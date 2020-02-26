If you follow the technology world, you know that foldable smartphones are the next big thing. Smartphone giant Samsung has already launched two foldable smartphones while Huawei and Royole have launched one device each. Others like Xiaomi, Oppo, Microsoft, LG, Sony, and TCL too are said to be working on foldable devices of their own. Towards the end of last year, Motorola put its hat in the ring by unveiling the modern avatar of the iconic Motorola RAZR. This new variant is a premium offering with a foldable screen. I got to spend some time with the new foldable smartphone, and here are my Motorola RAZR first impressions.

Motorola RAZR design and that hinge

Let’s start with the biggest attraction of the device – the foldable form factor. It is interesting how Motorola is trying its best to use as much of the classic design as possible. This includes the bulge at the bottom along with the ability to stand on the bulge. It does manage to stand tall both in folded and unfolded states. As previously mentioned, the display actually moves slightly when the user unfolds or folds the smartphone. The company has added two displays on the device. One on the outside, and one on the inside.

Motorola says that it is has been working on this product for four years now. During the design process, the company went through 26 different prototypes before eventually reaching the final design. The initial design featured a plastic OLED display.

Coming to the hinge, which is among the most important parts of the device. It does make some sound while folding or unfolding, but Motorola maintains that it is normal operation. In addition, we also get that iconic sound while closing the device shut. The new device does look like version 2.0 of the original.

Specifications

Now, let’s talk about the internal hardware of the Motorola RAZR. First up, the outer display sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch p-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship chipset.

The device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected to come soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls. The smartphone also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR is also powered by a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. It also features 15W fast-charging support.

First Impressions of the Motorola RAZR

Now that we have look at the design, it is hard not to be hit by nostalgia. Something that Motorola is likely banking on for the success of the smartphone. It is the one that brings back a permanent sense of “Throwback Thursday”. And yes, it sure is cool.

So, if you want an evolutionary piece of history and something to flaunt, Motorola RAZR is the one for you. Beyond this, it seems like a good stepping stone to the future for Motorola. It will serve as a learning experience for the company to craft an improved folding smartphone in the future.

Motorola has not shared pricing or availability details at the time. Interested users can head to the Motorola India website and register. Stay tuned for those details, and an in-depth review.