera setup as well as the stock software experience on this device. Having said that, the device only packs an HD+ display, and MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. Also, there is no fast charging for the 4,000mAh battery. We will soon bring our full review of the One Macro, so do stay tuned.

Features Realme 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Motorola One Macro
Price 9,999 8,999 9,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 MIUI with Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage 64GB, 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 2:32 PM IST

