comscore Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one
Review

Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one

Reviews

The Noise Elan is a unique pair of TWS earbuds that stands apart with its dedicated transparency mode. Is it worth investing in? Here's our review.

Noise Elan
Noise Elan 3 5
BGR Rating :
3/5

Last year, Oppo and Realme surprised the entry-level TWS earbuds market with a bunch of good products. The Enco W51 and the Realme Buds Air Pro stood out with their Active Noise Cancellation system – a feature that’s still a novelty in the sub-Rs 5,000 segment. I am yet to find out better alternatives in this segment but the Noise Elan caught my eyes for one unique feature. Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

Similar to the Oppo and Realme earbuds, the Elan features a multi-microphone system. Unlike the other, however, the Elan uses the system to only provide a transparency mode. Quite an unusual implementation, right? It costs Rs 3,999 and is also aimed at gamers with rated low latency. There’re touch controls too and without the stems, it does help if you want to go discrete. Also Read - Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India: Check details

Is this worth buying then? I spent two weeks with a pair as my primary choice of earbuds and I have a lot of stuff to say. Also Read - Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

Design and comfort

If you are going truly wireless with your earbuds, you have to choose between the in-ear designs or the AirPods-esque “stem” design. I am inclined towards the AirPods design, given that it helps the buds to stay put in my ears. However, in-ear designs, like the Noise Elan, work for many. The Elan’s earbuds are large but are shaped just the way sit comfortably. These still fall out the moment I am speaking to someone, or doing any other activity that involves a massive jaw movement.

Noise Elan

The silicone ear tips work wonders in blocking the ear canal and create a strong passive noise cancellation system. The build quality of these earbuds isn’t on par with what I have seen from Realme, Oppo, and Xiaomi so far, especially for a pair of earbuds that costs Rs 3,999. However, I am glad to see touch controls here, and these are highly responsive too. I feel touch controls are the natural way to interact with earbuds over buttons.

The case itself is made out of tacky plastic, although I appreciate the matte finish hiding smudges and scratches. There are POGO pins inside to charge the earbuds while magnets hold them in place firmly. I found the LED indicator for battery charge status useful while the presence of a USB-C port makes it a relief (you won’t have to carry a separate cable).

Sadly, the earbuds lack wear detection sensors – something that comes as standard in most earbuds costing Rs 4,000. After using the Enco W51, this is quite an inconvenience.

Audio performance

I tried out the Noise Shots X5 Pro last year and I found them having a very pleasant audio signature. My personal preference is towards a slightly bass-oriented audio profile with strong mids. The Noise Elan overdoes the bass, eventually amping up the mids more than required.

Noise Elan

Whether it’s peppy Bollywood songs or soothing western country music, the Elan holds on to its bass-driven tuning well. For example, in Rahman’s “Dil Bechara”, the drum work, as well as instruments, are laden with bass, which eventually shadows the vocals. The high frequencies eventually get drowned out in the process, given that a 6mm driver has to deal with everything. The overall audio profile eventually sounds muddy.

On the other hand, those loving the “thumping bass” effect may find the Elan’s tuning nice. On the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, I noticed the gains with the aptX codec but the AAC codec on the iPhone 12 made the Elan earbuds sound slightly flatter.

The strong passive noise isolation only adds to the bass effect. I would have liked Noise to offer two audio profiles, similar to how it offered on its older models. Even as a bass lover, I would have liked the overall tuning to lean slightly towards neutral.

Now comes the actual feature that makes the Elan unique – the transparency mode. The Elan uses its dual-mic system to offer a digital transparency system. In theory, you tap the right earbuds four times and you can listen to the ambiance clearly. In practice, I did not find the feature useful. There were only a few times I used the transparency mode in the office to eavesdrop on my neighbors (only to find it out of taste). For the rest of the time, I preferred taking out the earbuds in order to have a conversation.

Noise Elan

The transparency mode amplifies the ambient sounds for aiding eavesdropping on distant sources. However, I found it quality too artificial. Moreover, as soon as I resume playback from any streaming app on any smartphone, the transparency mode cuts out automatically. I would have preferred the system to stay active when I switched it ON.

Honestly, I feel Noise could have worked out a way to include even a rudimentary form of ANC system. However, the Elan uses its dual-mic system to aid voice reception in calls. Compared to other affordable in-ear TWS earbuds, the Elan does a decent job catching my voice in crowded spaces. It’s still far from good but for the price, I think it is acceptable. I still recommend the stem designs for better call experiences.

I found the touch controls on the earbuds responsive and easy to use. I particularly liked the volume adjustment gestures and the shortcut to aid the high latency mode. Speaking of the high latency mode, the Elan is a good option for mobile gamers playing online multiplayer titles. There’s still a notable delay but it’s lesser than conventional wireless earbuds. The connectivity to both my iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 Plus was strong (I could comfortably talk without any drop in connection while being in the other room).

Battery

One of the reasons the Elan earbuds are massive is because of the battery (I suppose, as Noise hasn’t listed the battery capacity). I usually use my earbuds for two hours maximum on any given day. It has been two weeks and I have never found the earbuds dying on me. Additionally, the battery case indicator still shows 75 percent of charge left. This is great by all standards, especially for an affordable TWS earbud. During the first charge, it took close to two hours to fill up the battery from a single blinking LED (under 10 percent).

Verdict

Noise Elan

Before I started using it, I assumed the Noise Elan with its unique transparency mode-only would throw up some use-case that could change the way I look at TWS earbuds. If you have gone through the entire piece, it is safe to say that hasn’t happened. The transparency mode could only appeal to a niche category of users. The Elan sounds like most other entry-level in-ear TWS earbuds from Redmi, Boat, Realme, and other bunch of Chinese-origin affordable earbuds. It will please you only if you love pronounced bass in everything you listen to. Moreover, there are quality control issues – my earbuds automatically altered the volume levels to uncomfortable levels.

If audio quality is what matters the most, I recommend the Oppo Enco W31 for the same price. If deep bass is what you seek, the Redmi Earbuds S from Xiaomi offers similar performance at a much lower price, that too without quality control issues. The Realme Buds Air Pro is the one to go if you seek ANC at a very low price.

However, the Noise Elan is what I would recommend if you forget to charge your earbuds. I was unable to drain the battery below 50 percent with regular usage even after two weeks, forget killing it. Those making the jump to wireless earbuds for the first time should check this out once.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 5, 2021 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 5, 2021 8:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography
News
iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography
Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

News

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

Best Android smartphones under Rs 15,000 with 6000mAh battery

Photo Gallery

Best Android smartphones under Rs 15,000 with 6000mAh battery

Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

News

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Features

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more

Vivo S7t launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one

Reviews

Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

News

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro
Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Review

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched
Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India

Wearables

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India update: PUBG Mobile Lite ग्लोबल वर्जन को मिला 0.20.0 अपडेट, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

BSNL ने Rs 199 पोस्टपेड प्लान किया रिवाइज, अब किसी भी नंबर पर करें अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग

Samsung Level U2 वायरलेस ईयरफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 500 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ

Fossil Gen 5E स्मार्टफोन भारत में 18,490 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

POCO F2 होगा Redmi K40 का ग्लोबल वर्जन! सामने आई TUV लिस्टिंग

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography
News
iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography
Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

News

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act
Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale

News

Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 available with discount during Anniversary sale
Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more

News

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more
Vivo S7t launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

News

Vivo S7t launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers