With the launch of Motorola One Vision in India, the Lenovo-owned company has become the first to offer 21:9 CinemaVision display on any smartphone in the country. Motorola today launched its latest punch-hole display smartphone at Rs 19,999. The phone comes in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of what special you get in this device is its new kind of 21:9 CinemaVision display and the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

The Motorola One Vision comes in two color options – Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient. The handset is part of Google’s Android One program, just like previous few Motorola devices launched in India. The company promises two major software upgrade and three years of Android security patches from Google. The Android One smartphone was first unveiled last month in Brazil, and Motorola will start selling it in India at Rs 19,999 from next week, June 27 on Flipkart. I got a chance to use the Sapphire Gradient color unit of Motorola One Vision for some time, and here’s my first impressions of it.

Motorola One Vision: First look

The first thing that you’ll notice in Motorola One Vision is its tall body design and display. The handset offers a more comfortable grip than usual 19:9 aspect ratio smartphones in the market. As the company also says, the One Vision with its 21:9 CinemaVision display is first of kind in India. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio. So far, Sony has only launched smartphones with 21:9 aspect ratio, but those are not available in India.

In terms of design, the One Vision flaunts gradient glass curved back with a physical fingerprint sensor and dual-rear camera setup. The handset offers premium feel with almost all necessary elements consumers look for in this price segment. In my initial time with the device, I felt that it is slightly heavy at 180 grams. The glass back makes it slippery and attracts fingerprints easily.

Camera and Battery

The Motorola One Vision sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary quad-pixel sensor, although you’ll only get final images in 12-megapixel. The sensor gets an f/1.7 aperture and has OIS onboard. The setup uses a 5-megapixel f/2.2 aperture depth-sensing lens. The rear camera setup also features dual-LED flash, portrait mode and Night Vision mode. In terms of selfie camera, the Motorola One Vision also offers a 25-megapixel quad-pixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The company is promising 4X better low-light sensitivity. We are yet to check the claims by the company, but so far in my first impressions, both the cameras seemed alright to me. I also checked the Night Mode, which particularly looked impressive in extremely low-light, but I’ll reserve my final judgment for the full review.

In the battery department, the Motorola One Vision packs a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and TurboPower fast charging support. It is touted to offer up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging.

Processor, RAM and more

The Motorola One Vision comes powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the device, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The device offers a hybrid dual-SIM configuration, which means you can either use two SIM cards or one SIM card with a microSD card at once. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. In my limited time, it wasn’t possible to check the performance of the phone, but with the stock Android 9 Pie, the phone felt alright for start.

Motorola One Vision: Initial Impressions

At Rs 19,999, the Motorola One Vision offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage for an end-consumer. The big highlight of the phone is its punch-hole 21:9 aspect ratio display, which is promised to offer an immersive cinema-like experience. During my initial time with the phone, I mostly found the camera to be decent and overall feel of the device is impressive. Having said that, the pricing appears a little high to be honest, but we will review the phone to see whether it is indeed a better offering than other smartphones from rival companies in India.

Features Motorola One Vision Price Rs 19,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,500mAh

